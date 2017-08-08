Indian ISPs Appear To Be Blocking Access To Internet Archive (bit.ly) 14
An anonymous reader writes: Several Internet service providers in India have blocked access to Internet Archive -- a non-profit organisation that runs Wayback Machine, a massive archive of webpages dating back to over a decade -- Indian outlet NDTV reported Tuesday. Some subscribers of Airtel, Aircel, and Act Internet, among other carriers, are seeing a DoT notification when they attempt to access Internet Archive. The notification reads, 'Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.' Popularly known as time-warping tool, Internet Archive's Way Back Machine has made copies of over three billion pages over the years. In the age of ephemeral media, Way Back Machine has become a cultural phenomenon, serving as a permanent registrar of popular websites and other webpages.
History is fake (Score:2)
If you don't know about history does that make it less real? Perhaps that is their theory.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
It seems to work for the Trump administration.
Re: History is fake (Score:3)
Implementing "right" to forget (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Streisand (Score:2)
Gee, they also blocked "Streisand Effect"
;-)
An unalterable past can be inconvenient (Score:2)
Nothing to see here citizen, move along. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.
Bit.ly (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)