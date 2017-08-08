Is this the End of Typing? The Internet's Next Billion Users Want Video and Voice (foxnews.com) 37
An anonymous reader shares a WSJ article: The internet's global expansion is entering a new phase, and it looks decidedly unlike the last one. Instead of typing searches and emails, a wave of newcomers -- "the next billion," the tech industry calls them -- is avoiding text, using voice activation and communicating with images. They are a swath of the world's less-educated, online for the first time thanks to low-end smartphones, cheap data plans and intuitive apps that let them navigate despite poor literacy. Incumbent tech companies are finding they must rethink their products for these newcomers and face local competitors that have been quicker to figure them out. "We are seeing a new kind of internet user," said Ceasar Sengupta, who heads a group at Alphabet's Google trying to adapt to the new wave. "The new users are very different from the first billion." A look at Megh Singh's smartphone suggests how the next billion might determine a new set of winners and losers in tech. Mr. Singh, 36, balances suitcases on his head in New Delhi, earning less than $8 a day as a porter in one of India's biggest railway stations. He isn't comfortable reading or using a keyboard. That doesn't stop him from checking train schedules, messaging family and downloading movies. "We don't know anything about emails or even how to send one," said Mr. Singh, who went online only in the past year. "But we are enjoying the internet to the fullest." Mr. Singh squatted under the station stairwell, whispering into his phone using speech recognition on the station's free Wi-Fi. It is a simple affair, a Sony Corp. model with 4GB of storage, versus the 32GB that is typically considered minimal in the developed world. On his screen are some of the world's most popular apps -- Google's search, Facebook's WhatsApp -- but also many that are unfamiliar in the developed world, including UC Browser, MX Player and SHAREit, that have been tailored for slow connections and skimpy data storage.
Watching video sucks when I want the news quickly.
Watching video sucks when I want the news quickly.
Indeed. I always skip articles that have videos embedded. I can read a lot quicker than a video plays.
Well more then news. What really gets me pissed is searching for information on how to do something, other then getting a good document where I can skip a lot of the intro stuff which I already know, and get to the segment I need some detail in. I have to watch the video showing how to open a file, scroll down....
I've never met anyone in any age group who wants voice or video for most of their consumption. There are exceptions: how-to videos are usually more helpful than how-to directions, and voice is nice when you want to hear how something is pronounced. But you would have to be brain dead to want to favor those, as they cannot be searched, can't be digested at work and you can't skip around in them to find the little bit you need without having to take in the large amounts of bullshit, fluff, marketing and distraction.
This sounds like astroturfing, burn everyone associated with it.
Why change all of your services to cater to a group that has no money?
Because that group is not the customer. They are the product.
I prefer how to Directions. How to videos can be a supplement. But normally when I look up on how to do something, I am already 90% there, and I am just running into a small roadblock.
Well, the premise is people that cannot read or write making up the next billion.
For me, I HATE video or audio presentation of information; it is too information-sparse and modal. Strong visual presentations can be quite effective, and I do understand that verbalization of information can be helpful to many people, but if this is the direction we are going I will quite happily disconnect from the internet.
The thirteen year olds in marketing departments who run the world have decided that the only way to shift more product is to do away with text on the web. This will lead to the entire world repurchasing all of their computing devices and the depreciation of all the old shit like newspapers and textbooks. However this is a bigger ask than replacing drop-down menus with ribbon bars and I predict said thirteen year olds are about to be encouraged to shuffle off this mortal coil by "the resistance".
On the other
Doesn't work in an office environment. Too much noise.
Voice is great on something like a Google Home or Alexa where you want an answer but not sitting in front of a keyboard.
Although then, voice recognition technology still sucks eggs. Normally takes about 4 or 5 tries to get Alexa to understand what you ask her. I'm sure with time voice recognition will eventually be acceptable, but it's still in it's infancy.
If you have a keyboard infront of you, I can't imagine anyone not preferring to use that, it's much more accurate... more private... and quieter. Can
Talking to a computer may be a good way to enter the chemical structure of transparent aluminum, though.
Talking to a computer may be a good way to enter the chemical structure of transparent aluminum, though.
It always amused me that Scotty, who had apparently never touched a keyboard and mouse (let alone would have had no familiarity with the software used in the 1980s) was able to pick up that keyboard after learning voice wouldn't work, and smash away and within 5 seconds he had come up with the blue-print for transparent aluminum despite not having any knowledge of touch-typing or the software being used.
It's like when hackers on TV shows come across a network they've never seen before... smash a few keys an
It always amused me that Scotty, who had apparently never touched a keyboard and mouse (let alone would have had no familiarity with the software used in the 1980s) was able to pick up that keyboard after learning voice wouldn't work, and smash away and within 5 seconds he had come up with the blue-print for transparent aluminum despite not having any knowledge of touch-typing or the software being used.
I haven't seen that in a while. But I thought he started out doing the two finger hunt an peck thing and progressed quickly. I took it as showing that Scotty was extremely adept at picking things up. Plus it's a movie, would you have stayed in the theater if it spent 45 minutes of him poking at a keyboard?
It's like when hackers on TV shows come across a network they've never seen before... smash a few keys and they're instantly connected to everything on the network and instantly know how to operate it all.
Don't forget the spinning graphics with no command line at all.
Seriously, this is just some push by marketroids who sold a bill of goods to media execs. They think it will let them fire journalists and print hosts and replace them with cheaper H2-B and H1-B workers and recent AV grads.
But we don't want video everywhere.
I hate stupid articles that start playing videos. I hate news showing as video when I'd rather read it and skim it.
Ad funny cartoons. We like that.
But this is so fake, and just an attempt to cut costs by firing existing print journalists and replacing them with cheaper workers.
shhh! This may be our justification for going back to offices with doors!
I should also point out, as someone with five languages, that you can usually work fairly well in written versions of a language you didn't grow up with, but that having to listen to audio of a language, with accents, that is not your own, is far more difficult.
A lot of people who prefer text are not native speakers of the text. They can either google translate it, or understand 95 percent of it, if it's text, but with audio and video they tend to have to listen to it 2-3 times before they understand. Have
A teeming underclass only capable of reading and "writing" an ideogrammatic language whose verbalization is developed by an AI.
In Science fiction, we have voice control and these 3d holographic displays... It makes the future seem all cool and such however in real life it would just suck.
Voice control is mostly used as a way to push the narrative so the actor can act and we get an immediate response back.
"Computer give me all references of Darmok"
"Computer give me all references of Tenargra"
vs Select count(*) cnt, Location from UltraBigDB where data like '%Darmok%' or data like '%Tenargra%'
group by Location
having count(*) > 1
ord
