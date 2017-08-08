Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Transportation

Nissan Won't Build Its Own Electric Car Batteries Anymore (cnet.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the giving-up dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Balancing every single task by oneself, instead of getting some help, can break a person down in record time. That's likely why Nissan has decided to step away from manufacturing batteries for its electric vehicles. Nissan announced on Tuesday that it would sell its battery-manufacturing subsidiary, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), to the Chinese investment firm GSR Capital. "This is a win-win for AESC and Nissan. It enables AESC to utilize GSR's wide networks and proactive investment to expand its customer base and further increase its competitiveness," said Hiroto Saikawa, president and CEO of Nissan, in a statement. "In turn, this will further enhance Nissan's EV competitiveness. AESC will remain a very important partner for Nissan as we deepen our focus on designing and producing market-leading electric vehicles."

  • Seriously, they control their own future and have the ability to drop costs relative to others.
    OTOH, companies like Nissan, GM, Ford, etc that do NOT build their own plants will not be able to compete against Germans (who are late to the game, but getting there), the Chinese (who will learn how to properly make cars, but at this time, only a fool would buy), and Tesla.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      To some degree, it is also a HUGE risk that Chinese government sponsored industry will undercut prices and take the entire market like they have with steel, solar panels, etc...

      The increased trade between Japan and China is a direct result of the abandonment of the TPP and foreshadows the unabated growth of China as America decides to withdraw from trade deals and pick at bellybutton lint instead of competing and controlling world markets.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Remember the days when monocultures and monopolies were frowned on around here. Yeah, those were good times. Now we have people who can't scream "TESLA!!!!!1111!!!!" loud enough.

      • Remember the days when monocultures and monopolies were frowned on around here.... Now we have people who can't scream "TESLA!!!!!1111!!!!" loud enough.

        Exactly. With Tesla's market share nearing 0.01%, we definitely need to be concerned about their monopoly power.

      • Vertical integration is not monoculture or monopoly. Monoculture would be if Nissan, GM, Ford, etc all started buying Tesla batteries.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      These type of batteries are going to be a low margin commodity.

      In the meantime, Tesla is burning through cash for its operations. It just issued bonds that being rated in the low Bs.

      It has two more years to get market share and after that, the big boys are coming in at full strength.

      Tesla's future is hardly a guaranteed success. But, Tesla's stock doesn't trade on fundamentals: just pie-in-the-sky dreams. Dreams created by Elon's publicist. It's amazing how techies who can be so skeptical and rational t

      • Although if they build the 'best' battery, they can still say in the small margin battery business even if they stop making cars. It's like a Husqvarna mower with a Honda engine, except it'll be "Ford e-Peen, Powered by Tesla!" on the advert.

  • Nissan's battery factories are in Japan; Zama and Sagamihara Kanagawa. They'll be shutting those for GSR's Chinese factories.

  • Balancing every single task by oneself, instead of getting some help, can break a person down in record time.

    Nissan is a large company, with lots of people.

    This is either selling assets to pay down debt, or upper management thinking that they can't be competitive as battery manufacturers.

    • Hear hear. Although I'm thinking selling to China (I'm assuming they still have some sort of ownership stake) probably helps them dodge environmental laws.
  • So Nissan gets their engines from Mazda and Cummins and now they'll get their batteries from someone else as well.

