Nissan Won't Build Its Own Electric Car Batteries Anymore (cnet.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: Balancing every single task by oneself, instead of getting some help, can break a person down in record time. That's likely why Nissan has decided to step away from manufacturing batteries for its electric vehicles. Nissan announced on Tuesday that it would sell its battery-manufacturing subsidiary, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), to the Chinese investment firm GSR Capital. "This is a win-win for AESC and Nissan. It enables AESC to utilize GSR's wide networks and proactive investment to expand its customer base and further increase its competitiveness," said Hiroto Saikawa, president and CEO of Nissan, in a statement. "In turn, this will further enhance Nissan's EV competitiveness. AESC will remain a very important partner for Nissan as we deepen our focus on designing and producing market-leading electric vehicles."
this is why Tesla is going to be HUGE quickly (Score:3)
OTOH, companies like Nissan, GM, Ford, etc that do NOT build their own plants will not be able to compete against Germans (who are late to the game, but getting there), the Chinese (who will learn how to properly make cars, but at this time, only a fool would buy), and Tesla.
To some degree, it is also a HUGE risk that Chinese government sponsored industry will undercut prices and take the entire market like they have with steel, solar panels, etc...
The increased trade between Japan and China is a direct result of the abandonment of the TPP and foreshadows the unabated growth of China as America decides to withdraw from trade deals and pick at bellybutton lint instead of competing and controlling world markets.
Remember the days when monocultures and monopolies were frowned on around here. Yeah, those were good times. Now we have people who can't scream "TESLA!!!!!1111!!!!" loud enough.
Remember the days when monocultures and monopolies were frowned on around here.... Now we have people who can't scream "TESLA!!!!!1111!!!!" loud enough.
Exactly. With Tesla's market share nearing 0.01%, we definitely need to be concerned about their monopoly power.
These type of batteries are going to be a low margin commodity.
In the meantime, Tesla is burning through cash for its operations. It just issued bonds that being rated in the low Bs.
It has two more years to get market share and after that, the big boys are coming in at full strength.
Tesla's future is hardly a guaranteed success. But, Tesla's stock doesn't trade on fundamentals: just pie-in-the-sky dreams. Dreams created by Elon's publicist. It's amazing how techies who can be so skeptical and rational t
Interesting that you don't drive an EV.
My wife has a LEAF and a short enough commute to work and activities that the car works for her. I have a Volt that I primarily drive in EV mode. We both have Level 2 chargers at home and at work; but the LEAF has a 6.6kW charger, and can accept Level 3 CHAdeMo fast charging. So the double-sized LEAF battery can completely charge in the same time (or less) as the Volt. I know of a city dweller who has a Volt, and they charge it when they go grocery shopping.
So personal circumstances do matter.
Offshoring to China (Score:2)
Nissan's battery factories are in Japan; Zama and Sagamihara Kanagawa. They'll be shutting those for GSR's Chinese factories.
That is kind of a mid-20th century view of China and it is woefully inaccurate.
China's growth has fueled a rapidly growing middle-class that wants consumer goods, particularly American goods (i.e. they LOVE Buick cars for some reason)
I would suggest some Mandarin language classes if you are really concerned. You may even get a western-guys-in-ties job although those are probably on the down-growth side right now.
The problem with the Leaf is that it looks like it was made ugly on purpose.
It's more accurate to say that the battery pack has no active thermal management and is fairly poor in capacity to begin with compared to what's now available.
Nissan was not able to evolve their battery fast enough to keep pace with the technology and ended up taking it in the neck.
The main problem was range - 75 miles doesn't cut it for the early models. 107 is getting there. It needs to be 150+.
Grossly false analogy. (Score:2)
Balancing every single task by oneself, instead of getting some help, can break a person down in record time.
Nissan is a large company, with lots of people.
This is either selling assets to pay down debt, or upper management thinking that they can't be competitive as battery manufacturers.
probably helps them dodge environmental laws.
Which drive up prices.
In the case of EVs, your core competencies are Battery Design and EV Drivetrain.
Not necessarily. Nissan's core competency is designing and building cars: regulatory compliance, supply chain management, marketing, etc. In fact, they likely have very little (comparatively) competency in battery and EV drivetrain design and production.
There is still lots of room to be a good coach builder that drops a car on top of a mostly 3rd party chassis/battery/power train.
Plenty of auto maker do this to in the ICE powered space. The thing it it usually moves you off into the boutique market space. The majors don't do it that way because there are big advantages in integrated manufacturing.
You get some design flexibility because you don't have to work round the constraints of someone else's chassis/equipment
Soon Nissan will outsource the whole car. (Score:2)