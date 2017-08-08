Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Technology

Mazda Announces Breakthrough In Long-Coveted Engine Technology (reuters.com) 130

Posted by BeauHD from the efficiency-gains dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Mazda Motor Corp said it would become the world's first automaker to commercialize a much more efficient petrol engine using technology that deep-pocketed rivals have been trying to engineer for decades, a twist in an industry increasingly going electric. The new compression ignition engine is 20 percent to 30 percent more fuel efficient than the Japanese automaker's current engines and uses a technology that has eluded the likes of Daimler AG and General Motors Co. Mazda, with a research and development (R&D) budget a fraction of those of major peers, said it plans to sell cars with the new engine from 2019. A homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) engine ignites petrol through compression, eliminating spark plugs. Its fuel economy potentially matches that of a diesel engine without high emissions of nitrogen oxides or sooty particulates. Mazda's engine employs spark plugs under certain conditions, such as at low temperatures, to overcome technical hurdles that have hampered commercialization of the technology.

Mazda Announces Breakthrough In Long-Coveted Engine Technology More | Reply

Mazda Announces Breakthrough In Long-Coveted Engine Technology

Comments Filter:

  • I wanted to RFTA (Score:3, Informative)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @04:52PM (#54968701) Homepage

    But the link is for Tesla's junk bonds.

    Somebody please fix.

  • Link to the actual article (Score:5, Funny)

    by denbesten ( 63853 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @05:00PM (#54968771)
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mazda-strategy-idUSKBN1AO0E7 [reuters.com]

    It appears that the editor *actually read* the article, causing Reuters to scroll to the next story and change the URL. Will wonders never cease.

    • Worst trend in webdesign (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Optic7 ( 688717 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @05:20PM (#54968955)

      The never-ending single page is the worst trend in webdesign today, or perhaps ever. I was trying to reach the footer of some website the other day to get to info like "about", "contact us", or whatever, and it was absolutely impossible.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The never-ending single page is the worst trend in webdesign today, or perhaps ever. I was trying to reach the footer of some website the other day to get to info like "about", "contact us", or whatever, and it was absolutely impossible.

        That's bad, but still not as bad as when you wish to go to a particular results page. With there being no pagination, you have practically no choice but to trigger the load-more-event by scrolling down 20 times. Fuck that shit.

      • The worst is when they don't properly virtualize the scroll bar, so it's impossible to get back to the top without loading all the pages again as you page back through them. Lookin at you, Thingiverse.

      • The never-ending single page is the worst trend in webdesign today, or perhaps ever. I was trying to reach the footer of some website the other day to get to info like "about", "contact us", or whatever, and it was absolutely impossible.

        I'm guessing the "End" key on your keyboard was broken?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Khyber ( 864651 )

          That just triggers the infinite page refresh to continue on, dragging the link (f it exists) back to the bottom, where you can't click on it.

          Whomever figured out one could do that (or whomever implemented the capabilities to do so) should be shot.

  • I'll be astonished if Mazda have created a HCCI engine, commercialise it and make it reliable. Petrol is simply too volatile a fuel to control this with.
    • Maybe it could be adapted to work with hydrogen... Or is that also too volatile?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by hord ( 5016115 )

        Hydrogen is far less volatile than gasoline. People have a fear of Hydrogen but it has a low energy density and dissipates very rapidly by floating away. Gasoline vapor is explosive with a very high energy content and the liquid itself adheres to surfaces easily and will burn on the surface of water. The biggest issue with using hydrogen as a fuel is simply that it takes too much energy to make a decent quantity of it. It sticks to everything and you have to input energy to unstick it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RingDev ( 879105 )

      They make it work by being dual-mode. It only switches to compression ignition when it determines the appropriate conditions. A fair bit of the time, it'll be on standard spark ignition. Basically, they manage to control the intake and exhaust flow at a higher compression ratio that they can predict predet and control it.

      The bigger problem I would expect, is getting it to pass emissions. I would guess that it'll do great on CO2, but it'll blow NOX worse than a Diesel.

      At which point, your sentiment rings tru

      • Re:I'll Be Amazed (Score:4, Informative)

        by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @05:50PM (#54969233)

        The bigger problem I would expect, is getting it to pass emissions. I would guess that it'll do great on CO2, but it'll blow NOX worse than a Diesel.

        If they get their fuel/air mix right, there won't be a NOx issue as there won't be enough left over oxygen to produce NOx in significant quantities. Modern diesels produce it due to the high flame temperatures, and because by definition they run extremely lean. If they're running it like a gasoline engine, where the goal is to completely consume the oxygen in the charge air, then the NOx issues should be relatively well controlled.

    • Petrol is simply too volatile a fuel to control this with.

      Not in liquid form. Hell, I know old mechanics who use cans of gasoline to put out cigarettes.

  • Colour me cynical but with the long term future of automotive propulsion increasingly looking as if it lies in various kinds of electric car, isn't pouring lots of resources into a 30% more efficient petrol engine in 2017 somewhat akin to inventing 'a better buggy whip' in 1888 (the year Mrs. Benz made her famous 106 km 'automobil' journey in case you slept through history class)?

    • Re:A better buggy whip? (Score:5, Funny)

      by ickleberry ( 864871 ) <web@pineapple.vg> on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @05:14PM (#54968905) Homepage
      Even before 1888 buggy whips were known to be pretty much useless; people had long figured out it was more effective to whip the horse rather than the buggy

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by suutar ( 1860506 )

      Nah. Gasoline cars will not stop selling before 2019, and until they do, increasing efficiency for gas vehicles and reducing NO emissions from traditionally diesel form factors are both worthwhile enhancements. So if they're on schedule, this could be a big win for Mazda in terms of carving out a good chunk of the (assumed to be) tail years of the fossil fuel vehicle.

    • Possibly. A lot can change though. People who live in rural areas in the US, Australia, etc are probably a very long way from electric. Some countries are looking to phase out new gasoline powered cars in 23 years. But the majority of the planet is not yet committed to this. I don't think this is something that the engineers at Mazda just started working on last week either. I'm sure it's been in the refinement stages for some time.
    • Think of its use as an on-board generator in an otherwise electric car. This would be the key for owning one car that works both as a daily commuter and for long-distance vacations.

    • isn't pouring lots of resources into a 30% more efficient petrol engine in 2017 somewhat akin to inventing 'a better buggy whip' in 1888

      Not entirely.

      There are some heavy-use cases where electric will not be a viable replacement for a long time. E.g., the batteries required for industrial equipment and commercial trucks would be enormous in many cases.

      Getting diesel-level efficiency without those nasty diesel emissions is a plus.

      That said, I expect this will be a nice improvement until regular passenger vehicles convert to electric. The conversion to electric is somewhat dependent on improvements to battery capacity and charger availability,

    • Color me cynical to your cynicsm... There will be applications for ICE for decades to come. Better fuel efficiency for gasoline engines is not a bad thing to pursue. A couple of Euro countries have passed bold legislation to stop selling gasoline cars by 2040. That's still 23 years away, and I personally don't have much faith that when we hit 2040 they won't backpedal a bit and soften the legislation. And even if it does come to pass, we're supposed to toss away 2 decades of better fuel efficiency beca

    • Not, it's like inventing a better incandescent light bulb when people are switching to LED lights:
      http://news.mit.edu/2016/nanop... [mit.edu]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      I don't see enough EVs on the market or on the roads to push a convincing argument that they are going to dominate any time soon. That being said what is on the radar of every IC-based manufacturer are the ever-increasing environmental standards that they must comply to. This might go a long way in being able to meet those goals along with maybe increasing safety or adding features that are stripped in preference to emissions controls.

  • 80% of the energy in the gasoline, goes out as heat in the tail pipe. Diesel engines use compression ignition (no spark plugs) already. The much "coveted" technology, if it works, would bring diesel engine efficiency to gasoline engines. That is all. The claimed benefit is reduction in pollution, not any improvement in efficiency over existing IC engines.

    Now that we know how difficult it is to cut the emissions on diesel engines during start up and some driving conditions, it is probably a good thing. But

    • Re:IC engine efficiency is hardly 20% (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @05:31PM (#54969069)

      The issue is that the NOx pollution from the Diesels is due to its thermal efficiency. In a properly running diesel, the flame in the cylinder is so hot that it causes the N2 from the atmosphere to momentarily disassociate, which in turn combines with the left over oxygen, producing oxides of nitrogen. By definition, diesels run extremely lean, so there's plenty of oxygen for this to happen, and 80% of the charge is nitrogen. Anyhow, the net result is that diesels tend to produce the most NOx at the most efficient point, which is right around their torque curve.

      Gasoline engines, on the other hand, ideally operate at the stochiometric ratio; the oxygen in the charge air is completely consumed by the combustion. It sounds like Mazda has achieved diesel-like efficiency while maintaining the gasoline ratios, meaning that there is no left over oxygen to produce NOx. It'll be interesting to see if it works out and is reliable.

    • The much "coveted" technology, if it works, would bring diesel engine efficiency to gasoline engines. That is all.

      Mazda's presentation also had an example output curve for their SkyActiv-X engine, apparently it also produces diesel-like torque as well. It also does quite well with low-octane gasoline, as octane rating is irrelevant to a compression-ignition engine.

  • Convenience of electric - except in winter (Score:3)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @05:19PM (#54968943)
    Electric cars are just more convenient. Once their range is close enough to gas no one will want to buy a new fossil fuel car. A few years after that gas stations will start disappearing. Once the stations and infrastructure start to die out the end of gasoline cars will be fairly quick. The one area where the internal combustion engine has a huge advantage is winter driving. Heating a car with an electric battery kills your distance and there aren't many good solutions. Insulation only gets you so far because you also have to dry the air in the car out or else the moisture will condense on the windows (try driving a car on a -20C morning with 3 kids in the back)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      This is wishful thinking. It may be true in very dense urban centers, but it is less and less likely to be true anytime soon out in suburbia, and even less likely in rural areas where farms operate and grow food that everyone in the urban centers is dependent on.

      Personally I'd love to see a day when I can have a fully-electric, battery-operated tractor, combine, or semi truck that can operate at high power output ranges for 12 hours or more at a stretch (and recharge very quickly). But realistically I don

  • Only a RX7 fan would go this route.

    Mazda new wankel engine patent (Mar 16)
    http://pdfaiw.uspto.gov/.aiw?P... [uspto.gov]

    Story on patent
    http://blog.caranddriver.com/n... [caranddriver.com]

    Animation of Wankel engine
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Yawn (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So... dinosaurs have announced one one of them has figured out how to be 20 to 30% more efficient?

    What a lovely historical footnote that will make.

    The transition to electric vehicles is at a classic inflection point. Anyone with half a brain knew this was coming, it was all a matter when batteries would get cheap enough to trigger it, and we're just about there. The Bolt, the Tesla 3, and the Leaf 2 will all be far more appealing to mainstream consumers than were earlier vehicles. (I've been driving a Le

  • I get to have a jake brake on my car?!?!
    Maybe I just don't understand engines well enough :(

  • 1, Wankel Rotary
    2. Miller cycle
    3. Compression

Slashdot Top Deals

"Most of us, when all is said and done, like what we like and make up reasons for it afterwards." -- Soren F. Petersen

Close