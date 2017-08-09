Cyber Threats Prompt Return of Radio For Ship Navigation (reuters.com) 5
Jonathan Saul reports via Reuters: The risk of cyber attacks targeting ships' satellite navigation is pushing nations to delve back through history and develop back-up systems with roots in World War Two radio technology. Ships use GPS (Global Positioning System) and other similar devices that rely on sending and receiving satellite signals, which many experts say are vulnerable to jamming by hackers. About 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea and the stakes are high in increasingly crowded shipping lanes. Unlike aircraft, ships lack a back-up navigation system and if their GPS ceases to function, they risk running aground or colliding with other vessels. South Korea is developing an alternative system using an earth-based navigation technology known as eLoran, while the United States is planning to follow suit. Britain and Russia have also explored adopting versions of the technology, which works on radio signals.
Cyber specialists say the problem with GPS and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) is their weak signals, which are transmitted from 12,500 miles above the Earth and can be disrupted with cheap jamming devices that are widely available. Developers of eLoran - the descendant of the loran (long-range navigation) system created during World War II - say it is difficult to jam as the average signal is an estimated 1.3 million times stronger than a GPS signal. To do so would require a powerful transmitter, large antenna and lots of power, which would be easy to detect, they add.
Cyber specialists say the problem with GPS and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) is their weak signals, which are transmitted from 12,500 miles above the Earth and can be disrupted with cheap jamming devices that are widely available. Developers of eLoran - the descendant of the loran (long-range navigation) system created during World War II - say it is difficult to jam as the average signal is an estimated 1.3 million times stronger than a GPS signal. To do so would require a powerful transmitter, large antenna and lots of power, which would be easy to detect, they add.
LORAN-C (Score:2)
Tried, tested, already developed. Why is a new version needed?
Yep (Score:2)
This sounds right, I have got to get myself an ham radio again some day...
Backup systems are good to have. (Score:2)
I'm surprised, but not really surprised, that modern commercial shipping doesn't have reliable backup systems - that's what the article seems to imply. I mean, how does a commercial sea-going ship's captain get certified without knowing some basic navigation skills - dead-reckoning, anyone?
Fair enough, dead-reckoning probably wouldn't suffice to avoid collisions in a major shipping channel, but still, you should be able to avoid the dry bits without having to rely on GPS. You can always turn on lots of flas
Re: (Score:1)
I'm surprised, but not really surprised, that modern commercial shipping doesn't have reliable backup systems - that's what the article seems to imply. I mean, how does a commercial sea-going ship's captain get certified without knowing some basic navigation skills - dead-reckoning, anyone?
/quote> Sextant, precise clock - those should be enough if you get lost. And radar to avoid collisions.