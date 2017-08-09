Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


How a Port Misconfiguration Exposed Critical Infrastructure Data

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: Attacks hitting companies' electrical systems are possible, especially when information that provides insight into those systems' weak points is freely accessible online. If you think that such a thing is unlikely, you probably haven't yet heard about the most recent discovery made by UpGuard researchers: an open port used for rsync server synchronization has left the network of Power Quality Engineering (PQE) wide open to malicious attackers. They managed to access and exfiltrate 205 GB of data from PQE's servers, up until the moment when the company secured its systems two days later after being notified of the problem.

  • Why not use DFS for windows shares?

  • After exposing the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) plans, I'm betting that's the last government contract they work on.

  • Pay someone to do even a light check of your network. You never know.

    Something very similar happened at an old employer. We did network and voice support for an auto dealer. Every month their long distance and international bills were unjustifiably enormous, but they didn't tell US about it, preferring to bitch at the phone company directly (company was horribly run, really). At some point or another they finally got fed up and told us they didn't want international calls to go out (this was the first t

