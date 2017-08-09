Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses Facebook The Almighty Buck United Kingdom

Brits Look at Google and Facebook Every 210 Seconds, Says Survey (theregister.co.uk) 10

Posted by msmash from the user-behavior dept.
Ad companies Facebook and Google slurp one in every three and a half minutes that Britons spend online, according to a survey. From a report: This, says audience metrics company Verto Analytics, accounts for 17 per cent of British adults' time online, the equivalent of 42.7 million days a month across Google, YouTube and Gmail. Similarly, Facebook-owned sites, including the ad-driven data-mining website itself, Instagram and WhatsApp, account for 11 per cent of time online, or a relatively paltry 28.4 million days. "Google and Facebook's share of internet time and ad revenue is staggering considering the hundreds of thousands of websites that exist," said Hannu Verkasalo, CEO of Verto Analytics, in a canned statement. The Verto survey also found that of the top 10 websites used in the UK, the sole British one was the BBC. Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, "Oath" (the new name for the merged Yahoo-AOL beastie), eBay and Twitter were the others, along with Activision Blizzard.

Brits Look at Google and Facebook Every 210 Seconds, Says Survey More | Reply

Brits Look at Google and Facebook Every 210 Seconds, Says Survey

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Failure is more frequently from want of energy than want of capital.

Close