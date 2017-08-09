Brits Look at Google and Facebook Every 210 Seconds, Says Survey (theregister.co.uk) 10
Ad companies Facebook and Google slurp one in every three and a half minutes that Britons spend online, according to a survey. From a report: This, says audience metrics company Verto Analytics, accounts for 17 per cent of British adults' time online, the equivalent of 42.7 million days a month across Google, YouTube and Gmail. Similarly, Facebook-owned sites, including the ad-driven data-mining website itself, Instagram and WhatsApp, account for 11 per cent of time online, or a relatively paltry 28.4 million days. "Google and Facebook's share of internet time and ad revenue is staggering considering the hundreds of thousands of websites that exist," said Hannu Verkasalo, CEO of Verto Analytics, in a canned statement. The Verto survey also found that of the top 10 websites used in the UK, the sole British one was the BBC. Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, "Oath" (the new name for the merged Yahoo-AOL beastie), eBay and Twitter were the others, along with Activision Blizzard.
Google I get (Score:3)
I am curious myself but FaceBook? It only has stuff I don't want nor need to know, for example the guy who had the locker beside mine 20 years ago got a new car.
Re: (Score:2)
They needed an other source to make their data look interesting and add an additional buzzword for the search optimization.
Google and Gmail makes sense, as there is a lot of serious needs for this. I am getting for Facebook, I expect much of that is for facebook messenger.
Because IRC, AOLIM, are out of date. Because... Reasons?
Re: (Score:2)
It only has stuff I don't want nor need to know
Well, maybe they also looked at what other people who aren't you did.
What the fuck? (Score:2)
What the fuck does this even mean?
Ad companies Facebook and Google slurp one in every three and a half minutes that Britons spend online, according to a survey.
Derp. Makes no sense out of context.
Rainy Days (Score:2)
BS Stats (Score:2)
They look at FB and G in disgust (Score:1)
Just because they look at it, doesn't mean they like it.
Might even look at it in horror, or amazement that this dreck exists.
Facebook? (Score:2)
I thought the Brits had their own social networks - FriendFace and Jitter?