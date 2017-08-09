Maybe Americans Don't Need Fast Home Internet Service, FCC Suggests

An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via Ars Technica:The report goes on to add that with Republican Ajit Pai as chairman of the FCC, "the FCC seems poised to change that policy by declaring that mobile broadband with speeds of 10Mbps downstream and 1Mbps upstream is all one needs." Furthermore, "In doing so, the FCC could conclude that broadband is already being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion, and thus the organization would take fewer steps to promote deployment and competition."