Maybe Americans Don't Need Fast Home Internet Service, FCC Suggests (arstechnica.com) 66
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via Ars Technica: Americans might not need a fast home Internet connection, the Federal Communications Commission suggests in a new document. Instead, mobile Internet via a smartphone might be all people need. The suggestion comes in the FCC's annual inquiry into broadband availability. Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act requires the FCC to determine whether broadband (or more formally, "advanced telecommunications capability") is being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion. If the FCC finds that broadband isn't being deployed quickly enough to everyone, it is required by law to "take immediate action to accelerate deployment of such capability by removing barriers to infrastructure investment and by promoting competition in the telecommunications market."
The FCC found during George W. Bush's presidency that fast Internet service was being deployed in a reasonable and timely fashion. But during the Obama administration, the FCC determined repeatedly that broadband isn't reaching Americans fast enough, pointing in particular to lagging deployment in rural areas. These analyses did not consider mobile broadband to be a full replacement for a home (or "fixed") Internet connection via cable, fiber, or some other technology. Last year, the FCC updated its analysis with a conclusion that Americans need home and mobile access. Because home Internet connections and smartphones have different capabilities and limitations, Americans should have access to both instead of just one or the other, the FCC concluded under then-Chairman Tom Wheeler. The report goes on to add that with Republican Ajit Pai as chairman of the FCC, "the FCC seems poised to change that policy by declaring that mobile broadband with speeds of 10Mbps downstream and 1Mbps upstream is all one needs." Furthermore, "In doing so, the FCC could conclude that broadband is already being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion, and thus the organization would take fewer steps to promote deployment and competition."
The FCC found during George W. Bush's presidency that fast Internet service was being deployed in a reasonable and timely fashion. But during the Obama administration, the FCC determined repeatedly that broadband isn't reaching Americans fast enough, pointing in particular to lagging deployment in rural areas. These analyses did not consider mobile broadband to be a full replacement for a home (or "fixed") Internet connection via cable, fiber, or some other technology. Last year, the FCC updated its analysis with a conclusion that Americans need home and mobile access. Because home Internet connections and smartphones have different capabilities and limitations, Americans should have access to both instead of just one or the other, the FCC concluded under then-Chairman Tom Wheeler. The report goes on to add that with Republican Ajit Pai as chairman of the FCC, "the FCC seems poised to change that policy by declaring that mobile broadband with speeds of 10Mbps downstream and 1Mbps upstream is all one needs." Furthermore, "In doing so, the FCC could conclude that broadband is already being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion, and thus the organization would take fewer steps to promote deployment and competition."
There is a difference (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
When the FCC decides that mobile data speeds are all the bandwidth anyone needs, they're basically saying large parts of the United States are fine with the same level of bandwidth to be found in large portions of India.
Re: (Score:1)
When the FCC decides that mobile data speeds are all the bandwidth anyone needs, they're basically saying large parts of the United States are fine with the same level of bandwidth to be found in large portions of India.
All they are saying is that it is the minimum acceptable speed. If that's the minimum acceptable speed in India as well, so bit it.
Re: (Score:2)
Acceptable to whom? The ISPs? You betcha. Their customers? Want to discuss it with them or do you enjoy retaining your body parts?
Re: (Score:2)
This is for the benefit of Verizon. The current FCC Chair is Ajit Pai, who took leave from his lawyer job at Verizon to mastermind this kind of crap (and, he's being the Net Neutrality destruction effort.
We gotta VOTE the kinds of maniacs OUT that appoint these kinds of soulless minions to public office. More "TRUMPcare..." this time, for Internet standards and prices.
Re: (Score:2)
President of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA)
CEO of the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association (CTIA).
The new FCC guy is Ajit V. Pai:
Associate General Counsel at Verizon Communications Inc.
I dont understand why you suckers dont follow the money. W
Maybe (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
people working in all government agencies can only earn a full salary (including all benefits) equal to the Average Income of people in the US
Moving goalposts (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Easy Fix (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast already bought all the Monopoly owning Cable distributors.
That's why they sell shit service with ugly people
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. For example, I am blighted^H^H^H^H^H^H^H SERVED by Comcast. And been promised Verizon Fiber for the last 10 years at this location. And yet have not seen ONE dig crew.
Areas nearby that AREN'T Cox or Comcast seem to get Fiber. Funny how that works. . .
Re: (Score:2)
Big companies want your money, and they'll do as little as possible to get it.
Other companies, not run by oligarchs, want to provide good service for a fair income.
There's a difference. And, it's why large corporations tend to be able to create rules that block others from competing in "their" territory. You gotta make your local government more willing to see that people get better service, instead of having some public officials' palms greased.
Re: (Score:2)
If you wanted to improve broadband speeds in the U.S. the best solution would be to make it illegal for states or cities to sell monopoly rights to various cable companies or other entities and to allow for cities to form their own municipal providers or networks if they want to.
The intent of the FCC policy in the article is not for improving speeds, but rather increasing access to broadband at at defined minimum speed.
However, on the other topic of improving broadband speed, I agree that better methods to set up competition such as municipal or common infrastructure would be nice to see.
Re: (Score:2)
The intent of the FCC policy in the article is not for improving speeds, but rather increasing access to broadband at at defined minimum speed.
And that minimum speed is pitifully low by Western country standards, and now lowered even further, at prices people cannot afford.
I have to attend video meetings from home, or drive in to work in the middle of the night. Not fun.
I also bought a 4k TV. But speeds are too slow for me to get the 4k programs from Netflix and Amazon.
I'm so proud to live in these United States of America, where we put a man on the moon almost fifty years ago, and now can't even lift a man to orbit. Where we still use checks,
Re: (Score:2)
^^^ spends a truckload of cash on a 4K TV, wont foot the bill for the internet connection to drive it.
I got an amazing deal on my 4K TV - $500 for a 52 incher. My old tv (50 inch rear projection) was on its last leg when I saw a deal I couldn't ignore: a 4K TV for the same price as 1080P. My BD player doesn't support 4K nor does my receiver, but the tv's upscaling is amazing.
Can't fall behind (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:"From each according to his ability (Score:4, Informative)
Karl Marx you halfwit.
Re: (Score:1)
Shirley, you're not serious!
That's funny... (Score:2)
I'll take it! (Score:1)
I for one would take reliability over speed. Reliability is a big problem with our current 1.4 choices of providers.
Data Caps? (Score:2)
Maybe mobile would be a solution if we didn't have such horrendous internet on our cell phones or the data caps / throttling of most providers.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe mobile would be a solution if we didn't have such horrendous internet on our cell phones or the data caps / throttling of most providers.
That's they key concern. 10mpbs up/down isn't really that bad if you have no other options. It lets you handle just about any productivity task a normal person would need, it falls short for entertainment. But is it accessible for a reasonable cost compared to other home access costs like for cable? No. That is the problem with cell wireless plans.
Re: (Score:2)
That covers entertainment.
A case of changing the problem... (Score:2)
SubjectIsSubject (Score:2)
Brilliant!
It's easy to Make America Great Again! (Score:3)
Just change the definition of "Great".
Lowered expectations (Score:2)
Gee. Why did we bother moving beyond ISDN? I mean that was teh awesome. You could even get two lines for twice the price.
Would it be helpful to point out that South Korea has gigabit service now to most homes? In the United states we can't have that it seems because MAGA or something.
My Comcast service has >100Mbit download and has been very reliable. Enough so that I can do video Skype and WebEx to Asian and European countries where they permit it. Why would anyone accept anything less than that
Simple Solution (Score:1)
The FCC board members should be required by law to use the speed they deem "adequate" for others at home and at work.
Cable company conspiracy? (Score:2)
Is it possible that this is the cable companies lobbying the FCC to try and make sure people don't have the bandwidth to stream all their TV shows and cut the cord? The funny thing is, these cable companies are the same ones providing the Internet in most cases so they're not actually losing the customer.
Why does the FCC hate the American people so much? (Score:4, Insightful)
Internet access in the US is already a joke compared with most other industrialized nations, and has been for years now.
Not content with showing their contempt for the citizenry with their net neutrality positions, now they're arguing that the US should remain in the backwater as a matter of official policy?
This is ridiculous. We already pay more for less than other nations, and the FCC wants us to pay even more for even less.
Ajit Pai. . . (Score:3)
"Ajit Pai" should now be the technical term for extremely painful and angry jock-itch between the upper thigh and testicles. . . We've got a real bad case of Ajit Pai. . . something really nasty. . .
Lower the bar (Score:2)
I don't think I've ever heard anyone under the age of 70 say "Gee I wish my Internet was slower"
10MB down is pretty close to being the minimum I'd ever want to try and use these days.
If you have more than 1 user, or are a 4K streaming service user, you'll be pretty disappointed with 10MB.
Instead of backtracking from their previous 25MB down, as a benchmark, why not come up with a plan to actually improve service?
There are still many places in the US where 1MB down isn't possible to purchase.
didn't I hear this from Bill? (Score:2)
"640K ought to be enough for anybody" - Bill Gates, Seattle, 1981
But hilarious comparison aside, these clowns are just trying to find a way to justify the universally-hated stance that we don't need net neutrality. Mr T's just in the business of appointing yes-men that either always agree with him or get replaced immediately, Pai's just one of the team - there's no point in trying to reason with that, you'll never get anywhere. Not with facts, not with evidence, not with contrary public opinion of any mag
On-topic, off-topic (Score:2)
Hey, this reminds me. I'm moving to the California central coast in a few weeks and I'm not familiar with any of the broadband providers there. I have Comcast at the moment here in Houston, and they're pretty good. I refuse to go back to AT&T DSL because it sucked so bad and I hate AT&T.
There's Charter, and Norwest and DirectTV and some local guys who probably do mostly businesses. Anybody have experience with Charter? Are they OK? Any suggestions for providers?
Shill More? (Score:2)
Ugh, what a shill that Ajit Pai is. Really? This is your solution to poor adoption of broadband wired internet connections? Push everyone onto mobile broadband with nasty data caps, throttling and overage charges?
Really? Could you at least sort of even try to appear to not be a total Verizon shill? Wow.
Well, Trump did say he'd Make America Great Again. He just didn't tell us which parts of America. All he's done in my book is Make America Groan Again. And again. And again. And again.
No mobile service either... (Score:2)
We have no mobile, no cell service either. Also no cable. Only service option is local telco which is very expensive and not very fast. No satellite either due to the mountains.