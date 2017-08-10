Kaspersky Drops Antitrust Complaint After Microsoft Promises To Make Changes To Windows 10 (theverge.com) 17
Security firm Kaspersky said Thursday it was withdrawing its European antitrust complaint against Microsoft after the software giant promised to make changes to the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update that have appeased Kaspersky and help its anti-virus software provide notifications and alerts to renew virus definitions. From a report: Kaspersky originally filed its complaint back in June, claiming that Microsoft disabled its anti-virus software during Windows upgrades and that the software maker was using its dominance to "fiercely promote" its own Windows Defender software. Microsoft admitted in late June that Windows 10 prompts to install a new version of anti-virus from third parties like Kaspersky after an update, but it disables the old version if it's not compatible. Microsoft now says it "will work more closely with AV vendors to help them with compatibility reviews in advance of each feature update becoming available to customers." The software maker will also provide better visibility of release schedules for Windows 10 updates, giving anti-virus vendors more time to test changes.
Not compatible? (Score:5, Insightful)
What does that mean? How can software be good on an OS, but a second later it's not, all because of an update? What is that update breaking so egregiously that it's preventing people from using the software they've purchased?
This is why forced updates are bad. A company breaking other people's software, in this case to prevent competition. Didn't we go through this before? What if the software Microsoft breaks is critical to operations? Are they going to reimburse the company when they lose business? Where's a class action lawsuit when you need one?
The "update" they are talking about is to the underlying operating system. What does an AV program do? It protects the underlying operating system. If changes are made to the operating system it's possible that these changes will render the AV software unusable or inefficient until the AV vendor produces a patch that fully supports the new OS.
And to be clear, this wasn't done to prevent competition, it was done because windows 10 needs to be secured and updated, and just like every fucking O
Wouldn't that use some embedded form of Windows with a slower release cycle? At the very least, it could use Enterprise Windows on an LTSB - what hospital doesn't have an Enterprise setup?
Where was your FURY when this happened after windows 7 updates? windows 2k? Fuck, what about windows 98?
Simple. We had a bit more control. We could turn off automatic updates with those systems. Has anybody built a comprehensive block that doesn't need constant monitoring for Windows 10? I hope that answers your question.
Putting a bandaid on a blown off hand. (Score:3)
On again one corporation gives a hand-job to another. Notice how nothing in this article speaks of how how Microsoft complete screwed up everything about Windows 10's roll out when it began breaking third party software. So basically Microsoft decided to 'promises' to fix it in an update, so everyone just let's it slide?
Yeah, I don't think so Microsoft. You already had your chance. And Kaspersky really screwed the pooch here when they backed off before the fix was provided.
Time to notify the World Health Organization (Score:3)
Breaking third-party software, then forcing their own version down your throat...that's the symptom.
Windows 10...THAT is the disease.