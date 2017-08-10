Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook Launches Watch Tab For Video Shows, Uses TV's 75-Year-Old Marketing Pitch (marketwatch.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the eureka-moment dept.
From a report: Facebook's push toward original video content will take a big step forward Thursday with the launch of a new section, dubbed Watch. The new tab, which Facebook FB, said late Wednesday will launch for a limited number of U.S. users for now, will feature about 40 original series, with plans to eventually scale up to hundreds of shows. Facebook said it will become available to more users in the coming weeks. The Mountain View, Calif., social network is hoping to tap into lucrative TV advertising revenue to boost its ever-expanding bottom line. If successful, Watch could stem the ad-load slowdown for the rest of the year that Chief Financial Officer David Wehner warned about last month when Facebook filed its quarterly earnings. Facebook also hopes the Watch tab will open up a new method of advertising that doesn't clutter users' News Feeds, and keep its 2 billion users on its site longer. Company's founder Mark Zuckerberg is understandably very excited about the move. He says the company believes "it's possible to rethink a lot of experiences through the lens of building community -- including watching video. Watching a show doesn't have to be passive. It can be a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things." If that pitch sounds familiar to you, it's because TV has been doing it for more than 75 years.

  • Facebook adding a new button is a major news story?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Anything a platform, used by over 2 billion people, with several more services, that are individually used by over a billion of people, does is newsworthy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        I disagree. Did you know that all the people on this planet breathe O2? While this is true, it is not newsworthy.

  • No respect for any company that refuses to hire over 29 year olds

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epyT-R ( 613989 )

      FB uses cult psychology, so it's no shock they'd use that in the workplace too. It's easier to indoctrinate the young.

  • ...consists of turning it into television. Everybody (ISPs, especially) seems to want to do this now and it's pretty pathetic that these innovators can't think up something more original. But... it sort of goes hand in hand with the kind of innovative programming one finds on television (or coming out of Hollywood).

    Maybe Ursula Le Guin was on to something:

    Inventions have long since reached their limit, and I see no hope for further development.

  • a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things

    Hey, kind of like human society in general.

    Saying that, this is certainly not how I experienced television when I used to watch it. Interactions went a little more like...

    "Hey, did you see the thing?"
    "No, I was not interested to see the thing."
    "THEN WE HAVE NOTHING TO TALK ABOUT >:|"

