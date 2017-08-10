Facebook Launches Watch Tab For Video Shows, Uses TV's 75-Year-Old Marketing Pitch (marketwatch.com) 16
From a report: Facebook's push toward original video content will take a big step forward Thursday with the launch of a new section, dubbed Watch. The new tab, which Facebook FB, said late Wednesday will launch for a limited number of U.S. users for now, will feature about 40 original series, with plans to eventually scale up to hundreds of shows. Facebook said it will become available to more users in the coming weeks. The Mountain View, Calif., social network is hoping to tap into lucrative TV advertising revenue to boost its ever-expanding bottom line. If successful, Watch could stem the ad-load slowdown for the rest of the year that Chief Financial Officer David Wehner warned about last month when Facebook filed its quarterly earnings. Facebook also hopes the Watch tab will open up a new method of advertising that doesn't clutter users' News Feeds, and keep its 2 billion users on its site longer. Company's founder Mark Zuckerberg is understandably very excited about the move. He says the company believes "it's possible to rethink a lot of experiences through the lens of building community -- including watching video. Watching a show doesn't have to be passive. It can be a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things." If that pitch sounds familiar to you, it's because TV has been doing it for more than 75 years.
It's "new" because it's likely aimed at Millennials and younger. Gen-X'ers like me (and older) could give a shit what anyone else thinks while they're watching their favorite show since most of us have used TV at one point or another to AVOID interacting with the people around us.
I disagree. Did you know that all the people on this planet breathe O2? While this is true, it is not newsworthy.
Then again, it was Facebook that did a naming faceplant on "Graph".
No interest in watching age discrimination succeed (Score:1)
FB uses cult psychology, so it's no shock they'd use that in the workplace too. It's easier to indoctrinate the young.
So innovation on the internet nowadays... (Score:2)
...consists of turning it into television. Everybody (ISPs, especially) seems to want to do this now and it's pretty pathetic that these innovators can't think up something more original. But... it sort of goes hand in hand with the kind of innovative programming one finds on television (or coming out of Hollywood).
Maybe Ursula Le Guin was on to something:
Hey, kind of like human society in general.
Saying that, this is certainly not how I experienced television when I used to watch it. Interactions went a little more like...