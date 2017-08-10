Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Fired Google Engineer Says Company Execs Shamed and Smeared Him (bloomberg.com) 213

Posted by msmash from the his-views dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report, in which the recently fired employee has been interviewed: James Damore, who until Monday worked as an engineer on video and image search at Alphabet's Mountain View, California, headquarters, said he initially shared the 3,300-word memo internally a month ago. But it was only after the memo went viral that company leaders banded together to make him an outcast, he said on Bloomberg TV. When he initially circulated the memo, "no one high up ever came to me and said, 'No, don't do this,' even though there were many people who looked at it," Damore said. "It was only after it got viral that upper management started shaming me and eventually firing me." The memo, which was leaked to the public over the weekend, argues that conservative viewpoints are suppressed at Google and that biological differences between men and women explain in part why so few women work in software engineering. Even if someone in Google management had agreed with some of the arguments put forth in his piece, they wouldn't have felt safe speaking up, he said. "There was a concerted effort among upper management to have a very clear signal that what I did was harmful and wrong and didn't stand for Google," Damore said. "It would be career suicide for any executives or directors to support me."

  • Let's be clear... he was fired for exposing their $265M boondoggle: https://www.axios.com/googles-... [axios.com]

    How many targeted scholarships and local/urban school improvements could have been had for $265M?

    • It's Google's money though, so they can do with it what they want. Companies invest far more money than that in things that don't pan out all the time, so I'm not sure why this should be given any special consideration.

      If it were taxpayer money I think you'd have more cause for argument.
      • Maybe it's shareholders' money, actually?

        • Shareholders get quarterly reports showing what Google is doing with its money. If they don't like what's happening, they can sell their shares or work to get different board members in place.

    • You might want to consult a dictionary, because you don't know what "boondoggle" means.

      You're just another aliterate asshole on the internet.

  • "Do No Evil" (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @02:40PM (#54984855)

    Everyone knows, rule by witchhunt creates the best workplace and products.

    People look back on history condescendingly about the Salem Witch Trials and "how could people be so ignorant." Then you look at what's happening right now. There's some biological / social urge to "Weed out the aliens/different/toxic entity" within an organization.

    There's no difference. There's no moral high ground. The same justifications only a different set of victims this time around. History repeats.

    The hippies that used to protest their clean cut bosses are now the ones crushing the minorities. History repeats.

  • And so? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @02:41PM (#54984865) Homepage Journal

    He might well be right. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't have seen this coming. There are things you just don't say or do, even if you think it's true. Google had no choice but to fire him and distance themselves; the cost of not doing so would have been much higher.

    • Re:And so? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @02:52PM (#54984967)

      There are things you just don't say or do, even if you think it's true.

      Sometimes there are principles worth fighting for -- such as liberty and pursuit of the truth against evil and deception.

      A great man once said "Give me liberty, or give me death," and then he died, but if he hadn't said those things,
      then we would all be slaves today; instead of a people with some freedoms, among the most important of those,
      the freedom of speech, and the ability to speak our minds without fear of being executed or having our livelihoods
      destroyed by an angry mob, whether that be the government or a collection of angry rabble, or Facebook users, etc.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 )

      "we are tolerant, strive for diversity, and value all opinions"
      subtext:
      "as long as you fit into our mold, hold the same opinions, and fit our diversity quotas"

      They're biased and utterly regressive -- while suffering from the great western delusion.

        tl;dr, dude's better off working somewhere sane.


      • "we are tolerant, strive for diversity, and value all opinions"
        subtext:

        They're biased

        Yeah no shit. When someone says they value all opinions, they don't. Know why? Because some people have really, really strange opinions. For just about any claim anyone ever makes about that you can substitute "reasonable" in there somewhere.

        You know, I bet they don't think the Time Cube guy has opinions worth considering either. Or Kim Jong Un.

        • Was anything he said unreasonable?

          Or has the group-think, hive-mind that's become corporate america reached a level of jimmy rustling anytime one of their sacred cows gets challenged that borders on 'infinite' ?

          The real problem here is that we as a society are losing the ability to respectfully disagree. Can there really be a functioning democracy (fuck off pedants) with the mindset of "you either agree with us, or you're part of the $problem" ?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      He might well be right. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't have seen this coming.

      He was certainly right - at least to whatever extent the science was right. The core of his memo was a survey of the current scientific literature, with citations. Of course, this stuff isn't physics, but it is repeatable measurements with known (if limited) predictive ability.

      He's pretty young though, and a PhD, so I suspect he was quite naive. "Should have" seen it coming, sure, I agree, but understandable that he didn't. An engineer addressing an unknown by studying the science behind the problem, an

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by shess ( 31691 )

        He might well be right. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't have seen this coming.

        He was certainly right - at least to whatever extent the science was right. The core of his memo was a survey of the current scientific literature, with citations. Of course, this stuff isn't physics, but it is repeatable measurements with known (if limited) predictive ability.

        He's pretty young though, and a PhD, so I suspect he was quite naive. "Should have" seen it coming, sure, I agree, but understandable that he didn't. An engineer addressing an unknown by studying the science behind the problem, and using that as a basis to ask some obvious questions. Sort of what you want an engineer to do.

        Also important to remember that he was a computer scientist addressing the "science" behind an issue outside his area of expertise.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      ...the cost of not doing so would have been much higher.

      I see. Don't be evil ... unless being evil has a cost advantage.

    • No, as far as public appearance goes, Google's best move would have been to never even acknowledged the essay. Let it leak, whatever. This thing has gotten 100x more news time because Google decided to respond to it instead of just let it die out. I would assume that even internally, responding to this was still a mistake on Google's part. They basically took a guy who complained that Google didn't tolerate different ideological ideas, and fired him for having different ideological ideas. If you are a cons
      • That's what I thought when this came out - by firing him, Google's leadership has exposed themselves as somewhere between weak and completely impotent. They martyred him when martyring him was the worst possible thing they could do, and he seems to be pulling the strings and calling the shots here. It will be interesting to see if he has some carefully orchestrated plan going on, and I really hope he does.

  • Conservative Values (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Dr. Evil ( 3501 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @02:46PM (#54984919)

    He was free to express his opinion, they were free to fire him.

    Does he want government intervention or a union or something?

    • Except he filed an national labor board complaint. If they had retaliated against him for that at a previous incident, that's illegal.

      So grab some popcorn 'cuz this is gonna be fun.

    • So if you wrote a memo saying "I believe men and women are equal" and your company execs disagreed with you and fired you for writing that memo, you would be totally okay with that? You wouldn't raise a stink, you wouldn't talk to the media, you would just go away quietly and look for another job?

      • So if you wrote a memo saying "I believe men and women are equal" and your company execs disagreed with you and fired you for writing that memo, you would be totally okay with that?

        There is a very long distance between "totally okay with that" and "file a lawsuit".

        At-will employment means Google did nothing legally wrong, whether or not you think it was the wrong thing to do.

        • At-will employment has nothing at all to do with this situation, this is a for-cause firing not a no-cause.

      • You seem to misunderstand the concept of workplace discrimination.

        In the statement, "I believe men and women are equal" there is no discrimination going on. It is like saying, "I believe red and blue are both colors." It has no weight at all when viewed from the perspective of state anti-discrimination laws and the requirement that employers provide a non-hostile workplace.

        If you disagree with the existence of anti-discrimination laws as they relate to employment in the State of California, you should do th

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What does any of this have to do with conservative values? Is he a conservative? Or are free speech and a basic understanding of biology and psychology now considered conservative?

    • You realize the guy identifies as liberal, right?

    • He was free to express his opinion, they were free to fire him.

      With regards to the latter statement, not necessarily

      He said he was aware of illegal hiring practices at Google (see page 6, footnote 6 [vice.com]), so them firing him days later could be viewed as retaliation against a whistleblower, which is an illegal reason to fire someone in California.

      Also, he identified himself on page 2 as a "classical liberal [wikipedia.org]" (including with that link), not a conservative.

  • That is no Google engineer. That guy is Howard Wolowitz!

  • sad but predictable (Score:5, Insightful)

    by iampiti ( 1059688 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @02:56PM (#54985037)
    When it went viral the big G had to fire him because not doing so would have made them look bad in the public eye.
    I wouldn't really care much if it had been an extremist and sexist piece but it isn't.
    You may or may not agree but it's a reasoned document.
    Alas, it doesn't really matter, what mattered is that it got viral and many piece of news about it made it look much worse than it really is, they said it said things that are just not there. Many people who read this terrible reporting was outraged (as I would be if it really was what they claim it is) and then the man was lost.
    It's sad we've gotten so uptight about certain topics that merely suggesting something different to the accepted narrative can get you fired.

    • I wouldn't really care much if it had been an extremist and sexist piece but it isn't.

      It was, but that's just how deep into it you are. This is the path that gamergate lead some people on. They're basically all disabled now, because they have deeply-held beliefs that preclude long-term economic participation.

  • I don't care what it says, don't write a manifesto for work unless it's part of your job. This guy's an idiot on multiple levels, says idioto

  • You cannot expect to use biology as your shield for supporting inequality without expecting a severe backlash. This country is founded on equality. If you want something else, find a different geography that espouses your views.

    Let's be real.

    We will never achieve perfect diversity.

    But we are guaranteed equal opportunity under the constitution. Equal opportunity is not conditional on biology or "suited for" conclusions. The measuring stick is independent of biology. Unfortunately in these jobs, the pe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dskoll ( 99328 )

      Equality of opportunity does not necessarily imply equality of outcome, however. This is a well-known, completely non-controversial fact.

      I am 100% in favor of equality of opportunity. Not so much in favor of rigging things to get perfect equality of outcome because that inevitably means inequality of opportunity.

    • This country is founded on equality.

      Founded on equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome. Equal under the law, which events in the last decade have shown is more an ideal than a reality, but it's a good goal. The founders never intended to imply all people were equally talented and capable. People are not interchangeable cogs, that's just a fact of life. Having said that, I'm reasonably certain the female engineers at Google are just as talented and capable as their male counterparts, and so on.

  • I'm actually pretty disappointed that this didn't trigger an avalanche of support from within Google. I'd like to think that if I worked there, I'd type up my own suicide note in support of him and circulate that internally.

    • I'm actually pretty disappointed that this didn't trigger an avalanche of support from within Google.

      I'll bet you are! For some reason, this pleases me.

  • Discovery will turn up the conspiracy by nutcases, and their mgmt overlords.

    Some lawyer will have a complete field day with this, before moonwalking his way into a tens of million dollar payout. If it even gets to that level, since Google mgmt knows they are politically and morally corrupt. They'll pay out to keep this secret. This will be Gamergate II, only better, and waged in a courtroom and via depositions.

    I'm wondering how many SJWs in the media they've been conspiring with to slime this guy. They

  • I just started reading "The Boy Kings: A Journey into the Heart of the Social Network" [amzn.to] by Katherine Losse. First chapter identified her as a woman, a woman who browse the Internet anonymously because of stalkers and trolls, and Facebook @ Johns Hopkins University was the first online service she ever put her real name to. She comes out to the West Coast, gets an advertising job in San Francisco, and then gets recruited by Facebook in 2005. Should be an interesting read.

  • I mean, it can't be any worse than inviting "Clock Boy" to the White House, right?

  • Misleading headling (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, 2017 @03:30PM (#54985409)
    Honestly, he's saying exactly the opposite. "When he initially circulated the memo, 'no one high up ever came to me and said, 'No, don't do this,' even though there were many people who looked at it."

    There's a lot of talk about free speech, but it sounds like Google was okay with him expressing his opinion, and didn't try to silence (or shame) their engineer in any way whatsoever -- for at least a month, up until it became public. If we're going to really listen to what the engineer is saying, then Google actually is tolerant of different viewpoints under most circumstances.

  • Whether you agree with him or not, Google is being a rational large company. Their lawyers met with the chief counsel and calculated that allowing, then settling one wrongful termination suit far outweighs the damage that might be caused in the press each time the two parties show up in court. Not to mention the potential class actions -- every female who ever had any interaction with James Damore, every female who was denied a job by Google, every female who wasn't promoted, and on and on. It's the same th

