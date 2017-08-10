Fired Google Engineer Says Company Execs Shamed and Smeared Him (bloomberg.com) 213
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report, in which the recently fired employee has been interviewed: James Damore, who until Monday worked as an engineer on video and image search at Alphabet's Mountain View, California, headquarters, said he initially shared the 3,300-word memo internally a month ago. But it was only after the memo went viral that company leaders banded together to make him an outcast, he said on Bloomberg TV. When he initially circulated the memo, "no one high up ever came to me and said, 'No, don't do this,' even though there were many people who looked at it," Damore said. "It was only after it got viral that upper management started shaming me and eventually firing me." The memo, which was leaked to the public over the weekend, argues that conservative viewpoints are suppressed at Google and that biological differences between men and women explain in part why so few women work in software engineering. Even if someone in Google management had agreed with some of the arguments put forth in his piece, they wouldn't have felt safe speaking up, he said. "There was a concerted effort among upper management to have a very clear signal that what I did was harmful and wrong and didn't stand for Google," Damore said. "It would be career suicide for any executives or directors to support me."
Let's be clear... he was fired for exposing their $265M boondoggle: https://www.axios.com/googles-... [axios.com]
How many targeted scholarships and local/urban school improvements could have been had for $265M?
If it were taxpayer money I think you'd have more cause for argument.
Shareholders get quarterly reports showing what Google is doing with its money. If they don't like what's happening, they can sell their shares or work to get different board members in place.
You might want to consult a dictionary, because you don't know what "boondoggle" means.
You're just another aliterate asshole on the internet.
"Do No Evil" (Score:3, Insightful)
Everyone knows, rule by witchhunt creates the best workplace and products.
People look back on history condescendingly about the Salem Witch Trials and "how could people be so ignorant." Then you look at what's happening right now. There's some biological / social urge to "Weed out the aliens/different/toxic entity" within an organization.
There's no difference. There's no moral high ground. The same justifications only a different set of victims this time around. History repeats.
The hippies that used to protest their clean cut bosses are now the ones crushing the minorities. History repeats.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
And so? (Score:3, Insightful)
He might well be right. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't have seen this coming. There are things you just don't say or do, even if you think it's true. Google had no choice but to fire him and distance themselves; the cost of not doing so would have been much higher.
Re:And so? (Score:5, Insightful)
There are things you just don't say or do, even if you think it's true.
Sometimes there are principles worth fighting for -- such as liberty and pursuit of the truth against evil and deception.
A great man once said "Give me liberty, or give me death," and then he died, but if he hadn't said those things,
then we would all be slaves today; instead of a people with some freedoms, among the most important of those,
the freedom of speech, and the ability to speak our minds without fear of being executed or having our livelihoods
destroyed by an angry mob, whether that be the government or a collection of angry rabble, or Facebook users, etc.
No, I think we'd just be British- Canadians under the worst case scenario.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
"we are tolerant, strive for diversity, and value all opinions"
subtext:
"as long as you fit into our mold, hold the same opinions, and fit our diversity quotas"
They're biased and utterly regressive -- while suffering from the great western delusion.
tl;dr, dude's better off working somewhere sane.
"we are tolerant, strive for diversity, and value all opinions"
subtext:
They're biased
Yeah no shit. When someone says they value all opinions, they don't. Know why? Because some people have really, really strange opinions. For just about any claim anyone ever makes about that you can substitute "reasonable" in there somewhere.
You know, I bet they don't think the Time Cube guy has opinions worth considering either. Or Kim Jong Un.
Was anything he said unreasonable?
Or has the group-think, hive-mind that's become corporate america reached a level of jimmy rustling anytime one of their sacred cows gets challenged that borders on 'infinite' ?
The real problem here is that we as a society are losing the ability to respectfully disagree. Can there really be a functioning democracy (fuck off pedants) with the mindset of "you either agree with us, or you're part of the $problem" ?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
He might well be right. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't have seen this coming.
He was certainly right - at least to whatever extent the science was right. The core of his memo was a survey of the current scientific literature, with citations. Of course, this stuff isn't physics, but it is repeatable measurements with known (if limited) predictive ability.
He's pretty young though, and a PhD, so I suspect he was quite naive. "Should have" seen it coming, sure, I agree, but understandable that he didn't. An engineer addressing an unknown by studying the science behind the problem, an
He might well be right. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't have seen this coming.
He was certainly right - at least to whatever extent the science was right. The core of his memo was a survey of the current scientific literature, with citations. Of course, this stuff isn't physics, but it is repeatable measurements with known (if limited) predictive ability.
He's pretty young though, and a PhD, so I suspect he was quite naive. "Should have" seen it coming, sure, I agree, but understandable that he didn't. An engineer addressing an unknown by studying the science behind the problem, and using that as a basis to ask some obvious questions. Sort of what you want an engineer to do.
Also important to remember that he was a computer scientist addressing the "science" behind an issue outside his area of expertise.
...the cost of not doing so would have been much higher.
I see. Don't be evil
... unless being evil has a cost advantage.
Re: (Score:3)
Conservative Values (Score:4, Interesting)
He was free to express his opinion, they were free to fire him.
Does he want government intervention or a union or something?
Re: (Score:3)
Except he filed an national labor board complaint. If they had retaliated against him for that at a previous incident, that's illegal.
So grab some popcorn 'cuz this is gonna be fun.
So if you wrote a memo saying "I believe men and women are equal" and your company execs disagreed with you and fired you for writing that memo, you would be totally okay with that? You wouldn't raise a stink, you wouldn't talk to the media, you would just go away quietly and look for another job?
Re: (Score:2)
So if you wrote a memo saying "I believe men and women are equal" and your company execs disagreed with you and fired you for writing that memo, you would be totally okay with that?
There is a very long distance between "totally okay with that" and "file a lawsuit".
At-will employment means Google did nothing legally wrong, whether or not you think it was the wrong thing to do.
At-will employment has nothing at all to do with this situation, this is a for-cause firing not a no-cause.
You seem to misunderstand the concept of workplace discrimination.
In the statement, "I believe men and women are equal" there is no discrimination going on. It is like saying, "I believe red and blue are both colors." It has no weight at all when viewed from the perspective of state anti-discrimination laws and the requirement that employers provide a non-hostile workplace.
If you disagree with the existence of anti-discrimination laws as they relate to employment in the State of California, you should do th
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
What does any of this have to do with conservative values? Is he a conservative? Or are free speech and a basic understanding of biology and psychology now considered conservative?
Re: (Score:3)
He was free to express his opinion, they were free to fire him.
With regards to the latter statement, not necessarily
He said he was aware of illegal hiring practices at Google (see page 6, footnote 6 [vice.com]), so them firing him days later could be viewed as retaliation against a whistleblower, which is an illegal reason to fire someone in California.
Also, he identified himself on page 2 as a "classical liberal [wikipedia.org]" (including with that link), not a conservative.
No way! (Score:2)
That is no Google engineer. That guy is Howard Wolowitz!
sad but predictable (Score:5, Insightful)
I wouldn't really care much if it had been an extremist and sexist piece but it isn't.
You may or may not agree but it's a reasoned document.
Alas, it doesn't really matter, what mattered is that it got viral and many piece of news about it made it look much worse than it really is, they said it said things that are just not there. Many people who read this terrible reporting was outraged (as I would be if it really was what they claim it is) and then the man was lost.
It's sad we've gotten so uptight about certain topics that merely suggesting something different to the accepted narrative can get you fired.
I wouldn't really care much if it had been an extremist and sexist piece but it isn't.
It was, but that's just how deep into it you are. This is the path that gamergate lead some people on. They're basically all disabled now, because they have deeply-held beliefs that preclude long-term economic participation.
Writing manifestos is stupid (Score:2, Insightful)
I don't care what it says, don't write a manifesto for work unless it's part of your job. This guy's an idiot on multiple levels, says idioto
Biology is a non-starter for inequality (Score:2)
Let's be real.
We will never achieve perfect diversity.
But we are guaranteed equal opportunity under the constitution. Equal opportunity is not conditional on biology or "suited for" conclusions. The measuring stick is independent of biology. Unfortunately in these jobs, the pe
Equality of opportunity does not necessarily imply equality of outcome, however. This is a well-known, completely non-controversial fact.
I am 100% in favor of equality of opportunity. Not so much in favor of rigging things to get perfect equality of outcome because that inevitably means inequality of opportunity.
This country is founded on equality.
Founded on equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome. Equal under the law, which events in the last decade have shown is more an ideal than a reality, but it's a good goal. The founders never intended to imply all people were equally talented and capable. People are not interchangeable cogs, that's just a fact of life. Having said that, I'm reasonably certain the female engineers at Google are just as talented and capable as their male counterparts, and so on.
Surprised (ok not really) (Score:2)
I'm actually pretty disappointed that this didn't trigger an avalanche of support from within Google.
I'll bet you are! For some reason, this pleases me.
When the lawsuit happens (Score:2)
Discovery will turn up the conspiracy by nutcases, and their mgmt overlords.
Some lawyer will have a complete field day with this, before moonwalking his way into a tens of million dollar payout. If it even gets to that level, since Google mgmt knows they are politically and morally corrupt. They'll pay out to keep this secret. This will be Gamergate II, only better, and waged in a courtroom and via depositions.
I'm wondering how many SJWs in the media they've been conspiring with to slime this guy. They
The Boy Kings of Facebook... (Score:2)
Trump should invite him to the White House (Score:2)
I mean, it can't be any worse than inviting "Clock Boy" to the White House, right?
Misleading headling (Score:3, Insightful)
There's a lot of talk about free speech, but it sounds like Google was okay with him expressing his opinion, and didn't try to silence (or shame) their engineer in any way whatsoever -- for at least a month, up until it became public. If we're going to really listen to what the engineer is saying, then Google actually is tolerant of different viewpoints under most circumstances.
He should just take his millions and move on (Score:2)
Whether you agree with him or not, Google is being a rational large company. Their lawyers met with the chief counsel and calculated that allowing, then settling one wrongful termination suit far outweighs the damage that might be caused in the press each time the two parties show up in court. Not to mention the potential class actions -- every female who ever had any interaction with James Damore, every female who was denied a job by Google, every female who wasn't promoted, and on and on. It's the same th
An employee feeling that there was something wrong with the work environment?
Who does he really think he is anyway?
An employee feeling that there was something wrong with the work environment?
So why did he start handing out pamphlets instead of telling his manager to stop trying to hire women?
A) There's no "instead of" here. He sat down with Google's HR department to discuss his concerns over what he believed were illegal hiring practices taking place within Google in addition to writing the document that was leaked.
B) He never suggested Google should stop hiring women. Rather, he suggested that Google's hiring practices apply a lower standard to minority job candidates, and he called for them to either correct the imbalances or put an end to those policies altogether, that way all candidates ar
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
An engineer who was forced to sit through non-technical things.
An engineer who was forced to sit through non-technical things.
The horror, the horror.
An engineer who thought he had a reasonable answer who didn't realize that the basic problem is essentially irrational [crisismagazine.com]
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I admire the guy for standing up for the empirical truth or what he believes to be the empirical truth; probably knowing the potential consequences to his career.
Frankly; I hope he takes them all to court -- fights it out to the end and wins. I also hope he finds people to support him in this crusade and help prevent total ruin in his life caused by the brainless authoritarian dogmatic left.
Re: (Score:3)
I kind of wonder if he intended to get fired and the sue... It wasn't exactly hard to predict. He could have published it anonymously, but didn't. It just seems like he wanted to martyr himself.
I'd put money on it. Either he's socially absolutely brain-dead (possibly) or he had a plan that he understood the possible consequences of. Most people who want to stay in an organization understand that becoming a lightning rod for criticism is not a good idea. Don't poke the sleeping management bear is a pretty well understood rule.
That said, the comment that it would have been career suicide to support some of his views is laughable. Career at Google, maybe. But not career outside of Google. Ple
Re: (Score:2)
There seems to be more than usual for this subject. I don't get it.
So says (Score:3)
Yet another dipshit who refuses to read the actual 10 page memo and still has the false belief that everything they read on a site labeled "news" must be true.
Nobody claimed the guy was a whistle blower, oh bearer of the tiny straw man. They claim that he was slandered and wrongfully terminated.
I read the memo, unlike you. IANAL, but believe he's got a pretty solid case. The Stalinist tactics being used by many are being illuminated.
Re: (Score:3)
IAAL, though not an employment lawyer and not a California lawyer. I think he has a case- it will survive a motion to dismiss and possibly even summary judgment- but not necessarily one he will win if it goes to final merits. Google is likely to fight hard on this one, but they also understood a lawsuit was the likely outcome of firing him, and likely decided it was worth the cost.
Re: (Score:2)
He called their female workforce inferior.
Did he really? And even if he did, which I doubt, how would this negate the rest of the message?
Re: (Score:2)
Non sequitur.
He makes many propositions on how to improve the well being of both men and women at google, chiefly he advocates for the reduction of stress or the intruduction of pair programming. If anything his memo came of as a bit too progressive and too forcedly PC. He sounded as if he was walking on eggshells, making sure not to intrude into anyones safespace.
If he had said "we have reached a plateau and I think this is the reason why things are not continuing to improve for women at Google" it would have been fine
Would his memo have been better received if he had claimed that we should just go one as if nothing was wrong?
Instead he ignores that things are getting better
ok, go on...
and that things used to be even better when the proportion of women in CS was much higher
How the hell does that
Apart from being a misrepresentation of the science, it ignores the fact that the situation improves when they have an equal opportunity.
I don't know if it's reasonable (or intellectually honest) to conflate phrenology which was a pseudoscience with what's be put forward here. You're essentially implying that some (or much perhaps) of his sources is similarly bunk. It's a bit like the yahoos that like to bring up global cooling arguments (that were made by few people, and generally dismissed) during debates on climate change.
Also, some of the citations in his report point out the opposite, in that if you make conditions more equal, then t
Re:I hope he sues... (Score:4, Insightful)
He filed an NLRB complaint, which is pretty serious. The state of California also has strong whistleblower protection laws, I imagine pushing forward with a complaint there would bolster his NLRB case.
IANAL but believe a sober analysis of his memo would be unfavorable for Google. The thing about courts is they are not mobs, the words there would be interpreted very differently.
James Damore interviewed by Jordan Peterson [youtube.com]
But what is covered in the interview, is every single line of text in his memo.
Re: (Score:2)
To win he will have to prove more than one of a few things.
- There is discrimination (presumably against men) resulting from Google's policies, or affirmative action which is illegal in California, and thus he is a whistleblower.
- He was forced out for a protected trait. Exactly how far does protection of political views go in that state?
- His actions didn't create a hostile workplace or make his position untenable, i.e. that women working with and for him wouldn't be able to make complaints or question his
Re: (Score:2)
In the State of California, affirmative action is illegal.
How is this whistleblowing ? That's only when illegal activities are going on, no ?
In the State of California, affirmative action is illegal.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
In the State of California, affirmative action is illegal.
It is only illegal for the government [wikipedia.org]. It is not illegal for private companies such as Google.
Re:I hope he sues... (Score:4, Informative)
It is only illegal for the government [wikipedia.org]. It is not illegal for private companies such as Google.
Unless the private company accepts Public dollars as a contractor, such as Google.
The law specifically includes all State contractors.
Neither Google nor Alphabet are listed as having contracts with the State of California.
https://www2.cslb.ca.gov/onlin... [ca.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds like he may have picked the perfect time for it. Apparently the Trump administration is making reverse-discrimination a priority now.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and... [vox.com]
How is "reverse" discrimination not discrimination?
How is "reverse" discrimination not discrimination?
You can make a simulation: generate a number of individuals with assigned skill scores, by a given distribution. Generate also a population B, with a same or similar distribution but a lower mean (or alternatively, same mean and lower variance, etc). Use any bell-curve distribution (such as normal) with no cap (so D&D-like 3d6 is out).
Now, pick N top scorers from the combined population. Compare the same with various kinds of racism:
Re: (Score:2)
How is this whistleblowing?
It isn't. Google's employment practices were already public knowledge. But the whistleblowing law is broadly written and may still apply.
Personal opinion: Employment should be a mutually voluntary relationship, and in the absence of a contract saying otherwise, either party should be able to terminate it at will for almost any reason, or for no reason. This is not only morally correct, but it leads better economics, since easy to fire means easy to hire. Jurisdictions that overly protect employees from
Google was foolish to fire him.
Yes, despite his memo's rather awkward inclusion of female vs. male traits, it was actually a memo about Google's intolerant culture - and they did a wonderful job of proving his point for him.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you sure they didn't?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I find it ironic, that conservatives, that have ranted and raved against any sort of labor protections and the NLRB, seem to be rejoicing at pushing a NLRB complaint.
If this is not an example of conservative white male privilege, I don't know what is.
I find it ironic that liberals rejoice when the science concerning global warming is settled, but rant and rave when science that doesn't fit their narrative is presented.
http://quillette.com/2017/08/0... [quillette.com]
If that's not an example of hypocrisy, I don't know what is.
Not the same liberals.
Are the "Goldwater conservatives" the same conservatives who believe in white nationalism, or the same conservatives who want to turn the US into a Christian theocracy?
The environmentalist liberals, and the centrists who agree with the settled science on global climate change, aren't the same liberals who buy into identity politics, "check your privilege", etc. (though there's surely a lot of overlap: the extremists probably all agree with climate change, but the set of people who agr
I understand just fine. There are plenty of conservatives that believe in man made climate change; I don't intend to lump them into a label the way the parent post did (although I did that with the "liberal" label to show how absurd that is).
It was a anti-progressive rant, and linked to articles that supported his position. is links might be close to the truth, but his declarations that Google was too progressive was his personal opinion, not scientific study.
As for the NLRB, you want a few links?
seem to be rejoicing at pushing a NLRB complaint.
They find it ironic, too. That's why they are rejoicing. They are watching the left get burned by their own tools.
If this is not an example of conservative white male privilege, I don't know what is.
This is what you get when you force people into an identity that they don't want. Love how you added "conservative" in there, as if liberal males are magically free of the advantages that white males generally enjoy.
To be clear, it is a moral failure on the part of society that a black man is forced to adopt the identity of a black man, no matter what position he has in life. No matter if he has
Actually, I'm for unions and labor protections, I'm for the NLRB, and I'm for Damore in this fight (though he may or may not be an asshole).
Oh, and I'm a liberal.
Re: (Score:3)
If he doesn't, rest assured he can have a new career on the lecture circuit. He can call it Pick the real memo [crisismagazine.com]
As for me, I think I want to look into starting a consulting company of engineers fired for non-engineering-related reasons.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You uh... didn't actually read his letter, did you?
Because he's got a Ph.D in biology.
... and worked as a scientist at... MIT.
And his memo is also backed by four different scientists who reviewed it.
http://quillette.com/2017/08/0... [quillette.com]
Goddamn science and their facts backed by peer-reviewed research!
Re: (Score:3)
Read your own fucking link, asshole, that isn't what it says.
One guy says it isn't a "rant" and that he found many responses on twitter that are "little more than snarky modern slurs." No science, just some dube-bro bullshit about how random twitter responses being banal means that google isn't serious about diversity.
Next guy says, "Alongside other evidence, the employee argued, in part, that this research indicates affirmative action policies based on biological sex are misguided. Maybe, maybe not." OK, i
Re: (Score:2)
There's being non-"PC" and then there's just being a sexist ass
And then there is being a lying fuck like you, that slanders people that disagree with your unscientific world-view, by lying about them.
More importantly, once the company has decided how to respond if executives are coming out against it they're being openly insubordinate and do need to be fired. If they were supposed to be making the decision, they should have already been the one making it! This is very basic.
What is the difference between being non-PC and being a sexist ass? Before you answer, read on just how illogical these demands are [crisismagazine.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It was very clear he was calling women subhuman and calling for their rape.
I'm not sure if you're serious or are just trolling, but if you are serious, please quote the portion of the essay that says the above.
If they were promoting their politics on company time, with company resources, yes it would.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you read the actual essay.
You must be related to Unoi’m Carasee, Vice President of Mutually Exclusive Propositions [crisismagazine.com].
Re: (Score:2)
It's like he managed to snooker and checkmate himself at the same time. And now he's complaining that he's getting kicked out for getting chess pieces on the snooker table.
"Contempt of boss" is a totally legit reason for firing, held up in the courts. Interesting angle. He gave them a buffet of reasons to fire him.