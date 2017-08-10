Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Salesforce Fires Red Team Staffers Who Gave Defcon Talk (zdnet.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the you-gotta-go dept.
Josh Schwartz, Salesforce's director of offensive security, and John Cramb, a senior offensive security engineer, have been fired by the company after they gave talk at the Defcon security conference talk in Las Vegas last month, reports ZDNet. Schwartz and Cramb were presenting the details of their tool, called Meatpistol, a "modular malware implant framework (PDF)" similar in intent to the Metasploit toolkit used by many penetration testers. The tool, "pitched as taking 'the boring work' out of pen-testing to make red teams, including at Salesforce, more efficient and effective", was anticipated to be released as open source at the time of the presentation, but Salesforce has held back the code. From the report: [...] The two were fired "as soon as they got off stage" by a senior Salesforce executive, according to one of several people who witnessed the firing and offered their accounts. The unnamed Salesforce executive is said to have sent a text message to the duo half an hour before they were expected on stage to not to give the talk, but the message wasn't seen until after the talk had ended. The talk had been months in the making. Salesforce executives were first made aware of the project in a February meeting, and they had signed off on the project, according to one person with knowledge of the meeting. The tool was expected to be released later as an open-source project, allowing other red teams to use the project in their own companies. But in another text message seen by Schwartz and Cramb an hour before their talk, the same Salesforce executive told the speakers that they should not announce the public release of the code, despite a publicized and widely anticipated release. Later, on stage, Schwartz told attendees that he would fight to get the tool published.

  • Run up the mini bar bill and bill some table time as well They don't work there any more so TS!

  • Unrealistic expectations (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, 2017 @03:26PM (#54985381)

    The unnamed Salesforce executive is said to have sent a text message to the duo half an hour before they were expected on stage to not to give the talk, but the message wasn't seen until after the talk had ended.

    If course it wasn't seen. You don't carry anything electronic at Defcon. That executive is an idiot.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That executive is an idiot.

      Aren't they all?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

        That executive is an idiot.

        Aren't they all?

        Of course not, they have mad visionary skills, they gots the gap performance evaluations and the stretch goals. You are all not l33t compared to them. You are too stupid to get it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      If course it wasn't seen. You don't carry anything electronic at Defcon. That executive is an idiot.

      Agreed. Signing off on it by the executive is fait accomplit. Withdrawing permission the day of a conference is Not an option. The executive should be fired. Josh Schwartz and John Cramb should be reinstated AND publicly apologized to, AND each awarded a huge bonus for that bullshit.

  • Better headline (Score:3)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @03:27PM (#54985383)
    I think we've missed an opportunity for a much better headline: "Meatpistol killed by meatheads".

    Also, for some reason Meatpistol sounds like a good name for a metal album, or maybe even the band.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      Also, for some reason Meatpistol sounds like a good name for a metal album, or maybe even the band.

      We have a band that covers this... GWAR.

  • Good luck (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Shitting on everyone at defcon and then firing your lead security engineers.

  • I always avoided working for the local spam company, exact target. I kind of regretted that after they were acquired by Salesforce, but I guess I dodged a bullet. This is going to make many people think twice.
  • Let's go for some Streisand effect and expose him.
  • Someone needed to be fired for that horrible slide deck. The Exec was probably just offended by their lack of PowerpointFu.

