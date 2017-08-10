Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Businesses

VC Firm Benchmark Capital, An Early Investor In Uber, Sues Travis Kalanick For Fraud (axios.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Dan Primack, reporting for Axios: The battle between Benchmark Capital and Travis Kalanick just went nuclear, with the venture capital firm suing the former Uber CEO for fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. The complaint was filed earlier today in Delaware Chancery Court. Key graph, per the suit: "Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber, to entrench himself on Uber's Board of Directors and increase his power over Uber for his own selfish ends. Kalanick's overarching objective is to pack Uber's Board with loyal allies in an effort to insulate his prior conduct from scrutiny and clear the path for his eventual return as CEO -- all to the detriment of Uber's stockholders, employees, driver-partners, and customers." Why it matters: If Benchmark's suit is successful, Kalanick would be kicked off Uber's board of directors -- thus eliminating any faint hopes of him returning to the company in a substantial role.

VC Firm Benchmark Capital, An Early Investor In Uber, Sues Travis Kalanick For Fraud More | Reply

VC Firm Benchmark Capital, An Early Investor In Uber, Sues Travis Kalanick For Fraud

Comments Filter:

  • Nice try, Benchmark. (Score:3)

    by cunina ( 986893 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @04:05PM (#54985809)
    There are few organizations on Earth I hate more than Uber (see Disney), but in this case, Kalanick is right. An investor isn't entitled to every piece of information one of its assets has, and even if it did, rolling back a shareholder vote is a way, way too extreme measure to deal with it.

    • Even if they both lose, the lawyers win. So there is nobody to cheer for in this fight. Maybe if the lawyers agree to get paid with options there's a lose, lose, lose proposition (good outcome). But I don't see it happening.

    • From the article, he was making an end-run around Benchmark. I can certainly see them suing him.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      There are issues with boards - something I hadn't realized prior to listening to Planet Money #594 new board members must be approved for voting by the existing board. So if you're in control of a board you can ensure perpetual control.

  • I don't see any way that Uber could become a non-evil company without, at a minimum, replacing all of management and the board of directors.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberrys!" -- Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Close