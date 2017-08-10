VC Firm Benchmark Capital, An Early Investor In Uber, Sues Travis Kalanick For Fraud (axios.com) 13
Dan Primack, reporting for Axios: The battle between Benchmark Capital and Travis Kalanick just went nuclear, with the venture capital firm suing the former Uber CEO for fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. The complaint was filed earlier today in Delaware Chancery Court. Key graph, per the suit: "Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber, to entrench himself on Uber's Board of Directors and increase his power over Uber for his own selfish ends. Kalanick's overarching objective is to pack Uber's Board with loyal allies in an effort to insulate his prior conduct from scrutiny and clear the path for his eventual return as CEO -- all to the detriment of Uber's stockholders, employees, driver-partners, and customers." Why it matters: If Benchmark's suit is successful, Kalanick would be kicked off Uber's board of directors -- thus eliminating any faint hopes of him returning to the company in a substantial role.
Even if they both lose, the lawyers win. So there is nobody to cheer for in this fight. Maybe if the lawyers agree to get paid with options there's a lose, lose, lose proposition (good outcome). But I don't see it happening.
Unless you're a lawyer...
From the article, he was making an end-run around Benchmark. I can certainly see them suing him.
Web 2.0 can't die, because it never actually meant anything.
I don't see any way that Uber could become a non-evil company without, at a minimum, replacing all of management and the board of directors.