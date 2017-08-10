Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses

Google Cancels Town Hall To Discuss Diversity In Its Ranks (nbcnews.com) 99

Posted by EditorDavid from the town-hall dept.
NBC News originally reported: Google employees will gather for a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the tensions ignited by a memo circulated inside the company that claimed to explain why more women are not engineers. Town hall meetings are nothing new at Google, but this one will likely be different after the so-called "Google Manifesto" went viral over the weekend, adding fresh fuel to the debate around gender bias in Silicon Valley. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email earlier this week that he would cut his family vacation short in order to facilitate the forum. "The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree -- while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct," he wrote. "I'd encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same." The town hall comes amid a report from The Guardian that as many as 60 women are considering filing a class action lawsuit against Google, alleging sexism and wage disparity.
UPDATE: NBC News now reports the event has been cancelled, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai saying "Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall... we need to step back and create a better set of conditions for us to have the discussion." Instead of the company-wide format, Google will now hold several smaller forums "to gather and engage with Googlers, where people can feel comfortable to speak freely," Pichai wrote.

Google Cancels Town Hall To Discuss Diversity In Its Ranks More | Reply

Google Cancels Town Hall To Discuss Diversity In Its Ranks

Comments Filter:

    • Re:Canceled. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:29PM (#54987187)

      The purpose of a "townhall meeting" is dialog. Google had already made it clear that they want a monologue. Cancelling it was very sensible.

      • RUSH: They can’t be open about what they think. They have to follow the Google groupthink or they’re going to be canned. They’re not allowed to dissent. And yet these are people claiming to be the greatest defenders of First Amendment free speech.

      • Re:Canceled. (Score:4)

        by naubol ( 566278 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:48PM (#54987321)
        Indeed, my first thought is, why would anyone show up who has a Wrong Thought? Nobody wants to get fired.

      • The purpose of a "townhall meeting" is dialog. Google had already made it clear that they want a monologue. Cancelling it was very sensible.

        I don't know where you've worked, but every company only wants a monologue. They will tell you they want a dialogue, and talk about "team-building" and "horizontal management structures" and other happy-crappy bullshit.

        But the system is designed for monologue. Management says "jump" and you jump. Welcome to the world of work in late-stage capitalism.

        Welcome to the wo

    • Re:Canceled. (Score:4)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:35PM (#54987239)

      The headline in the first link changed to:

      ...Cancels Diversity Town Hall Over Concerns for Employee Safety

      It is painfully clear these people have no concept of just how much hate they have been indulging. They've basically built a company populated with rabid malcontents that are prepared to harm or kill their cow-orkers.

      • They've basically built a company populated with rabid malcontents that are prepared to harm or kill their cow-orkers.

        I think orking cows is unacceptable behavior even in California.

  • You want to measure diversity at google? Count the political bumper stickers on the cars that park there. You'll have no problem finding Hillary and Sanders stickers, but Trump stickers are rarer than hen's teeth.

    They built this absolutely toxic environment for conservatives under the cover of "diversity". Why should anyone believe they are going to do anything except continue to make conservatives feel like pariahs?

    • Re:Count the bumper stickers (Score:4, Interesting)

      by brxndxn ( 461473 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:35PM (#54987241)
      It really seems like these huge companies try to create a 'culture' pushed from the top where it's common knowledge that you're supposed to be a liberal. They act like somehow conservatives aren't a huge part of America. They deserve blowback for that.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mikael ( 484 )

        It's the Bay Area itself. Every pressure group emanates from San Francisco and the surrounding area (Stonewall, The Sierra Club, ACLU) covering everything from alternative lifestyles (twin spirited) to the homeless (food banks), pissed off voters (San Francisco League of Pissed Off Voters), low income and minority communities. Possibly because there is so much competitition for local resources like land, housing and food.

        http://www.bapd.org/ [bapd.org]

        • Call them bay aryans (for their attitude). They love that.

          BTW the 'Monster Raving Loony Party' emanates from England. Vermin Supreme emanates from Boston. Credit where it's due.

      • Dude, you're "thinking" is fucked up and shows that you are obviously a hyper-partisan. I'm a Bernie fan, but in my career I've hired well over a hundred people. Never once did any political leanings come into the interview or any subsequent review. I had one guy who was an anti-tax radical (sadly, he went to jail and I had to replace him), a gay guy who was "Out" and proud of it. We all loved the guy. I hired gun owners and gun haters. NONE of that had anything to do with job performance which is the ONLY

    • Conservatives, who cares? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      From what I have read this guy sounded more like a moderate and provided long term solutions to the problem, but pointed out short term it isn't really helping things.

      Pushing education and activities to get women interested, while at the same time helping employees organize so that more feminine or sociable guys work with more sociable women, while taking note that some people will not be assertive about desiring raises, and thus putting more burden on managers to offer raises/promotions to their employees

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by neuro88 ( 674248 )
      I'm not a Trump supporter (but I was also never a Hilary supporter), but I am a San Francisco native, I work in Silicon Valley, and I did interview with Google and did fairly well (though I chose to work elsewhere, a decision I'm very thankful for after this debacle). I also consider myself to be independent these days.

      That being said, I think there's several reasons for a lack of Trump bumper stickers you'd see in Google's parking lot.

      1) I think you're right, that conservatives would be afraid (and r
    • As Gad Saad said: "We're good at promoting endless forms of diversity: racial diversity, ethnic diversity, religious diversity, sexual orientation diversity, and so on. But the most important diversity of all, which is intellectual diversity: no, that one we simply won't tolerate. We should all think the same way. "

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by naubol ( 566278 )

      I've been really vocal about my disappointment in google firing James Damore. Let's use James Damore's words to address what you're saying.

      When addressing the gap in representation in the population, we need to look at population level differences in distributions.

      In other words, it's possible that the reason there aren't very many conservatives working for google has more to do from the distribution it hires from, than any sort of bigotry. Population density is well correlated with liberalism and Google tends to hire from urban or suburban areas.

      I agree they've increased the hostility in the environment, however your hypothesi

  • Right /s (Score:3)

    by yndrd1984 ( 730475 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:32PM (#54987219)

    we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree

    Without letting the people who disagree with me talk.

  • Hilarious (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:37PM (#54987253)

    Watching the google execs dance and do dog tricks at the command of this completely intolerant ideology that poses as this loving progressive way of thinking has been really amusing. They are all trying so hard and falling all over themselves to offend the least amount of people as possible. It kinda proves one of the points of that former employee's memo.

    What is the point of making sure everybody looks different, when you require them all to be the same person?

  • Look, women are fine at engineering (Score:4, Informative)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:38PM (#54987263) Homepage Journal

    Fun Fact, I'm at one of the world's best universities, filled with highly educated professional women who are in STEM. Advanced Math, Statistics, Genetics, Biochem, Bioengineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, AI, you name it.

    Half of our students. Half of our faculty. We create more practical science in a day than you see in most countries. And tons of patents.

    This reminds me of when the Canadian Army was resistant to women in combat. We did studies. We found that women made better fighter pilots than men did (who do you think fly those A-10 Warthogs?), I've trained and served with highly decorated women of all ranks. Our main resistance was the senior NCOs, with similar attitudes to the ones I hear coming from Google engineers. They were wrong then - back in the 1980s. They're wrong now, here at Google, in the 2100s.

    It's 2017. Not 1957.

    • the fact you think Canada has fought air wars this century proves how deep your delusion is

      • the fact you think Canada has fought air wars this century proves how deep your delusion is

        The fact you think nobody was in Afghanistan when the US bugged out to Iraq shows you have no idea of what history actually is.

        I'll bet you think North Korea still has flint muskets.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Fun Fact, I'm at one of the world's best universities,

      Yes, a university whose primary attendee is essentially defined by their position outside of the norm (i.e. the top x% of learners) is an ideal sample for guaging the average characteristics of the groups they fall within. /s

      Nobody reasonable is claiming that individual women are incapable of excelling in STEM. The document that started this whole thing sought to explain the current status quo based on average characteristics of a group. You and most of the students around you are outliers and do not repres

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Yosho ( 135835 )

      You bet they are! They're not just fine, women can be great engineers.

      But that's actually not related to the issue at hand at all.

      Here's the issue: somebody observed that engineering is a male-dominated field. They decided that was a problem. Next they decided the reason for that divide is because of rampant sexism, and next they decided that the solution to the problem was to enforce quotas that discriminate against male applicants in order to try to push the ratio closer to 50%.

      That's what James Damore

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by naubol ( 566278 )
      In 2017, more men than women are graduating with CS degrees. Also, in 2017, scientists are expected to understanding sample sizes when drawing generalizations. Also, in 2017, scientists are expected to not to straw man an argument. Damore didn't say that women couldn't hack it, he just said there were fewer to hire and proposed some reasons why that may be. If you don't understand the difference between equality of opportunity and equality of outcome, you probably shouldn't wade into this argument.

  • Hundred Flowers Campaign (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm sure people will feel free to speak out now that someone was fired after speaking out.

  • Legitimate concerns (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:39PM (#54987281)

    "Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall...

    Given that the original manifesto was originally published to a supposedly anonymous internal forum, I think being "outed" publicly is a valid concern for someone who dares to have a different perspective.

  • To Get Fired!

  • "I'd encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own"

    Translation: If you know of a work colleague who doesn't already march lock-step with Google's peecee agenda, then now's the time to warn them to get with the program.

  • I'd probably pass on the Town Hall (Score:3)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @07:51PM (#54987347)

    If it's a mandatory meeting, I'd attend and unless I had another confirmed and accepted job offer elsewhere, I'd keep out of any "discussion" with regards to this topic.

    Whenever you're asked for "open and honest" discussion, it's like when someone asks if you're stopped beating your children, a no-win scenario.

    All this seems to be a complete distraction from what a job is supposed to be. Somewhere you go to work and make money.

  • Why the hell do they think it's going to work? (Score:3)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Thursday August 10, 2017 @08:00PM (#54987413) Homepage Journal

    If I was a conservative employee at Google, after the last week, I'd keep my mouth shut and look for another job as quickly as possible.

    They've shown EXACTLY what they REALLY think about someone asking an honest question.

    And no pronouncements or showmanship or promises of safety are going to convince anyone otherwise.

  • I find it interesting that there is so much fear here. People are both afraid of what can be said as well as saying anything that might be offensive. We need to bring back the flame wars and asbestos suits. It hardens you.

  • Back when I went to CDI in the mid-70's, in a class of 28, there was ONE woman and zero blacks. Was it because CDI was racist/sexist? Hell, no! At the time, DG, DEC, etc., with whom I interviewed, all made me an offer and each also said "If only you were a black woman, you'd be perfect!" At that time, these companies were trying - on their own - to hire more women and minorities. Sadly, due 100% IMO to cultural factors, the pool was shallow as hell. Fast forward and more women and blacks are participating m

  • Just remember, my right to be offended by anything you think or say is more important than your right to hold a core belief, value, or nuanced conversation.

    Welcome to the snowflake generation!

    I'd stay and discuss this further, but a millenifail was reading this post over my shoulder and just headed for their safe space.

Slashdot Top Deals

Comparing information and knowledge is like asking whether the fatness of a pig is more or less green than the designated hitter rule." -- David Guaspari

Close