Google Cancels Town Hall To Discuss Diversity In Its Ranks (nbcnews.com) 99
NBC News originally reported: Google employees will gather for a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the tensions ignited by a memo circulated inside the company that claimed to explain why more women are not engineers. Town hall meetings are nothing new at Google, but this one will likely be different after the so-called "Google Manifesto" went viral over the weekend, adding fresh fuel to the debate around gender bias in Silicon Valley. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email earlier this week that he would cut his family vacation short in order to facilitate the forum. "The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree -- while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct," he wrote. "I'd encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same." The town hall comes amid a report from The Guardian that as many as 60 women are considering filing a class action lawsuit against Google, alleging sexism and wage disparity.
UPDATE: NBC News now reports the event has been cancelled, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai saying "Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall... we need to step back and create a better set of conditions for us to have the discussion." Instead of the company-wide format, Google will now hold several smaller forums "to gather and engage with Googlers, where people can feel comfortable to speak freely," Pichai wrote.
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
The purpose of a "townhall meeting" is dialog. Google had already made it clear that they want a monologue. Cancelling it was very sensible.
They plan on outing and executing them in the "smaller forums".
Instead of the company-wide format, Google will now hold several smaller forums "to gather and engage with Googlers, where people can feel comfortable to speak freely," Pichai wrote.
The goal here is to avoid having one big meeting where dissent can erupt. A bunch of smaller meetings can be more controlled, more staged, and more scripted. if one of them goes south, it won't get as much attention, Google can downplay it as a bad example, play it off as being an isolated incident, etc. while pushing the narrative and example of one of the more scripted / well-behaved sessions. They can use the dissent from any of the smaller forums to form a reactionary, damage control game plan for future sessions as well. Divide and conquer, choose your battles, fake it until you make it, etc.
how do they plan on outing the wrong thinkers?
According to TFA they have already been outed. Googlers were allowed to pre-submit questions, and told they could do so anonymously, yet their questions along with their names have been leaked and published on several websites.
In terms of ineptness and incompetence, Google is handling this about as well as the British handled Gallipoli.
Google is handling this about as well as the British handled Gallipoli.
Learned, educated references to history will not be tolerated in this forum! This is clear discrimination against all things idiotic [youtube.com]!!!
You have some issues with facts:
(a) The woman engineer who's paid less and insists that people citing scientific research after being asked for their opinion constitutes a 'hostile work environment'
(b) the male engineer who responds to a request for dialog about diversity with an essay citing more than two dozen sources and supports increasing diversity in a more effective way
It's objectively better to support B, but since one side can't stop lying they'll mindlessly go with A, regardless of the fa
RUSH: They can’t be open about what they think. They have to follow the Google groupthink or they’re going to be canned. They’re not allowed to dissent. And yet these are people claiming to be the greatest defenders of First Amendment free speech.
I don't know where you've worked, but every company only wants a monologue. They will tell you they want a dialogue, and talk about "team-building" and "horizontal management structures" and other happy-crappy bullshit.
But the system is designed for monologue. Management says "jump" and you jump. Welcome to the world of work in late-stage capitalism.
The headline in the first link changed to:
...Cancels Diversity Town Hall Over Concerns for Employee Safety
It is painfully clear these people have no concept of just how much hate they have been indulging. They've basically built a company populated with rabid malcontents that are prepared to harm or kill their cow-orkers.
They've basically built a company populated with rabid malcontents that are prepared to harm or kill their cow-orkers.
I think orking cows is unacceptable behavior even in California.
You want to measure diversity at google? Count the political bumper stickers on the cars that park there. You'll have no problem finding Hillary and Sanders stickers, but Trump stickers are rarer than hen's teeth.
They built this absolutely toxic environment for conservatives under the cover of "diversity". Why should anyone believe they are going to do anything except continue to make conservatives feel like pariahs?
See what happens when a repetitively smart Trump voter outs themselves.
Damore is strongly left-wing, he merely dared to be not orthodox enough.
I'm outright scared by modern US-style politics (most western countries have a variant of this): you see nothing but echo chambers, both left and right wingers carefully avoid places where they could be not in majority. And both positions have became so extreme that applying even basic reason is enough to rip them to shreds -- but either side will instead consider you to be a heretic instead of entertaining the idea that perhaps their
It's the Bay Area itself. Every pressure group emanates from San Francisco and the surrounding area (Stonewall, The Sierra Club, ACLU) covering everything from alternative lifestyles (twin spirited) to the homeless (food banks), pissed off voters (San Francisco League of Pissed Off Voters), low income and minority communities. Possibly because there is so much competitition for local resources like land, housing and food.
http://www.bapd.org/ [bapd.org]
Call them bay aryans (for their attitude). They love that.
BTW the 'Monster Raving Loony Party' emanates from England. Vermin Supreme emanates from Boston. Credit where it's due.
From what I have read this guy sounded more like a moderate and provided long term solutions to the problem, but pointed out short term it isn't really helping things.
Pushing education and activities to get women interested, while at the same time helping employees organize so that more feminine or sociable guys work with more sociable women, while taking note that some people will not be assertive about desiring raises, and thus putting more burden on managers to offer raises/promotions to their employees
That being said, I think there's several reasons for a lack of Trump bumper stickers you'd see in Google's parking lot.
1) I think you're right, that conservatives would be afraid (and r
make conservatives feel like pariahs
Conservatives are pariahs. You have to be a sociopath to be conservative. They want nothing but conformity, which contributes nothing to any society outside the fascists and nazis. Conservatism must die if humans want to evolve past the talking chimp.
Wait, so conservatives want conformity, yet you want all people to conform to not being conservatives?
Only a Sith deals in absolutes?
I've been really vocal about my disappointment in google firing James Damore. Let's use James Damore's words to address what you're saying.
When addressing the gap in representation in the population, we need to look at population level differences in distributions.
In other words, it's possible that the reason there aren't very many conservatives working for google has more to do from the distribution it hires from, than any sort of bigotry. Population density is well correlated with liberalism and Google tends to hire from urban or suburban areas.
I agree they've increased the hostility in the environment, however your hypothesi
Google stock has been bouncing on the $900/share price point since May. I wish someone would bring down my company like that.
The only reason woman are unsuitable to IT work is the men in IT, same as all other "men's" professions women have entered.
And I've been in IT and tech for 25+ years and I've worked with women who were outstanding and "rockstars" and it would be my pleasure to work with (or for, or manage) any of them again. They were smart and their skills matched or even exceeded the top performing males. So, sorry to say Mr. Anonymous, but your anecdotal world is small.
Two words you need to learn: statistical dispersion.
For the sake of argument let's take "manliness" and "womanliness" as givens, and not some kind of social construct. Not all men are equally manly; some are very manly and some are sissies. Likewise for women -- not all women are equally "womanly".
So you have two population bell-curves, and the curves overlap. That is to say some women are more manly than some men. Everybody knows this, and yet somehow they talk as if all men were identically masculine
The average end user doesn't have a clue how to set up their own e-mail server, let alone a search engine or an image storage site. In terms of competing services, Amazon and Microsoft are just as Liberal minded as Google is.
I just haven't seen the conservative version of GMail or Google Maps yet. I'd imagine that it's coming soon, though.
we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree
Without letting the people who disagree with me talk.
>Without letting the people who disagree with me talk.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Watching the google execs dance and do dog tricks at the command of this completely intolerant ideology that poses as this loving progressive way of thinking has been really amusing. They are all trying so hard and falling all over themselves to offend the least amount of people as possible. It kinda proves one of the points of that former employee's memo.
What is the point of making sure everybody looks different, when you require them all to be the same person?
Look, women are fine at engineering (Score:4, Informative)
Fun Fact, I'm at one of the world's best universities, filled with highly educated professional women who are in STEM. Advanced Math, Statistics, Genetics, Biochem, Bioengineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, AI, you name it.
Half of our students. Half of our faculty. We create more practical science in a day than you see in most countries. And tons of patents.
This reminds me of when the Canadian Army was resistant to women in combat. We did studies. We found that women made better fighter pilots than men did (who do you think fly those A-10 Warthogs?), I've trained and served with highly decorated women of all ranks. Our main resistance was the senior NCOs, with similar attitudes to the ones I hear coming from Google engineers. They were wrong then - back in the 1980s. They're wrong now, here at Google, in the 2100s.
It's 2017. Not 1957.
the fact you think Canada has fought air wars this century proves how deep your delusion is
The fact you think nobody was in Afghanistan when the US bugged out to Iraq shows you have no idea of what history actually is.
I'll bet you think North Korea still has flint muskets.
Fun Fact, I'm at one of the world's best universities,
Yes, a university whose primary attendee is essentially defined by their position outside of the norm (i.e. the top x% of learners) is an ideal sample for guaging the average characteristics of the groups they fall within.
/s
Nobody reasonable is claiming that individual women are incapable of excelling in STEM. The document that started this whole thing sought to explain the current status quo based on average characteristics of a group. You and most of the students around you are outliers and do not repres
You bet they are! They're not just fine, women can be great engineers.
But that's actually not related to the issue at hand at all.
Here's the issue: somebody observed that engineering is a male-dominated field. They decided that was a problem. Next they decided the reason for that divide is because of rampant sexism, and next they decided that the solution to the problem was to enforce quotas that discriminate against male applicants in order to try to push the ratio closer to 50%.
That's what James Damore
I'm sure people will feel free to speak out now that someone was fired after speaking out.
Legitimate concerns (Score:3, Insightful)
Given that the original manifesto was originally published to a supposedly anonymous internal forum, I think being "outed" publicly is a valid concern for someone who dares to have a different perspective.
To Get Fired!
"I'd encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own"
Translation: If you know of a work colleague who doesn't already march lock-step with Google's peecee agenda, then now's the time to warn them to get with the program.
If it's a mandatory meeting, I'd attend and unless I had another confirmed and accepted job offer elsewhere, I'd keep out of any "discussion" with regards to this topic.
Whenever you're asked for "open and honest" discussion, it's like when someone asks if you're stopped beating your children, a no-win scenario.
All this seems to be a complete distraction from what a job is supposed to be. Somewhere you go to work and make money.
If I was a conservative employee at Google, after the last week, I'd keep my mouth shut and look for another job as quickly as possible.
They've shown EXACTLY what they REALLY think about someone asking an honest question.
And no pronouncements or showmanship or promises of safety are going to convince anyone otherwise.
Totally agree, the "right to be offended" won out over the "right of free and reasonable speech."
I find it interesting that there is so much fear here. People are both afraid of what can be said as well as saying anything that might be offensive. We need to bring back the flame wars and asbestos suits. It hardens you.
Just remember, my right to be offended by anything you think or say is more important than your right to hold a core belief, value, or nuanced conversation.
Welcome to the snowflake generation!
I'd stay and discuss this further, but a millenifail was reading this post over my shoulder and just headed for their safe space.