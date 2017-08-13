Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


269 People Joined An Age Discrimination Class Action Suit Against Google (bizjournals.com) 26

Posted by EditorDavid from the old-news dept.
Slashdot reader #9,119 BrookHarty writes: "269 people have joined a class-action lawsuit against Google claiming they were discriminated against in the workplace based on their age..." reports BizJournals. "The lawsuit originated in 2015 with plaintiff Robert Heath and was certified as a class-action in 2016." Google has stated it has implemented policies to stop age discrimination but still has an average employee age of 29.

In 2004 Larry Page fired Brian Reid nine days before IPO costing Reid 45 million in unvested stock options. Reid was fired for lack of "cultural fit". Reid has settled for an undisclosed amount.

  • Is that really the average age of all employees or an "Engineer" positions age? In other words does it include all ranks of employees or a specific one based on the title which seems to be more junior/mid-career.

  • Wait wait wait (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, 2017 @10:35AM (#55002723)

    I thought Google was all about the diversity. Are you telling me they don't believe older workers can accomplish the same as younger workers?

    Certainly that can't be because of biological differences. It therefore must be about ageism and bean counting.

    That would make Google....Evil.

    • All companies virtue signal. Most successful IT companies hire young White and Asian men because IQ matters, they are easy to mould and abuse and you generally don't get much shit if you have to fire them.

      The cost of statistically indicated discrimination at the moment is lower than the alternative. Brian Reid being a case in point. Civil lawsuits are a lottery fought on feelings as much as facts and the media shapes the feelings to presuppose discrimination when there is no equality of outcome. So when rea

      • Most companies hire white and Asian men because those are the majority of people obtaining degrees in computer and IT fields and applying for positions. That's why quota systems at companies aren't going to fix the problem. Even if company X does almost exclusively hire women or non-Asian minorities, it just means that the white and Asian men end up working somewhere else. It isn't as though there are a shortage of tech positions available for anyone who's capable enough to demonstrate a bit of competence.

  • "ideas ... too old to matter" (Score:4, Informative)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @10:47AM (#55002771)

    In 2004 Larry Page fired Brian Reid nine days before IPO costing Reid 45 million in unvested stock options. Reid was fired for lack of "cultural fit". Reid has settled for an undisclosed amount.

    Wow. That's quite something. I had no idea that Hölzle was such a little piece of shit:

    'He was fired by Larry Page (who was 30 at the time) in February 2004, after being told he was not a "cultural fit" by Rosing, and that his ideas were "too old to matter" by Hölzle, according to Reid.'

    • Well, now I suddenly am a little glade I had to quit college for network engineering to get an immediate job in trucking. Especially since most of the people I knew in tech in the early 00s have now left the tech industry, largely because of how bad working in California is for anyone right of Mao or quiet enough to not be noticed.

  • Google's Response (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We encourage open debate on matters of equality, but you're all fired.

  • In a private company, one should be able to hire and fire whoever they want (with proper compensation). You cannot be an anti-SJW libertarian only when the group complaining isn't the one you belong to.

    Senior engineers should be more experienced and valuable than junior ones. If they are unemployable at google/facebook/etc., it means they are not valuable enough to that company. If that's the case, great, move on. I am sure they are all smart and capable people, and that they will find employment elsewhe

    • In a private company, one should be able to hire and fire whoever they want

      Agreed.

      You cannot be an anti-SJW libertarian only when the group complaining isn't the one you belong to.

      Agreed.

      But.

      You can be opposed to a government law while still taking advantage of it. For instance, I can complain that high income earners get to take the mortgage deduction, and I'd be a fool to not take my mortgage deduction. You play the game by the rules as they are, and you can be a Libertarian and still use the existing rules to sue for compensation when you are discriminated against. To not do so puts you at a disadvantage to everyone else, and that is foolish. Idealistic, but foolish.

  • As a 45 year old, white, straight male I am slightly more desirable than nuclear waste when it comes to being employed in tech nowadays. I hope they prevail and some sort of precedent is established. I guess the only purpose of having a VP O' Diversity is to ensure sufficient hues of dermis and the correct ratio of penises/vaginas, fuck all else.

