269 People Joined An Age Discrimination Class Action Suit Against Google

Slashdot reader #9,119 BrookHarty writes: "269 people have joined a class-action lawsuit against Google claiming they were discriminated against in the workplace based on their age..." reports BizJournals. "The lawsuit originated in 2015 with plaintiff Robert Heath and was certified as a class-action in 2016." Google has stated it has implemented policies to stop age discrimination but still has an average employee age of 29.
In 2004 Larry Page fired Brian Reid nine days before IPO costing Reid 45 million in unvested stock options. Reid was fired for lack of "cultural fit". Reid has settled for an undisclosed amount.
having the word 'goat' in the URL was the giveaway... mod parent down
Wait wait wait (Score:3, Insightful)
I thought Google was all about the diversity. Are you telling me they don't believe older workers can accomplish the same as younger workers?
Certainly that can't be because of biological differences. It therefore must be about ageism and bean counting.
That would make Google....Evil.
All companies virtue signal. Most successful IT companies hire young White and Asian men because IQ matters, they are easy to mould and abuse and you generally don't get much shit if you have to fire them.
The cost of statistically indicated discrimination at the moment is lower than the alternative. Brian Reid being a case in point. Civil lawsuits are a lottery fought on feelings as much as facts and the media shapes the feelings to presuppose discrimination when there is no equality of outcome. So when rea
You mean the Google that did age discrimination, sexism, monopolies, censorship and spying without our knowledge?
"ideas ... too old to matter" (Score:4, Informative)
Wow. That's quite something. I had no idea that Hölzle was such a little piece of shit:
'He was fired by Larry Page (who was 30 at the time) in February 2004, after being told he was not a "cultural fit" by Rosing, and that his ideas were "too old to matter" by Hölzle, according to Reid.'
Google's Response (Score:1)
We encourage open debate on matters of equality, but you're all fired.
SJW blabla (Score:2)
Senior engineers should be more experienced and valuable than junior ones. If they are unemployable at google/facebook/etc., it means they are not valuable enough to that company. If that's the case, great, move on. I am sure they are all smart and capable people, and that they will find employment elsewhe
In a private company, one should be able to hire and fire whoever they want
Agreed.
You cannot be an anti-SJW libertarian only when the group complaining isn't the one you belong to.
Agreed.
But.
You can be opposed to a government law while still taking advantage of it. For instance, I can complain that high income earners get to take the mortgage deduction, and I'd be a fool to not take my mortgage deduction. You play the game by the rules as they are, and you can be a Libertarian and still use the existing rules to sue for compensation when you are discriminated against. To not do so puts you at a disadvantage to everyone else, and that is foolish. Idealistic, but foolish.
