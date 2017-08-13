Amateur Drone Lands On British Air Carrier, Wired Reviews Anti-Drone Technology (bbc.com) 96
Long-time Slashdot reader mi quotes the BBC: The Ministry of Defence is reviewing security after a tiny drone landed on the deck of Britain's biggest warship. The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier was docked at Invergordon in the Highlands when an amateur photographer flew the drone close to the giant ship. When the aircraft sensed a high wind risk, it landed itself on the £3bn warship. The pilot told BBC Scotland: "I could have carried two kilos of Semtex and left it on the deck... I would say my mistake should open their eyes to a glaring gap in security."
Meanwhile, tastic007 shares Wired's footage of anti-drone products being tested (like net guns, air-to-air combat counter-drones, and drone net shotgun shells) -- part of the research presented at this year's DEFCON.
Yes, 2kg was the weight of explosives in the classic British limpet mine. So well below the waterline it could and did sink a ship, but in order to reliably take town a such a large vessel, and especially a man of war at that, with more and better damage control, you'd probably need a lot more than one limpet.
When the Norwegians sank the SS Donau (a 10000 ton ship, much smaller than Queen Elizabeth) they attached ten mines, and even that gave the captain the time to beach the ship.
Now if you really want to damage an aircraft carrier, you should go below the water line.
With a drone? I think a better strategy is to fly into the elevator bay to access the hanger, and then detonate next to a fuel line or, even better, a munitions trolly.
Anyway, TFA is making a big deal out of nothing. It is peacetime and the ship was IN PORT. Most air defense systems were shutdown. What could they do? Open fire with a 20mm Vulcan?
The drone can be flown inside the repair/rearm/refuel portions of the interior of the ship. Your entry point is the elevators are to move aircraft. It is a big hole on the side of the ship. The intent is to fly a drone through that hole and blow up the first target of opportunity (aircraft, fuel truck, arming
And with all that metal all around, that drone will need to be fully autonomous if it's going to do anything at all.
It does not follow that if you can land a small drone, you can land a big one. Because that logic extends to "if I can land a small drone, I can land a Predator"....
It should also be noted that 2kg of Semtex won't really do anything but make a scorched spot on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. If you want to ruin a carrier's day, the explosion has to be below the flight deck, not above it....
>"I could have carried two kilos of Semtex and left it on the deck..."
That must be a huuge drone
The space pen though is an urban legend. This doesn't invalidate your other point though.
Now since NASA got the pens first the legend was probably technically true for a short period.
Re: The West is screwed (Score:5, Informative)
A real T'ai Chi master with the closed-door knowledge from one of the five family lineages in China.
You mean like this acknowledged Tai Chi master who had his head handed to him [youtube.com] by an MMA fighter?
Insects win by being small, fast, and numerous. Give the Chinese enough money and time...
Re: (Score:3)
Insects win by being small, fast, and numerous. Give the Chinese enough money and time...
This is why I am always harping on about "toy technology". That's all it takes to unleash hell today. Forget Chucky, look out for the Air Hogs. Manhacks aren't even scary, you can defeat them with a crowbar. What are you going to do against a dozen exploding foam gliders?
It was DARPA who was funding research into making miniature flying systems back in the 2000's - on the order of the size of a small bird. Some of the defence analysts asked if "were they looking for backpacks for sparrows?". But miniature helicopters and then drones became possible.
What are you going to do against a dozen exploding foam gliders?
A cheap flamethrower. A dragon would be better, but the upkeep on them is a bit steep.
Or perhaps just a stiff breeze.
Enter the $1 per shot naval laser. [navytimes.com]
Coming soon to an Israeli occupied territory near you!
Meds, man, meds.
a) First both NASA and Russia originally used pencils. Pencils leave a lot of electrically conductive dust when you write which you don't want on a space ship in microgravity.
b) The Fisher company spent $1 million developing their zero gravity pen on their own. They had nothing to do with NASA, public money was not spent on the development. They created a pen that could write upside down, under water, in extreme hot or cold. And it was created to sell to the public at a profit.
Why is this news? (Score:2)
Even today, you can go retrofit a standard rocket firecracker from a local store with explosives and go shoot them at stuff. There isn't some all seeing security system that will stop you. 2kg of explosives from one drone isn't going to cause as much damage as people think to a warship. And I am sure if it was going to a sensitive location or a bunch were coming in, there would be soldiers shooting them out of the sky.
2kg of explosives from one drone isn't going to cause as much damage as people think to a warship.
It depends on where you put it. What's transformative about copter drones is that you have a very high level of positional control.
And I am sure if it was going to a sensitive location or a bunch were coming in, there would be soldiers shooting them out of the sky.
Fly them in at night at a very low level, then raise them up only at the last moment for target acquisition, and that becomes a difficult proposition.
Unless, of course, it's not about the drone.
It's much simpler than tarnishing a shiny as you propose.
It's about creating a narrative and an atmosphere of fear and threat among the populace regarding civilian drones in order to make tightening regulations and laws around civilian drones easier to pass and implement with less pushback.
Drones in civilian hands terrify Western governments, especially the US & UK, because it gives civilians the power to observe and record illicit/illegal/horrific government activities which their governments wish to k
Airports won't be as scary as local shopping malls. You can usually avoid an airport (train, bus, car, etc), but the mall? Extremely soft target (softer than an elementary school), tremendous terror value, and a hit to the economy as people reduce their shopping.
Re:Why is this news? (Score:5, Insightful)
Damage to the carrier is the least of my worries. If an explosive device ever went off on a British carrier, I'd be far more worried about the political response and what that would mean for freedom. The towers coming down didn't end the world but it sure changed the way the US views things like flying.
Game of Drones - National Geographic (Score:2)
The most signifficant advancement since bullets (Score:5, Interesting)
This topic of drones and their use for violent eds and how it's changing things just came up in a recent episode [youtube.com] of Sam Harri's waking up podcast where he interviewed Gavin De Becker [wikipedia.org] a security expert who runs a company specializing in personal protection. The main point of the interview was not drones but violence overall, however De Becker starts discussing drones towards the end of the podcast after the 2 hour 10 minute mark [youtube.com]
His main point is this: when it comes to inflicting tissue damage, the most significant advancements in the history of weaponry have been those that have increased the distance between the attacker and the target. Such advancements reduce the risk to the assailant, thus increasing the amount of individuals willing to use these technologies to commit violence. This is why accelerated metal projectiles were such an effective discovery, and after those prior to drones the technology that's had the most impact has been remote detonated bombs, because they increase the distance between the target and the assailant even more. Drones go even further than this because they're essentially smart/guided bomb platforms or biological agent delivery systems (airborne pathogens dispersed over crowds etc)
Becker states that in his opinion commercial drones are the most significant advancement in tissue damage technology in a thousand years (ie. since bullets) because they're very cheap, very easy to use, and very hard to defend against. And the maneuverability is extremely high: drones with collective pitch can do stuff like this [youtu.be] and it doesn't take that long for an individual to learn to pilot them.. When you add to that the fact that swarm technology already exists allowing a single operator to control up to 50 small drones that will avoid crashing into each other but can be guided to hit a single target, and that in the future the drones may well be entirely autonomous and not require even a signal to the controller, I find it hard to disagree with De Becker's estimation that this will be much, much more relevant advancement in weapon technology than people currently think.
As he points out, 'every weapon that has ever been developed has been used", we know that commercial drones are used as improvised weapons already, but this is in the very early stages. It's only a matter of time before some prominent politician/celebrity/business leader somewhere is assassinated by a drone or some terror group successfully carries out an attack in the west, and once the meme is out there, they're going to start ramping up. Compare to the use of vehicles as tools of terror; the technology itself has existed for over a century, but now that the weaponizing of personal vehicles has become a trend it's begun to spread and has started to be used even by groups pother than islamic terrorists, but a vehicle attack is very limited in scope and accuracy and can only be used to deliver random damage.
Drones are far more precise, and, when used correctly, far more deadly while at the same time being massively cheaper than vehicles. The fact that you can currently fly a drone in most western cities without much care of being caught even if you fly it in a no-fly area is a problem.
Bah, all you need is a firmware update and your swarm of buzzing insects-from-hell turn into little plastic bricks.
Yeah, DJI, I'm looking at you....
Considering how slow and small it was... (Score:3)
They probably ignored it and assumed it was a bird. A larger drone would get detected more easily. Ships already have systems which can easily knock down a drone: Phalanx CIWS [wikipedia.org], Goalkeeper CIWS [wikipedia.org], 30mm DS30M Mark 2 Automated Small Calibre Gun [wikipedia.org].
The ammuniition for those guns probably weighs about as much, per round, as the drone does. They might be reluctant to fire it in port: even if a few rounds hit the drone, a few stray vehicles might be destroyed by the other few hundred. (These things have a ridiculous rate of fire.)
which can easily knock down a drone
Not easily if the ship is docked and you need to avoid collateral damage.
What a gap (Score:3)
A 10 billion dollar ship can be sunk with a missile or a torpedo that costs 1000 times less. What else is new?
Yes, absolutely. But why? This ship is in all likelihood only going to be a threat for other ships at ramming speed in the near future. Problems range from staff shortages to planes not being available/operational. The UK carrier program is a fantastic exercise in public planning and spending.
:-)
It's never the technology's fault (Score:3)
Every concept conceived by humans can be used for both good and evil. Banning, regulating, or otherwise trying to control technology is a pointless exercise because ultimately, some human gets to decide what is good and what is evil.
Worry about schools (Score:3)
