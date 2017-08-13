Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Transportation Security United Kingdom

Amateur Drone Lands On British Air Carrier, Wired Reviews Anti-Drone Technology (bbc.com) 96

Posted by EditorDavid from the game-of-drones dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader mi quotes the BBC: The Ministry of Defence is reviewing security after a tiny drone landed on the deck of Britain's biggest warship. The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier was docked at Invergordon in the Highlands when an amateur photographer flew the drone close to the giant ship. When the aircraft sensed a high wind risk, it landed itself on the £3bn warship. The pilot told BBC Scotland: "I could have carried two kilos of Semtex and left it on the deck... I would say my mistake should open their eyes to a glaring gap in security."
Meanwhile, tastic007 shares Wired's footage of anti-drone products being tested (like net guns, air-to-air combat counter-drones, and drone net shotgun shells) -- part of the research presented at this year's DEFCON.

Amateur Drone Lands On British Air Carrier, Wired Reviews Anti-Drone Technology

  • Show me (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CptLoRes ( 4510239 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @07:16AM (#55002303)
    a tiny drone (Phantom class) that can lift 2 kilos and fly an usable distance, and I'll buy it just to figure out what kind of new motor and battery tech they are using. Flying and landing where you shouldn't is bad I get it, but don't use obvious hyperbole to make it worse then it really is.

    • Re:Show me (Score:5, Insightful)

      by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @08:04AM (#55002423)
      It wasn't hype. If he can land a Phantom drone on the carrier and take a picture unchallenged, he can land a bigger drone and deliver a payload.
      • On another hand, if you actually want to damage the aircraft carrier or attempt to the life of its operating staff. A remote controlled quadcopter, octocopter, plane or whatever drone you want is not the best way to accomplish it. Just use a RPG, bazooka or whatever other more efficient explosive payload delivery system exists. You will tell me it is easier to get an hand on a drone than a bazooka, however you still have to get some semtex which shouldn't be easier to obtain than a bazooka. Delivering two k

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tomhath ( 637240 )
          RPG or bazooka wouldn't do anything besides blister the paint.
        • Actually the drone can be very useful - The RPG is only going to get anything on the flight deck. And when at port, the flight deck is gong to be very clean. The real target is the guts of the ship.

          The drone can be flown inside the repair/rearm/refuel portions of the interior of the ship. Your entry point is the elevators are to move aircraft. It is a big hole on the side of the ship. The intent is to fly a drone through that hole and blow up the first target of opportunity (aircraft, fuel truck, arming

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sjames ( 1099 )

            And with all that metal all around, that drone will need to be fully autonomous if it's going to do anything at all.

      • This doesn't follow. The larger the drone the more likely it is that the drone will be noticed either by a person who sees it directly or by a technological system (e.g. radar). That said, it is true that if he can the Phantom it is highly likely that he could land a slightly larger drone with a payload. Moreover, 2 kilo payload is already enough to include a small explosive or a chemical or biological weapons package. So while your statement isn't completely accurate, the basic thrust is correct.

      • land a bigger drone and deliver a payload.

        It does not follow that if you can land a small drone, you can land a big one. Because that logic extends to "if I can land a small drone, I can land a Predator"....

        It should also be noted that 2kg of Semtex won't really do anything but make a scorched spot on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. If you want to ruin a carrier's day, the explosion has to be below the flight deck, not above it....

      • The point is that while anyone can get a Phantom at Walmart, you need serious cash and a certain degree of skills for a heavy lift drone with enough payload to be of real concern..
        • And if you flew such a drone at an equipped, manned, military ship (none of which the article's aircraft carrier were) you'd be much less likely to succeed in delivery. Once you were collared, the authorities would also take a very dim view of your actions. If you weren't just shot on the spot.

    • >"I could have carried two kilos of Semtex and left it on the deck..."

      That must be a huuge drone

  • Even today, you can go retrofit a standard rocket firecracker from a local store with explosives and go shoot them at stuff. There isn't some all seeing security system that will stop you. 2kg of explosives from one drone isn't going to cause as much damage as people think to a warship. And I am sure if it was going to a sensitive location or a bunch were coming in, there would be soldiers shooting them out of the sky.

    • 2kg of explosives from one drone isn't going to cause as much damage as people think to a warship.

      It depends on where you put it. What's transformative about copter drones is that you have a very high level of positional control.

      And I am sure if it was going to a sensitive location or a bunch were coming in, there would be soldiers shooting them out of the sky.

      Fly them in at night at a very low level, then raise them up only at the last moment for target acquisition, and that becomes a difficult proposition.

    • Re:Why is this news? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by hord ( 5016115 ) <jhord@carbon.cc> on Sunday August 13, 2017 @07:58AM (#55002399) Homepage

      Damage to the carrier is the least of my worries. If an explosive device ever went off on a British carrier, I'd be far more worried about the political response and what that would mean for freedom. The towers coming down didn't end the world but it sure changed the way the US views things like flying.

  • If you're interested in the anti-drone products, Google "Game of Drones National Geographic." It's a pretty well made episode about a military competition to stop commercial drones. Its a cable-provider login, but worth it.

  • The most signifficant advancement since bullets (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Kiuas ( 1084567 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @09:38AM (#55002619)

    This topic of drones and their use for violent eds and how it's changing things just came up in a recent episode [youtube.com] of Sam Harri's waking up podcast where he interviewed Gavin De Becker [wikipedia.org] a security expert who runs a company specializing in personal protection. The main point of the interview was not drones but violence overall, however De Becker starts discussing drones towards the end of the podcast after the 2 hour 10 minute mark [youtube.com]

    His main point is this: when it comes to inflicting tissue damage, the most significant advancements in the history of weaponry have been those that have increased the distance between the attacker and the target. Such advancements reduce the risk to the assailant, thus increasing the amount of individuals willing to use these technologies to commit violence. This is why accelerated metal projectiles were such an effective discovery, and after those prior to drones the technology that's had the most impact has been remote detonated bombs, because they increase the distance between the target and the assailant even more. Drones go even further than this because they're essentially smart/guided bomb platforms or biological agent delivery systems (airborne pathogens dispersed over crowds etc)

    Becker states that in his opinion commercial drones are the most significant advancement in tissue damage technology in a thousand years (ie. since bullets) because they're very cheap, very easy to use, and very hard to defend against. And the maneuverability is extremely high: drones with collective pitch can do stuff like this [youtu.be] and it doesn't take that long for an individual to learn to pilot them.. When you add to that the fact that swarm technology already exists allowing a single operator to control up to 50 small drones that will avoid crashing into each other but can be guided to hit a single target, and that in the future the drones may well be entirely autonomous and not require even a signal to the controller, I find it hard to disagree with De Becker's estimation that this will be much, much more relevant advancement in weapon technology than people currently think.

    As he points out, 'every weapon that has ever been developed has been used", we know that commercial drones are used as improvised weapons already, but this is in the very early stages. It's only a matter of time before some prominent politician/celebrity/business leader somewhere is assassinated by a drone or some terror group successfully carries out an attack in the west, and once the meme is out there, they're going to start ramping up. Compare to the use of vehicles as tools of terror; the technology itself has existed for over a century, but now that the weaponizing of personal vehicles has become a trend it's begun to spread and has started to be used even by groups pother than islamic terrorists, but a vehicle attack is very limited in scope and accuracy and can only be used to deliver random damage.

    Drones are far more precise, and, when used correctly, far more deadly while at the same time being massively cheaper than vehicles. The fact that you can currently fly a drone in most western cities without much care of being caught even if you fly it in a no-fly area is a problem.

    • Bah, all you need is a firmware update and your swarm of buzzing insects-from-hell turn into little plastic bricks.

      Yeah, DJI, I'm looking at you....

  • Considering how slow and small it was... (Score:3)

    by cheesybagel ( 670288 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @09:40AM (#55002621)

    They probably ignored it and assumed it was a bird. A larger drone would get detected more easily. Ships already have systems which can easily knock down a drone: Phalanx CIWS [wikipedia.org], Goalkeeper CIWS [wikipedia.org], 30mm DS30M Mark 2 Automated Small Calibre Gun [wikipedia.org].

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The ammuniition for those guns probably weighs about as much, per round, as the drone does. They might be reluctant to fire it in port: even if a few rounds hit the drone, a few stray vehicles might be destroyed by the other few hundred. (These things have a ridiculous rate of fire.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      which can easily knock down a drone

      Not easily if the ship is docked and you need to avoid collateral damage.

    • The vessel in this instance was not armed, equipped or even military. I suspect one would have a harder time attacking an active vessel.

  • What a gap (Score:3)

    by guacamole ( 24270 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @10:04AM (#55002671)

    A 10 billion dollar ship can be sunk with a missile or a torpedo that costs 1000 times less. What else is new?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bankman ( 136859 )

      A 10 billion dollar ship can be sunk with a missile or a torpedo that costs 1000 times less.

      Yes, absolutely. But why? This ship is in all likelihood only going to be a threat for other ships at ramming speed in the near future. Problems range from staff shortages to planes not being available/operational. The UK carrier program is a fantastic exercise in public planning and spending. :-)

    • Or a certain sort of Captain. Even cheaper than torpedoes!

  • It's never the technology's fault (Score:3)

    by RogueWarrior65 ( 678876 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @10:50AM (#55002779)

    Every concept conceived by humans can be used for both good and evil. Banning, regulating, or otherwise trying to control technology is a pointless exercise because ultimately, some human gets to decide what is good and what is evil.

  • Worry about schools (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Sunday August 13, 2017 @01:58PM (#55003431)
    2 lbs of explosive would do nothing to a flight deck. A drone dropping a grenade onto a playground while kids are playing is a far more likely outcome. ISS is already doing that in Iraq and Syria. As they were being defeated in Mosul they sent drones into cleared areas and dropped grenades or mortar bombs onto the civilians. It seems someone always finds a way to use every technological advance to harm someone else.
    • They could probably do more harm to the battle readiness of the ship by delivering 2 kilos of cocaine to the crew.

