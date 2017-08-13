Amateur Drone Lands On British Air Carrier, Wired Reviews Anti-Drone Technology (bbc.com) 16
Long-time Slashdot reader mi quotes the BBC: The Ministry of Defence is reviewing security after a tiny drone landed on the deck of Britain's biggest warship. The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier was docked at Invergordon in the Highlands when an amateur photographer flew the drone close to the giant ship. When the aircraft sensed a high wind risk, it landed itself on the £3bn warship. The pilot told BBC Scotland: "I could have carried two kilos of Semtex and left it on the deck... I would say my mistake should open their eyes to a glaring gap in security."
Meanwhile, tastic007 shares Wired's footage of anti-drone products being tested (like net guns, air-to-air combat counter-drones, and drone net shotgun shells) -- part of the research presented at this year's DEFCON.
The space pen though is an urban legend. This doesn't invalidate your other point though.
Now since NASA got the pens first the legend was probably technically true for a short period.
Insects win by being small, fast, and numerous. Give the Chinese enough money and time...
Even today, you can go retrofit a standard rocket firecracker from a local store with explosives and go shoot them at stuff. There isn't some all seeing security system that will stop you. 2kg of explosives from one drone isn't going to cause as much damage as people think to a warship. And I am sure if it was going to a sensitive location or a bunch were coming in, there would be soldiers shooting them out of the sky.
2kg of explosives from one drone isn't going to cause as much damage as people think to a warship.
It depends on where you put it. What's transformative about copter drones is that you have a very high level of positional control.
And I am sure if it was going to a sensitive location or a bunch were coming in, there would be soldiers shooting them out of the sky.
Fly them in at night at a very low level, then raise them up only at the last moment for target acquisition, and that becomes a difficult proposition.
Damage to the carrier is the least of my worries. If an explosive device ever went off on a British carrier, I'd be far more worried about the political response and what that would mean for freedom. The towers coming down didn't end the world but it sure changed the way the US views things like flying.
