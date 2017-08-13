Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Transportation Security United Kingdom

Amateur Drone Lands On British Air Carrier, Wired Reviews Anti-Drone Technology (bbc.com)

Posted by EditorDavid from the game-of-drones dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader mi quotes the BBC: The Ministry of Defence is reviewing security after a tiny drone landed on the deck of Britain's biggest warship. The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier was docked at Invergordon in the Highlands when an amateur photographer flew the drone close to the giant ship. When the aircraft sensed a high wind risk, it landed itself on the £3bn warship. The pilot told BBC Scotland: "I could have carried two kilos of Semtex and left it on the deck... I would say my mistake should open their eyes to a glaring gap in security."
Meanwhile, tastic007 shares Wired's footage of anti-drone products being tested (like net guns, air-to-air combat counter-drones, and drone net shotgun shells) -- part of the research presented at this year's DEFCON.

