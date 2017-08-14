GoDaddy Expels Neo-Nazi Site Over Article On Charlottesville Victim (bbc.co.uk) 224
Reader Big Hairy Ian writes: Web hosting company GoDaddy has given a US neo-Nazi site 24 hours to find another provider after it disparaged a woman who died in protests in Virginia. The Daily Stormer published a piece denigrating Heather Heyer, who was killed on Saturday after a car rammed into a crowd protesting at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. GoDaddy had faced calls to remove the white supremacist site as a result. The web host said the Daily Stormer had violated its terms of service. "We informed the Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy said in a statement on Twitter. Previously, some web users had called on GoDaddy to remove the site -- including women's rights campaigner Amy Siskind. Violence broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, after white supremacists organised a controversial far-right march called "Unite the Right".
GoDaddy has the right to toss anyone off of their service for violating their Terms of Service.
No it is a censorship issue (Score:4, Interesting)
Actually, when you're a business of public accommodation, you cannot legally discriminate against a protected class. If the bakery had been booked solid and unable to produce the wedding cake in time for the wedding, it wouldn't be discrimination. If it simple wasn't a service they offered, it wouldn't be discrimination.
But by refusing to offer services based on sexual orientation, which is a protected class in Colorado, they violated the law.
Which merely proves that the concept of "protected classes" is fundamentally incompatible with freedom of speech.
GoDaddy is not a business that offers services to the public?
Fascist/rascist is a protected class?
Reading comprehension fail, unless you think being a Neo-Nazi is a protected class.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Do they have the right to toss muslims off their service?
Read up on what protected classes are and when they apply.
How about telling it like it is? (Score:4, Insightful)
after white supremacists organised a controversial far-right march called "Unite the Right".
Re:How about telling it like it is? (Score:4, Interesting)
So those guys displaying swastikas, giving Nazi salutes, chanting "blood and soil", one wearing a t-shirt that said "Nazi" on it... Those guys weren't Nazis?
It wasn't a small group or one or two people, it was large numbers of them and the others there did nothing to stop it, didn't ask them to leave and didn't leave themselves when the chanting started.
It was organised by nationalists, including the ex-Grand Wizard of the KKK. But those are two sides of the same coin.
No need to be pedantic about the exact terminology. You had Nazis marching in your streets, not even bothering to cover their faces any more.
I am not being pedantic. I am objecting to the downplaying of this 'protest'. It was a classic neo-Nazi attempt at trying to intimidate political opponents with threats of violence, aka terrorism; and since when is being against Nazism 'controversial'?
after white supremacists organised a controversial far-right march called "Unite the Right".
Glad to see I wasn't the only one that thought of mid 1930s Germany when they saw pictures of hundreds of young men marching around in (citronella tiki) torches.
As a side note, they could at least have put in the effort to make real torches. All you need is a stick, a rag, gasoline/kerosene, and some wire. Using the tiki torches takes them from intimidating (which I am sure they were going for) to comical. Maybe they were worried about bugs during the rally?
Glad to see I wasn't the only one that thought of mid 1930s Germany when they saw pictures of hundreds of young men marching around in (citronella tiki) torches.
Yeah I thought the same thing, you know what it reminded me of? When the nazi's started fighting back against the antifascists(aka antifaschistische aktion) [wikipedia.org] who were violently assaulting people in the streets, at protests and so on. All the while screaming that they "really the good guys." This doesn't occur in a vacuum, not in the least. Gee did ya note the similarities between the current antifa and antifaschistische? That they're both communists, hold the same beliefs, and both had political backing
Glad to see I wasn't the only one that thought of mid 1930s Germany when they saw pictures of hundreds of young men marching around in (citronella tiki) torches.
Yeah I thought the same thing, you know what it reminded me of? When the nazi's started fighting back against the antifascists(aka antifaschistische aktion) [wikipedia.org] who were violently assaulting people in the streets, at protests and so on.
You do realize that that article you linked to states that Antifaschistische Aktion formed in 1932, nearly a decade after the Beer Hall Putsch? The AA might have been a continuation of the RFB, but even the RFB was formed in 1924. The SA/Brownshirts were formed in 1920/21. Hard to paint antifascist groups as the violent aggressors with a timeline like that.
Hard to paint antifascist groups as the violent aggressors with a timeline like that.
Pick up a history book, they were the violent aggressors in many cases. It's one of the reasons why people were sympathetic towards the nazi's, it wasn't fear, it was someone standing up to the self-proclaimed communists who wanted to overthrow the state. It's one of those nice little bits of history that get's airbrushed over, and one where you can see the writing on the wall.
Re: (Score:3)
"As a side note, they could at least have put in the effort to make real torches. All you need is a stick, a rag, gasoline/kerosene, and some wire."
And these are the guys complaining about manufacturing jobs.
And where are these people at? Because none of them are in congress or the white house, or on TV or really anywhere I have ever seen before.
Terminology [Re:How about telling it l..] (Score:2)
The old terms are over-simplistic and may not be appropriate for all situations. Whether they believe in big gov't, small gov't, or purple gov't, they are "pro-Caucasian". That's the one thing they have in common; although each group may define it differently. For example, some are for mere separation of "races", saying mixing doesn't work and see the US being "polluted" by outside culture, while others claim Caucasians are genetically superior and therefore deserve to dominate.
Re:How about telling it like it is? (Score:5, Informative)
Nazis, aka National -Socialists-, are NOT far right.
They are of the Left. Perhaps right of communism
That's one of the greatest cons ever. They adopted socialist policies to gain popularity - typical demagogue stuff, promise to bring all the jobs back, blame all the problems on some identifiable group (the Jews) etc. Once they got into power they forgot all that stuff and enacted far right policies, which was their intention all along, and forgot about the socialist stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
This has got to be the greatest PR con job ever.
Nazis, aka National -Socialists-, are NOT far right. They are of the Left. Perhaps right of communism, but still far left. Maybe on the Right as far as europe is concerned, since that whole continent is on the left. Fascism is also of the Left. Right of communism, but still of the left.
All 3, National Socialism, Fascism, and Communism are all about state/federal control of the economies and peoples. None of that is the purview of the right.
The political spectrum [wikipedia.org] goes more than one direction. Communists and Fascists sit on opposite ends of the economic line, but both sit squarely on the Authoritarisn side of the spectrum. Libertarians are Libertarian Right, as are many Republicans in all likelihood. Alt-right, Neo-nazis, and fascists are all Authoritarian Right. You are confusing and conflating the methodology with the ideology.
Can godaddy get sued discrimination / censorship? (Score:3)
Can godaddy get sued discrimination / censorship?
Now what if they banned votetrump.com ?
Or banned an anti H1B website ?
There is no law requiring corporations to provide free speech to their customers. Anti-censorship laws apply to the government, not companies.
what about discrimination laws?
Let's say EA does not like an website talking about poor working conditions??
Or say jay's hosting cuts off a site talking about how bad that 80 hour work weeks are at jay's hosting!
> what about discrimination laws?
To which nazi-protection law are you referring? I'm unaware of it.
Before you say "First Amendment," I'll point out that that response would make you an idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
There are several tests to be made when judging on free discrimination cases, it depends on states laws, YMMV, etc. As that guy began to point out [slashdot.org] there are groups that are protected under the law, and some other groups are not deemed by the lawmaker as requiring such protection.
Re: (Score:3)
what about discrimination laws?
What about them?
All businesses are free to discriminate against people for any reason whatsoever, unless the reason is on the short list of protected classes (age, gender, religion, etc.)
A business can refuse you service just because they don't like the clothes you wear, the car you drive, your hair color, or even just because they're in a bad mood.
Given the fact it is an actual neo-nazi website, they probably don't have exactly a good case here.
Stormer is not exactly your provocateur right wing breitbart thing.
Depends on the judge. It's a Cold Civil War in America now (and has been for awhile). The law is only applied when tested in court; and the outcome depends on which side holds authority.
Blues Bros (Score:2)
The American Way (Score:2)
We've been through this before. Some of you younger Slashdotters may not be old enough to have had a parent who was alive in the 1940s.
There's only one way to deal with Nazis.
There's only one way to deal with Nazis.
Verner Von Braun gives his regards.
Von Braun had something to offer. Stormfront does not.
You are correct, but both were nazis, which deprecates parent's claim.
To be fair, if any of the Charlottesville Nazi marchers were top rocket scientists, I would be in favor of efforts to allow them to contribute to our space program.
I don't think we're going to have to worry about that, though. I didn't see any Werner von Braun's marching in Charlottesville.
You're right. What GoDaddy is doing is an empty corporate gesture.
Historically, there is only one solution to Nazis. It starts with the Battle of Kasserine Pass and ends in Nuremburg with Nazis swinging from ropes.
A Better Way (Score:2)
Double standard (Score:2)
Question only partially related to the article (Score:2)
This is TOS, not 1st amendment issue (Score:2)
Go-Daddy is free to define it's TOS and enforce their rules as they see fit.
I'm not so sure they (go-daddy) are not over reacting to the events over the weekend, but I support their right to TOS a customer (or group of customers) if they choose to. I suppose they *might* be sued if they don't apply their rules equally, but that's not the question here.
And before someone tries to advocate that this is a 1st amendment violation, it's clearly not. The 1st amendment applies to the government's suppression
Stop giving the neo-Nazis the attention they crave (Score:2)
I think people who show up to "counter-protest" these neo-Nazis are only feeding into the neo-Nazi narrative of left-wing oppression and (ultimately) violence.
All the counter protesters do is encourage press coverage, which in turn gives the Nazis the attention they crave, possibly even attracting the sympathies of people who would otherwise never consider any kind of White Nationalist agenda. I guarantee you there are now a bunch of armchair types who are sympathetic to the Nazis now.
The only other thing
what should've happened to the other side (Score:2)
And now Godaddy owns... (Score:3)
...every bit of content they are part of serving.
This kind of short-term virtue signaling on the part of a corporation is going to have long-term consequences, when people use this precedent to make them responsible for every shitlord post ever made on anything they're connected to.
Next thing you know, they'll be coming after GoDaddy for comments on articles, and naughty memes.
Re:Ridiculous (Score:4, Insightful)
They have rules and any site that violates them are subject to them. Supporting violence should certainly get anyone booted.
You do realize that "Antifa" is an abbreviation for the German word for Anti-fascist, right?
Re: (Score:3)
What's ironic is they use fascist tactics. Beat everyone that opposes your viewpoint. They've been terrorizing every conservative event since the election. This is the first time they've actually run up against anyone as despicable as themselves.
Re: Ridiculous (Score:3)
You keep using that word. You ought to learn what it means. Antifa was fighting the original fascists in Italy in 1921 already. Yes its the same organization.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ma... [theatlantic.com]
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
http://www.npr.org/2017/06/16/... [npr.org]
and then there's Youtube. I could go on an on and on.
I could give two fucks what it ment in 1921. TODAY, the Antifa are a facist violent group of fucktards that should be labeled for what they are, a terrorist organization.
Re: Ridiculous (Score:2)
If this band of losers had called themselves "The Sons of Liberty" or some other organization or movement, you'd hardly suddenly support them because Samuel Adams did something 200 years ago under a similar name. The Patriot Act should have taught you how meaningless a name is.
Re: (Score:3)
And let the equivocation begin! Oh, those poor downtrodden Neo-nazis and White Supremacists. All they want to do is expel every black person, Latino, and anyone else in their long laundry list of people they hate.
Storm Front has the right to say what it wants. It has absolutely no right to force anyone else to carry the message for them.
Re:Ridiculous, that we keep feeding the trolls (Score:4, Interesting)
When it comes to riots between otherwise obsolete and ignored bigots and counter protestors, and the ensuing mayhem, I think it's important to remember one phrase: Do not feed the trolls.
The best thing that ever happened to racist red-necks is Charlottesville. They reminded the world that they still exist, and while they cannot hold a job or participate in civilized society (and evidently are quite bitter about it), they demonstrate that they manage to eke out an existence on the fringes. That in turn will give some young red necklet hope for his future. Don't be a part of that. Ignore them, move on and leave them behind. Most of them will never change, but the young and mutable can weigh the life they will have to lead as a professionally oppressed white man against just living a life, and I have a feeling make better choices for themselves, mostly.
Do not feed the trolls.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Think about how lucky we are that the Nazis won those fights. Had the Communists won, we would be living with an entire Communist Europe now because the leadership of America at the time (along with many since) was enamored with Communism and Uncle Joe.
What kind of idiots read slashdot now? (Score:2)
She's dead you brain dead plank and its the right wing site being expelled. Never mind following the news, you apparently can't even read 2 sentences properly.
Re:Ridiculous (Score:4)
Re:Ridiculous (Score:5, Interesting)
Corporations should not have opinions on social matters.
Depends. GoDaddy is legally within its rights to refuse or continue (further) service. If the site calls for and supports continued violence, GoDaddy is (at least morally) obligated to report such calls to the relevant authorities and to discontinue service. You (or whoever you intended) could sue all you wanted, but it would go approximately nowhere, and it would further invite scrutiny and monitoring from the FBI (if you're in the US), or similar.
The only (slight) worry I have over this is that such sites will start burrowing into the Dark Web, where the general public cannot see and ridicule them for what they are. I can predict without looking that many of these sites are already there. Maybe that's a good thing - keep the bastards in the dark where they belong. But then, being able to easily point to something and show others "you can see what these chuckleheads actually believe right here (link)" is a good educational tool against folks who want to spread misinformation.
Re: (Score:3)
The barrier to entry for the dark web, low as it may be, is probably enough to deter a lot of people from bothering to regularly visit the site and become radicalized.
Re: (Score:2)
Corporations should not have opinions on social matters.
Depends. GoDaddy is legally within its rights to refuse or continue (further) service. If the site calls for and supports continued violence, GoDaddy is (at least morally) obligated to report such calls to the relevant authorities and to discontinue service.
In order for GoDaddy to report such calls, GoDaddy would have to monitor the content of such calls. Do we want our hosting providers monitoring the content of what they host for us? How about other service providers such a cellular companies, should they monitor our phone calls to ensure their customers are not inciting violence?
I know that the "calls" referred to in the article are content which is a "call to action" and not a phone call and that web sites are way more publicly accessible than are private
Re: (Score:3)
Funny how the right to refuse service covers those who refuse service to the right wing, but it ceases to exist when you're talking about Christian bakers who don't want to enter into contracts to make cakes celebrating gay weddings.
Funny how you take two situations and act like it's the exact same people who are making the decisions that you disagree with.
Hint: it isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Interests function identically to opinions.
In many people there really isn't any distinction between the two.
Re: (Score:2)
I would sue GoDaddy with extreme prejudice if I was this lady.
Sue them for what?
I would sue GoDaddy with extreme prejudice if I was this lady.
If you were that lady you would be dead after being run over by a white supremacist, though you'd have one less neo-Nazi site disparaging your reputation online, so there's that small comfort.
Corporations are free to encourage or discourage a particular use of their services in order to try to ensure that their product ends up being what they want it to be. If you don't like what they're selling, vote with your wallet and go elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless they're literal Nazis.
I mean, come on. They're fucking Nazis for chrissake. If your business model relies on not alienating Nazis, then there may be bigger problems than your profit/loss statement.
Re: Ridiculous (Score:3)
As an aside I have a hard time calling them Nazis. The Nazis ran one of the most horrible and efficient genocide
Really? It's what they call themselves.
Re: Ridiculous (Score:5, Informative)
No, you can't refuse service because of race, sex, or sexual orientation.
If I went into a bakery owned by a Cambodian ex-pat and tried to order a cake glorifying Pol Pot I'd be justifiably refused. Political views and the advocacy of violence are not protected in that setting.
Re: Ridiculous (Score:2)
So even a bunch of race supremacists holding swastikas aren't NAZIs in your book?
Well, either he's a Nazi himself, or one of those pathetic alt-right types desperate to try to blame someone else for some repugnant Neo-nazi driving into a crowd of anti-Nazi protesters. Their champion, the current occupant of the Oval Office, is of similar mind, because he couldn't even bring himself to condemn a pack of evil White Supremacists. Just think about that, the President of the United States, the so-called "Leader of the Free World" is so afraid of angering his base that his direct utterances a
Re:More leftist censorship (Score:5, Insightful)
The government is bound to allow free speech. A corporation doesn't have to put up with things they find objectionable. There are other options for those pushing hate and GoDaddy is certainly in the right here.
In this case they probably would have had to leave the site up. Hate speech is free speech. Funny thing, the original rulings on speech were to benefit liberals, now the alt-right is using the same rulings.
Re: (Score:2)
It is censorship, but corporations have generally been able to do that. I hope GoDaddy would do the same to an alt-left site advocating killing people as well.
Then there would be room for a lawsuit.
No, you can say anything you want in public. People do it all the time. You don't have the right to violate a terms of use agreement and expect service.
Re:More leftist censorship (Score:4, Insightful)
As usual, leftists want to censor things rather than refute them. The greatest enemy to free speech in the world is leftists. If you can refute someone, speak up and do it, even if the speech is disagreeable, such as white supremacy.
It's not censorship or a violation of freedom of speech. All they did was cancel the hosting of the site. The site is free to purchase hosting services somewhere else. It's basically as if GoDaddy owned a bulletin board and someone puts a flyer on there they don't like. They are free to remove that flyer and tell the person not to post it again. Individuals (corporations, etc) are not obligated to provide you a forum for your speech, and your right to free speech does not translate into a right to be heard by others.
Personally, I never thought I'd be on GoDaddy's side on anything, but I have no problem with this.
Re:More leftist censorship (Score:5, Interesting)
It's not censorship or a violation of freedom of speech. All they did was cancel the hosting of the site. The site is free to purchase hosting services somewhere else.
Are they still free to purchase hosting services within the US, though? Anti-terrorism laws apply to that kind of extremist content.
Well good thing for them Trump refuses to call them terrorists, or even mention them at all.
Just like how Obama didn't call the BLM protester who killed 5 cops in Dallas a terrorist.
"Oh, but that's different!" No, it really isn't. Both BLM and the Nazis need to go...they're both breeding violent, hate-filled people.
False equivalency. Trump cannot control what Obama did or said. But Trump can control what he does (or in this case conspicuously does not) say.
Are they still free to purchase hosting services within the US, though? Anti-terrorism laws apply to that kind of extremist content.
Yes, they are. The US still has very strong protections of speech, even despicable speech. What they can't do is incite people to violence.
Re:More leftist censorship (Score:5, Insightful)
As usual, private enterprises want to distance themselves from objectively horrible people because it may cost them money.
As usual, objectively horrible people suddenly decide that it is "censorship" if private enterprises decide that they do not want to be associated with said objectively horrible people, and completely forget about the whole "freedom of association" thing.
Because they're the ones running down their opponents with cars...
I guess they remember what IBM did the last time around.
The greatest enemy to free speech in the world is leftists. If you can refute someone, speak up and do it
... says the Anonymous Coward
Re: More leftist censorship (Score:3)
You don't refute Nazis.
If your house is on fire, do you refute the flames or extinguish them?
They absolutely have the right to express their views.
GoDaddy is under no obligation to give them a forum to do so.
Obligatory XKCD: https://xkcd.com/1357/ [xkcd.com]
If there were a public domain registrar that would take any and all applicants, except those advocating for some violation of the law (like a violent overthrow of the government or an ISIS recruiting site)
There are plenty of domain name registrars who don't give the slightest of shits what your domain name is associated with.
Plus, having a domain name is an optional convenience. It's certainly not required in order to have a publicly available website. You didn't mention hosting, so I'll toss that in as well -- and you can even easily run a website without involving a hosting company at all.
Re: (Score:2)
I look forward to your passionate denouncement of this violence from right-wing protesters like you have posted on here over and over about "antifa". This time someone even died so you better crank it up a notch.
You mean just like when BLM instigated that guy to the point where he shot 5 cops? Or those two thugs kidnapped a white retarded kid, and tortured him. Or that leftie nut that decided to spend a morning taking shots at politicians? You're not going to find me supporting violence on either side buddy. But over the last few years, it's been coming faster and hotter from the left then the right. Right up to politicians implying there needs to be blood in the streets.
But what are we running these days? 1
I thought the nazis, specifically the one driving the car was being blamed. I'm confused, are there other nazis being blamed? I thought the alt white righters weren't nazis. Why would they car if nazis are being blamed?
Ask the media, because they can't even get their own propaganda straight. I've read articles from wapo, nyt, usa today all claiming a whole pile of different things. Which tells me that the truth is likely nowhere near what's been actually reported, the entire thing stinks like talking points from Journolist [wikipedia.org] all over again.
repalce nazi with paying women less then men and (Score:2)
replace nazi with paying women less then men and see what happens when you try to do censorship to that?
What when apple did censorship on Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoons or stuff that deals with ethical challenges of smartphone manufacturing, including conflict minerals, environmental waste, and troubled labor practices
Re: (Score:2)