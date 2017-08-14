Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


GoDaddy Expels Neo-Nazi Site Over Article On Charlottesville Victim (bbc.co.uk) 224

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Reader Big Hairy Ian writes: Web hosting company GoDaddy has given a US neo-Nazi site 24 hours to find another provider after it disparaged a woman who died in protests in Virginia. The Daily Stormer published a piece denigrating Heather Heyer, who was killed on Saturday after a car rammed into a crowd protesting at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. GoDaddy had faced calls to remove the white supremacist site as a result. The web host said the Daily Stormer had violated its terms of service. "We informed the Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy said in a statement on Twitter. Previously, some web users had called on GoDaddy to remove the site -- including women's rights campaigner Amy Siskind. Violence broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, after white supremacists organised a controversial far-right march called "Unite the Right".

  • And before anyone starts (Score:3, Informative)

    by Kierthos ( 225954 ) on Monday August 14, 2017 @10:45AM (#55007713) Homepage

    This isn't a First Amendment issue.

    GoDaddy has the right to toss anyone off of their service for violating their Terms of Service.

    • No it is a censorship issue (Score:4, Interesting)

      by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Monday August 14, 2017 @11:00AM (#55007883)
      I have long said that, in the west, the biggest censorship issue is private company not wanting certain speec and thuis relegating offline where it can die or spread the rot unbeknown. I feel split on the issue , my anti nazi side feels happy that the daily stormer get dinged, but my anti censorship side see the clear problem here.
      • It is an interesting dilemma, but it is 'solving' the problem with market forces instead of laws, which is an interesting phenomena. Before the internet it would probably have taken more effort to organize enough people to even figure out who owned the printing presses used to print [objectionable material] let alone organize enough people to form a worrisome boycott thereof. Extra legal mob rule can have its own issues, of course, but this all seems like a new level of organization compared to what could
      • its not censorship as they are able to host their site somewhere else and spout their pig ignorant bile. its just Godaddy protecting its corporate image.

  • How about telling it like it is? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mvdwege ( 243851 ) <mvdwege@mail.com> on Monday August 14, 2017 @10:49AM (#55007751) Homepage Journal

    after white supremacists organised a controversial far-right march called "Unite the Right".

    How about being honest: neo-Nazi's holding a Nazi rally.

    • Re:How about telling it like it is? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Monday August 14, 2017 @11:00AM (#55007887) Homepage Journal

      So those guys displaying swastikas, giving Nazi salutes, chanting "blood and soil", one wearing a t-shirt that said "Nazi" on it... Those guys weren't Nazis?

      It wasn't a small group or one or two people, it was large numbers of them and the others there did nothing to stop it, didn't ask them to leave and didn't leave themselves when the chanting started.

      It was organised by nationalists, including the ex-Grand Wizard of the KKK. But those are two sides of the same coin.

      No need to be pedantic about the exact terminology. You had Nazis marching in your streets, not even bothering to cover their faces any more.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mvdwege ( 243851 )

        I am not being pedantic. I am objecting to the downplaying of this 'protest'. It was a classic neo-Nazi attempt at trying to intimidate political opponents with threats of violence, aka terrorism; and since when is being against Nazism 'controversial'?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      after white supremacists organised a controversial far-right march called "Unite the Right".

      How about being honest: neo-Nazi's holding a Nazi rally.

      Glad to see I wasn't the only one that thought of mid 1930s Germany when they saw pictures of hundreds of young men marching around in (citronella tiki) torches.

      As a side note, they could at least have put in the effort to make real torches. All you need is a stick, a rag, gasoline/kerosene, and some wire. Using the tiki torches takes them from intimidating (which I am sure they were going for) to comical. Maybe they were worried about bugs during the rally?

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Glad to see I wasn't the only one that thought of mid 1930s Germany when they saw pictures of hundreds of young men marching around in (citronella tiki) torches.

        Yeah I thought the same thing, you know what it reminded me of? When the nazi's started fighting back against the antifascists(aka antifaschistische aktion) [wikipedia.org] who were violently assaulting people in the streets, at protests and so on. All the while screaming that they "really the good guys." This doesn't occur in a vacuum, not in the least. Gee did ya note the similarities between the current antifa and antifaschistische? That they're both communists, hold the same beliefs, and both had political backing

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

          Glad to see I wasn't the only one that thought of mid 1930s Germany when they saw pictures of hundreds of young men marching around in (citronella tiki) torches.

          Yeah I thought the same thing, you know what it reminded me of? When the nazi's started fighting back against the antifascists(aka antifaschistische aktion) [wikipedia.org] who were violently assaulting people in the streets, at protests and so on.

          You do realize that that article you linked to states that Antifaschistische Aktion formed in 1932, nearly a decade after the Beer Hall Putsch? The AA might have been a continuation of the RFB, but even the RFB was formed in 1924. The SA/Brownshirts were formed in 1920/21. Hard to paint antifascist groups as the violent aggressors with a timeline like that.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Mashiki ( 184564 )

            Hard to paint antifascist groups as the violent aggressors with a timeline like that.

            Pick up a history book, they were the violent aggressors in many cases. It's one of the reasons why people were sympathetic towards the nazi's, it wasn't fear, it was someone standing up to the self-proclaimed communists who wanted to overthrow the state. It's one of those nice little bits of history that get's airbrushed over, and one where you can see the writing on the wall.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

        "As a side note, they could at least have put in the effort to make real torches. All you need is a stick, a rag, gasoline/kerosene, and some wire."

        And these are the guys complaining about manufacturing jobs.

  • Can godaddy get sued discrimination / censorship?

    Now what if they banned votetrump.com ?

    Or banned an anti H1B website ?

    • There is no law requiring corporations to provide free speech to their customers. Anti-censorship laws apply to the government, not companies.

      • what about discrimination laws?

        Let's say EA does not like an website talking about poor working conditions??

        Or say jay's hosting cuts off a site talking about how bad that 80 hour work weeks are at jay's hosting!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Chysn ( 898420 )

          > what about discrimination laws?

          To which nazi-protection law are you referring? I'm unaware of it.

          Before you say "First Amendment," I'll point out that that response would make you an idiot.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by bazorg ( 911295 )

          Hi,

          I suggest you look for the Opening Arguments Podcast episode 64 and 65 on issues of free speech (other podcasts and sources are available :) )

          There are several tests to be made when judging on free discrimination cases, it depends on states laws, YMMV, etc. As that guy began to point out [slashdot.org] there are groups that are protected under the law, and some other groups are not deemed by the lawmaker as requiring such protection.

        • what about discrimination laws?

          What about them?

          All businesses are free to discriminate against people for any reason whatsoever, unless the reason is on the short list of protected classes (age, gender, religion, etc.)

          A business can refuse you service just because they don't like the clothes you wear, the car you drive, your hair color, or even just because they're in a bad mood.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      Given the fact it is an actual neo-nazi website, they probably don't have exactly a good case here.
      Stormer is not exactly your provocateur right wing breitbart thing.

    • Depends on the judge. It's a Cold Civil War in America now (and has been for awhile). The law is only applied when tested in court; and the outcome depends on which side holds authority.

  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] I was a child when I first saw this movie and the Nazis seemed like a surreal element to me at the time, why would there be Nazis here in America when we had a big ol' war to defeat them? It seemed even sillier than the guys with rebel flags painted on their barn roof here above the Mason Dixon line.

  • We've been through this before. Some of you younger Slashdotters may not be old enough to have had a parent who was alive in the 1940s.

    There's only one way to deal with Nazis.

    • There's only one way to deal with Nazis.

      Verner Von Braun gives his regards.

      • Von Braun had something to offer. Stormfront does not.

        • You are correct, but both were nazis, which deprecates parent's claim.

          • You are correct, but both were nazis, which deprecates parent's claim.

            To be fair, if any of the Charlottesville Nazi marchers were top rocket scientists, I would be in favor of efforts to allow them to contribute to our space program.

            I don't think we're going to have to worry about that, though. I didn't see any Werner von Braun's marching in Charlottesville.

  • Imagine if someone advocated for killing people without trail, of people who might at some point in the future pose a threat to a member of his tribe. Further suppose they actually did kill some of these people along with a number of other people. Then after killing these other people they disparaged some of these people by saying they were male, between 13 and 60, so they deserved it. Should we block this person and people like them from the internet? Should GoDaddy expel any sites that regularly repri
  • Does anyone know how are expired domain names being management? I have recently let an old domain name expire. My hosting provider kept it during some days after the expiration, but now it is parked at godaddy.com (not my hosting provider). Has someone already bought that domain name via GoDaddy (?! anyone interested in it should have contacted me before, I guess) or is that a normal proceeding among hosting providers (buying/selling expired domain names)?
    • I meant "...names being managed?".

      (Even though I am no grammar-or-any-other-kind-of nazi, I do recognise that am making many errors here lately. I am not sorry though and do invite anyone not liking what I write to not read it :))

  • Go-Daddy is free to define it's TOS and enforce their rules as they see fit.

    I'm not so sure they (go-daddy) are not over reacting to the events over the weekend, but I support their right to TOS a customer (or group of customers) if they choose to. I suppose they *might* be sued if they don't apply their rules equally, but that's not the question here.

    And before someone tries to advocate that this is a 1st amendment violation, it's clearly not. The 1st amendment applies to the government's suppression

  • I think people who show up to "counter-protest" these neo-Nazis are only feeding into the neo-Nazi narrative of left-wing oppression and (ultimately) violence.

    All the counter protesters do is encourage press coverage, which in turn gives the Nazis the attention they crave, possibly even attracting the sympathies of people who would otherwise never consider any kind of White Nationalist agenda. I guarantee you there are now a bunch of armchair types who are sympathetic to the Nazis now.

    The only other thing

  • And now Godaddy owns... (Score:3)

    by hsthompson69 ( 1674722 ) on Monday August 14, 2017 @11:36AM (#55008391)

    ...every bit of content they are part of serving.

    This kind of short-term virtue signaling on the part of a corporation is going to have long-term consequences, when people use this precedent to make them responsible for every shitlord post ever made on anything they're connected to.

    Next thing you know, they'll be coming after GoDaddy for comments on articles, and naughty memes.

