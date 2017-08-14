Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Android Software

Opera Kills Off Its Free Data-Saving App, Opera Max (betanews.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the getting-rid-of-things dept.
Mark Wycislik-Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Opera Max -- the free data-saving and VPN-like tool from the team behind the Opera web browser -- is being killed off. The app has been removed from Google Play with immediate effect, and there will be no more updates. Opera is not really giving a reason for the sudden decision other that the fact that Opera Max had "a substantially different value proposition than our browser products."

Opera Kills Off Its Free Data-Saving App, Opera Max More | Reply

Opera Kills Off Its Free Data-Saving App, Opera Max

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Experiments must be reproducible; they should all fail in the same way.

Close