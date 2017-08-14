Opera Kills Off Its Free Data-Saving App, Opera Max (betanews.com) 17
Mark Wycislik-Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Opera Max -- the free data-saving and VPN-like tool from the team behind the Opera web browser -- is being killed off. The app has been removed from Google Play with immediate effect, and there will be no more updates. Opera is not really giving a reason for the sudden decision other that the fact that Opera Max had "a substantially different value proposition than our browser products."
Translation (Score:3)
"We lost fuckloads of money because our business model relied on it becoming insanely popular, and it wasn't"
Re: (Score:2)
"... substantially different value proposition... "
Lord, do these people talk like that at home? If so I'm guessing they're still lacking wives.
Re: (Score:2)
No more roaming in the EU for data charges...
Sounds like.. (Score:3)
..a value proposition was pointed out in which it no longer makes sense to offer it for free.
Opera In-Browser VPN (Score:2)
Probably maybe possibly just because of the main features from Opera Max are integrated directly into their mainline Opera browser on all platforms now? No need for Opera to fragment themselves.
https://www.operavpn.com/ [operavpn.com]
In related news, data and servers cost money (Score:2)
Free is great, but it requires a lot of bandwidth, and servers, to provide this type of service. The money has to come from somewhere, so what do you do? do you insert ads in to the stream you just compressed? and if so, how do you display them? and how do you make sure that you still saved data when you're sending more stuff?
If you aren't inserting ads, then maybe it comes out of your marketing budget, will people pay more for a product that has this feature? (considering google also provides this for free
Re: (Score:2)
Then, there are Chinese and EU data privacy laws that may conflict with each other. One might want VPN data to be kept for later perusal by the government, the other demands the data be destroyed. With that conflict, coupled to it being a cost center, it is no wonder why Opera tossed that service.
Re: (Score:2)
Companies have tried that in the past, and places have sued.
It's legal for me to block ads on my end, but it's not necessarily legal for you to alter the content along the way.
Re: (Score:2)