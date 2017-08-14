Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


From Google To Yahoo, Tech Grapples With White Male Discontent (bloomberg.com) 56

Posted by msmash from the not-unprecedented dept.
Reader joshtops shares a Bloomberg report: Google isn't the only Silicon Valley employer being accused of hostility to white men. Yahoo and Tata Consultancy Services were already fighting discrimination lawsuits brought by white men before Google engineer James Damore ignited a firestorm -- and got himself fired -- with an internal memo criticizing the company's diversity efforts and claiming women are biologically less suited than men to be engineers. The Yahoo case began last year when two men sued, claiming they'd been unfairly fired after managers allegedly manipulated performance evaluations to favor women. They claim Marissa Mayer approved the review process and was involved in their terminations, and last month a judge ordered the former chief executive be deposed. TCS, meanwhile, is fighting three men who claim the Mumbai-based firm discriminates against non-Indians at its U.S. offices.

  • Need vs Politics (Score:3, Insightful)

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Monday August 14, 2017 @05:23PM (#55011971)

    White males are not very PC today but it's hard to run a company without any of them. The trick is to find a balance where you treat them shitty enough to make the left happy but not so shitty they go somewhere more tolerant.

    • Worse yet, gay white males are ignored as being any different. Try getting any support from Fox News or the ACLU for a gay white male. It sucks never getting any representation.

      Look at what they did to destroy Milo's career, and no one even blinked.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Gay white males? They are the only ones that exist if you believe pop culture. Look at any movie or TV show. Any queer character will almost always be a gay white dude.

        Now try looking for Trans, PoC, etc Queer people - yeah. They barely exist.

        Gay white males are the groups withing the lgbtqi+ spectrum that need the least help.

        Also, Fuck Milo.

        • > Also, Fuck Milo.

          No, thanks. No way. Can he find some conversion therapy place that still practices electroshock therapy? While Pence still believes gays can be electrocuted into becoming straight (unless he has announced otherwise and I missed it), the most likely place to find this still practiced would be to look up Michele Bachmann's gay conversion therapy.

    • The trick is to find a balance where you treat them shitty enough to make the left happy but not so shitty they go somewhere more tolerant.

      Fortunately corporations are EXCELLENT at application of these principles to their workforce. The secret is doing everything possible to make sure there is nowhere else to go.

    • White males are not very PC today but it's hard to run a company without any of them.

      It's worth a try. We saw what "white male discontent" can do over the weekend at the Vanilla ISIS rally in Charlottesville, and it's pretty pitiful.

      Better to let them go until they learn how to behave. They can always make a living picking produce.

    • go somewhere more tolerant

      Well, that part's easy - there is no such place.

  • I gotta say, I get treated pretty nicely. When I was a twenty-something I was really resentful because I couldn't figure out how to get dates. I want to believe that there is more to this kerfuffle than that, but I really just don't get it. Why are my youthful brethren so discontent?

  • False representation/slander? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, 2017 @05:26PM (#55011989)

    The memo not only does NOT make the claim that women are less suited to tech roles and leadership roles, it makes the counter claim, that men have designed those roles to make them less friendly to women and that by altering those roles we can improve diversity and decrease the gender gap.

    But I've yet to see a single neoliberal source treat the memo honestly, every neoliberal source I've seen treats Damore radically different than his behavior reflects. I don't agree with everything he says, but to claim he is against diversity is straight slander here.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      The memo not only does NOT make the claim that women are less suited to tech roles and leadership roles, it makes the counter claim, that men have designed those roles to make them less friendly to women and that by altering those roles we can improve diversity and decrease the gender gap.

      But I've yet to see a single neoliberal source treat the memo honestly, every neoliberal source I've seen treats Damore radically different than his behavior reflects. I don't agree with everything he says, but to claim he is against diversity is straight slander here.

      He says hiring standards had been lowered for diversity.

      Maybe he should have hiring standards had been changed, or hiring standards had been altered to accommodate but he said LOWERED.

    • You're presuming that folks of all stripes are capable of reading, and, more importantly, understanding what they read. If all someone understands is a sound bite, it's not possible to read. Very few people in the USA and, increasingly in other advanced countries, can understand what they read so they wait for visual and auditory snippets to tell them what to think.

  • I'm White/Irsh and I'm discontent (Score:3)

    by Revek ( 133289 ) on Monday August 14, 2017 @05:28PM (#55012017) Homepage

    But I don't blame any other ethnic group, just politicians.

    Irish slurs [rsdb.org]

    • The easiest way to deal with the manifesto is to say, "Women don't always choose to become programmers......but when they do, they're quite good at it."

  • "White male discontent"? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I guess that's a... creative way to avoid telling the truth: GENOCIDE.

  • Fix (Score:2)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 )

    Pretend you're gay. You'll gets lots of kudos and become part of a protected class.

  • I *AM* a white man.. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday August 14, 2017 @05:30PM (#55012043) Journal
    ..and I'm getting severe eye-strain from rolling my eyes at all these 'discontented white men'. FFS just chill the fuck out and DEAL WITH IT without killing people, you jackasses!
  • Do these companies really think it is that to make males happy? Specifically white males in this particular instance.

    Give them a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. Enough money to live and have sufficient disposable income to be happy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      And better yet, treat them exactly the same as you would treat women or minorities. That means no discriminating against people based on gender or race (as is alleged by the "discontent white males")

  • As a white male... getting jobs, keeping jobs, getting good performance reviews. I have a great job at a major company in a seriously competitive area and for some reason I never have any trouble keeping up with the various women and non-white men in my workplace. I never see competent people of any color being let go in my work environments, only the low performers.

    I guess when you just can't hack it as an engineer you have to fall back on the court system to prop you up. I'm not sure its going to work

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This guy is playing up the PC angle but if you read what he's really saying it's pure racism. MY career is great and it's all because of my skills. If there are no black guys in the SV then they're probably just shitty engineers.

  • Again??? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >> claiming women are biologically less suited than men to be engineers.

    Come on, He didn't make such a claim. He said biology may play a part in women's preferences in choosing to go into the field.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      But that would be contrary to the obvious truth that women are discriminated and only do not go into IT because of that. We cannot have that.

      Also, facts? Haw dare you bring facts into the discussion?

  • With a CS degree who can't find work as a programmer. It's got nothing to do with skin color or sex. None of us can compete with India. Sad thing is a lot of us voted Trump because he at least have IT workers lip service. Last I heard his plan was to cut back on low skill immigrants in favor of high skill ones. E.g. the ones gunning for the same jobs as me and everyone else reading this post...
  • I've never experienced this white male discontent that became so popular after Trump got elected. Then again, I grew up in a multicultural Silicon Valley. I don't have a problem with getting on public transit and hearing a dozen languages other than English. I've never been prevented from getting the tech jobs that I wanted. The only time race became an issue was when Cisco only had vegan pizzas at company events to avoid offending the Indians, leaving us meat eaters on the sidelines to go without.

  • Slashdot, that's not what the memo said.

    You can agree with the memo or you can't, but at least get the f$#@ing facts straight.

