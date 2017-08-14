I Bought a Book About the Internet From 1994 and None of the Links Worked (vice.com) 66
An anonymous reader shares a report (condensed for space and clarity): For crate-diggers of all stripes, the internet is awesome for one reason: The crate never ends. There's always something new to find online, because people keep creating new things to throw into that crate. But that crate has a hole at the bottom. Stuff is falling out just as quickly, and pieces of history that would stick around in meatspace disappear in an instant online. So as a result, there aren't a lot of websites from 1995 that made it through to the present day. Gopher sites? Odds are low. Text files? Perhaps. The endless pace of linkrot has left books about the internet in a curious limbo -- they're dead trees about the dead-tree killer, after all. [...] Recently, I bought a book -- a reference book, the kind that you can still pick up at Barnes and Noble today. The book, titled Free $tuff From the Internet (Coriolis Group Books, 1994), promises to help you find free content online. And, crucially, it focuses less on the web, which was still quite young, than on many of the alternative protocols of the era. This book links to FTP sites, telnet servers, and Gopher destinations, and I've tried many of them in an effort to figure out whether something, anything in this book works in the present day. These FTP servers were often based at universities which have a vested interest in keeping information online for a long-term period -- think the University of North Carolina, or Kansas State University. But despite this, I could not get most of these servers to load -- they were long ago murdered by the World Wide Web.
Internet time machine (Score:5, Informative)
Try the Internet time machine with those links, it might work and that's its purpose.
https://archive.org/web/ [archive.org]
Re:Internet time machine (Score:4)
Even my crappy 1st attempt at a website is there... https://web.archive.org/web/19... [archive.org]
Mrs. Mash's AGENDA! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
My post was buried [slashdot.org] in an earlier article. Editors on Slashdot rearrange what posts show up for different users.
You seem to be new here. Are you aware that when you post, your reply seems to be the first right underneath the post you replied to but, if you reload the page, your reply will move all the way to the last reply?
Re: (Score:3)
/. editors quite obviously don't even spend much time editing, they certainly don't move posts around. Witness all the crude AC posts which appear near the top if browsing at threshold -1.
Washington (Score:2, Interesting)
>These FTP servers were often based at universities which have a vested interest in keeping information online for a long-term period -- think the University of North Carolina, or Kansas State University.
No love for wuarchive.wustl.edu?
Re: (Score:1)
>These FTP servers were often based at universities which have a vested interest in keeping information online for a long-term period -- think the University of North Carolina, or Kansas State University.
No love for wuarchive.wustl.edu?
+1, Nostaliga
Re: (Score:3)
I remember, ages ago, you could NFS mount wuarchive. Of course, do it soft, unless you loved reboots... but that ability was nice.
More recently obliterated (Score:4, Interesting)
I could not get most of these servers to load -- they were long ago murdered by the World Wide Web.
Try back 10 years ago in 2005, and you would likely find a LOT more of the 1994 stuff still working then.
I noticed in the more recent 5 or 6 years, a TON of old stuff finally vanished for once and for all.
This is the aging of the network though --- things go offline, and if the information didn't make it to Archive.org; I guess it's probably gone forever.
Re:More recently obliterated (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Never attribute to malice what can adequately be described by rational self-interest.
Nobody wants those sites gone. They just worked on their own site so they could make money and everyone left.
Re: (Score:3)
Its not aging, commercialism has pushed everything else out.
Sorry, but wrong. The creation of a commercial site somewhere on the web does not "push out" another site or server. It's not a zero sum game; one old site has to die when a new site is created. I've had a website online for most of that 23 years. I've never once gotten a notice from anyone that the space we needed by Amazon or any other commercial internet data provider. True, I no longer run a gopher or WAIS server, but that's because as the operating systems updated those servers were no longer part of t
Re: (Score:3)
In the last 5 or 6 years there has been a rising awareness of network security and a lot of these old services where probably significant liabilities that where little used and already had been largely replaced with web based versions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If you are running public facing telnet, ftp, or even SSH even on your network switches you are doing security wrong IMO. SSH access to network switches should be on a private management network. If you need remote access, you should set up VPN access to that management network (with appropriate security). You should have a single secure entry point.
Re: (Score:3)
The answer is going to be pretty similar on all counts.
In general, the browser implementations have some pretty established things you can do from javascript, and those rule the reality. So in general:
1. NNTP: The binary and text being mixed together was weird. Either way, a standardized API accessible over https could fill this role. In fact I wonder about the popular board implementations and they likely have APIs. Or else they get disabled because advertising is easier to inject into web pages.
2. C
It doesn't work that way. (Score:1)
You can't just leave FTP servers and the like out there for the sake of nostalgia. All these resources require constant maintenance in order to keep them on-line, secure from vandals, etc. Perhaps most critically, it requires constant maintenance to keep them secure from delivering malicious content to people like the article writer.
There is also a difference between keeping content online in perpetuity, and keeping it online in the exact same way. Content worth saving (and pretty much everything else) is
Like ftp.cdrom.com ? (Score:2)
Now I google up files and get a hundred sites; all suspicious and the files download as
ftp.cdrom.com was one ftp server that should not have been killed.
Re: (Score:3)
I've downloaded some of those old CDs from sites like that.
They're full to the brim with viruses, and, strangely, occasionally porn. Like, who puts porn PCX files in shareware games?
Fun sidestory: My wife woke me up one night at like 4 AM, "I found your PORN STASH", I get up, look at the her with her "I caught you" judging stare, and I look at the screen. Those PCX files from shareware. I point at the datestamp, "1994", and I go back to sleep.
Re: (Score:2)
So she found your 1994 porn stash?
The Internet Yellow Pages... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There were plenty of search engines in "the mid-90's", it's just that you were too fucking ignorant to know about them, and didn't understand fuck-all about the internet.
I ran a dial-up BBS during the 1994-95 school year. I had a dial-up Unix account and used Lynx in 1995. I didn't use a graphical web browser until I got my internship at Fujitsu in 1997, testing web pages to launch a client executable on Windows 3.11. And 20 years ago was when I first created my first web page. I supposed search engines were around then.
Pointless exercise, is pointless. (Score:3)
I'm surprised you even found your way back online to report the fact that your internet reference books from a quarter century ago had dead links.
Get with the times doesn't even begin to describe the problem of failing to understand that not everything is timeless in this world.
Not Surprising (Score:2)
I'll agree that Universities have a vested interest in the preservation of knowledge, and so should do better. On the other hand, there are plenty of other changes to this or that university that have happened out in meatspace in the prior 25 years or so. Most of the buildings of
Re: (Score:2)
I'll agree that Universities have a vested interest in the preservation of knowledge, and so should do better.
That does not mean that they should try to maintain FTP or Gopher servers to access information, just that the information should still be online. The fact that a 23 year old book lists "broken links" is, well, yawn, and the fact that someone complains about it is a hoot.
Re: (Score:2)
Good design leaves out as much as possible (Score:2)
This is a consequence of one of the best design decisions Tim Berners-Lee and his colleagues made. For decades some of the brightest people in the world had been struggling to perfect a distributed hyperinformation system suitable for general everyday use - but no one had succeeded. Then along came the CERN crew, and pulled it off almost immediately. Their secret? Leaving stuff out!
As a result, the Web has no standard mechanisms for cleaning up. We get broken links. We get cobweb sites that haven't changed
Re: (Score:2)
I use Scrapbook+ on Firefox to capture web pages, which it does quite well — it does a good job of capturing the rendered content, anyway. You often have to manually scroll down the page to get all the assets to load.
Re: (Score:1)
And these people managed nuclear power plants? Yikes! I would imagine they'd at least consider a versioning syst
Well DUH! (Score:2)
We are talking about a 23 year old book. This was back when there were only 4 states of matter, typical modem connection speed was 14.4kbaud, 28.8k is you were lucky.
Would you expect a 23 year old address directory be accurate today? Or a 23 year old telephone book?
Re: (Score:1)
Oh, you mean like today's Comcast on Sundays.
Something (Score:3)
Glad to know my all time favorite web site is still around and kickin it all these years later!
http://www.something.com/ [something.com]
Imagine it's 2035 (Score:1)
...and you are trying to fix a problem traced to a specific line of source code:
You could be thinking, "stackoverflow? That site died 10 years ago. I'm SOL!"
I actually have a WROX book that says to see a stackoverflow link for details.
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair, with all the screwy frameworks and API's needed to get PHB-approved eye-candy apps these days, it's hard to know why certain things really work (or don't work). Not all tweaks are logical: Han Solo still bangs the Millennium Falcon in a spot only known by him to get it work. "HanSolo.com says bang panel 7 if the foobulator stops working during high humidity."
Re: (Score:2)
A Similar Thing Happened To Me (Score:3)
A similar thing happened to me. I found a telephone book from 1990 and none of the phone numbers were accurate either.
Also, I rediscovered a stash of business cards I received from colleagues and business associates back in the 80s and not only were the phone numbers wrong, so were most of the mailing addresses (and NONE of the fax numbers worked!)
Why is this news? Contact information changes. Is it because "it's on a computer" that it is suddenly noteworthy?
(That said, I really miss the days of logging in anonymously to FTP sites to see if there was new stuff to download. There was always an aura of mystery and surprise that is missing from modern archives which very dutifully have change logs telling you what's been added and removed. And no nasty SysOp telling you that you've exceeded your download quota either.).
Re: (Score:1)
My parents lived in the same house since the 1970's, and I imagine many others have also. I would expect roughly 20% would still be valid, at least in terms of a relative or descendant answering.
Re: (Score:2)
I've had the same landline number since I moved out of my mom's basement in 1989. My address has changed, but my phone hasn't.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm still in my mom's basement and the pizza number still works. Haven't had to leave.
Headline contradicts summary (Score:2)
Headline says: I Bought a Book About the Internet From 1994 and ***None*** of the Links Worked [enphasis mine]
Summary says: But despite this, I could not get ***most*** of these servers to load [enphasis mine]
Way to go, slashdot editor!
I am certain that a Link to www.yahoo.com is in the book, and Still works. Unless you are trying to use the Mosaic Browser that was in the 5.1/4" 1,2Mbyte Disk that came with the book.
Are the books still in print? (Score:2)
Wait - that's not how it is supposed to work! (Score:2)
>>But that crate has a hole at the bottom. Stuff is falling out just as quickly, and pieces of history that would stick around in meatspace disappear in an instant online.
I call shenanigans! I have been told for years anything I put on the web is there for ever. Is this suddenly not the case?! Ugh.. Wait.. I can work in this confines. If only my tasteful junk pictures are free to loaf around for an eternity then I just need to paper clip them to any work, link, or site so THEY stay around as long