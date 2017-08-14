Google Cancels Domain Registration For Neo-Nazi Website Daily Stormer (businessinsider.com) 25
Google has cancelled the domain registration for The Daily Stormer, the company confirmed to news outlet BusinessInsider. After GoDaddy kicked the neo-Nazi website off its service on Monday, a "whois" search for the domain had noted that the website had moved its domain registrar to Google. In a statement, Google said, "We are cancelling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service." Last week, The Daily Stormer posted an offensive article about Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, who was killed by a car that 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. drove into a group of protestors at the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.
A message purportedly posted by hackers appeared on the Daily Stormer a few hours ago, The Guardian reported. Anonymous hacker group has taken credit for "hacking" the website, according to the message posted on the website, which adds that the editing rights of the website are now in the hands of anonymous. It remains unclear, however, whether the site has actually been hacked.
I missed where the government was doing anything to restrict these Nazis speech.
It's what they're not doing. Google has just decided that it will police the content of any website it is willing to register. Common carrier status has been lost. Which means the government should be suing Google for any past use of common carrier status as a defense.
Personally I think ridicule works better. War plays into their histrionic delusions. They love being in metaphorical wars.
What makes you think Google was ever a common carrier?
ISPs are common carriers, but Google is not an ISP; they provide services and they have their hooks deeply into the content on those services in a way an ISP does not.
The internet has always been an open discussion forum of all ideas.
I dislike the idea of posting hate speech online just as much as the next, and in principle I agree with what GoDaddy and Google did here, however if you can cancel someone's domain over unapproved speech, what protections do others have with holding their domains when they speak ill of the government of otherwise? Restricting speech is a slippery slope, if you remove it for one nutjob (like GoDaddy and Google did here), however awf
There's plenty of hate speech on both sides, and, frankly, probably far more from the left than from the right. The biggest difference I see is that conservatives seem to have no problem distancing themselves from the racist nutjobs, while liberals don't do the same to the left wing nuts. A pox on both their houses.