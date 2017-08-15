64-bit Firefox is the New Default on 64-bit Windows (mozilla.org) 31
An anonymous reader shares a blog post: Users on 64-bit Windows who download Firefox will now get our 64-bit version by default. That means they'll install a more secure version of Firefox, one that also crashes a whole lot less. How much less? In our tests so far, 64-bit Firefox reduced crashes by 39% on machines with 4GB of RAM or more.
Firefox 64-bit Works Every Time (Score:1)
61% of the time, Firefox 64-bit works every time!
The "39% less" is telling in itself. You can't get to a "39% less" without multiple and quite a few crashes. If it had been a number like 50%, it could be attributed to a small sample size, but 0.39 isn't close to any small divisor.
So they're telling us that it still crashes quite a bit.
What's really needed is a version of Firefox that doesn't use so much fucking memory that we need a 64-bit version.
With two slashdot tabs open my Firefox is current using 700Mb of memory.
Yes, I just restarted it. Before the restart it was 1.5Gb for those same two pages.
I installed the 64-bit version a few months ago when the 32-bit version finally became completely unusable for basic web browsing.
PS: Google Chrome is better, but not much - 500Mb. IE can do it in a "mere" 200Mb. WTF happened to 'coding'?
Crashing (Score:1)
>How much less? In our tests so far, 64-bit Firefox reduced crashes by 39% on machines with 4GB of RAM or more.
What was it crashing from? OOM?
What was it crashing from? OOM?
If so, I would recommend sticking with 32-bit Firefox. Then the browser may crash, but at least it won't eat up more than the 32-bit address space and cause problems for other tasks running on your system.
I think your phrasing is off.. it can't quite eat up more than the 32 bit address space.
Good software DOES NOT crash (Score:2)
A rather sad state of affairs — good software does not crash, period... If the RAM-size is a factor (and I do confirm that it is), you are leaking... And Mozilla knows this — they even implemented some tools to monitor the problem [about].
Long way to go, Mozilla. But, at least, you aren't against "gay marriage" any more [usatoday.com].
About those "crashes"... (Score:5, Insightful)
Exactly what I was thinking of!
Finally! (Score:2)
Great news for the 5% of us that still use Firefox. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
(Am a Firefox user, but am thinking about moving over to Chrome in the next few weeks).
32bit Chrome in 64bit Android (Score:2)
Maybe also Google will follow!
Black Screen (Score:2)
Did they finally -after YEARS- fix the famous Black Screen caused by GPU HW acceleration? Just today, with the latest nVidia drivers, and a fully patched Windows 10 box, still have this problem. It occurs maybe twice a week. But talk about shit code in Firefox! I've never had any other problems with HW acceleration in other applications.
Why is it crashing less though? (Score:2)
Would be nice to know. Probably a combination of all of the above but I assume Mozilla has metrics to say where the added stability comes from.