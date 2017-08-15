Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


64-bit Firefox is the New Default on 64-bit Windows (mozilla.org) 31

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
An anonymous reader shares a blog post: Users on 64-bit Windows who download Firefox will now get our 64-bit version by default. That means they'll install a more secure version of Firefox, one that also crashes a whole lot less. How much less? In our tests so far, 64-bit Firefox reduced crashes by 39% on machines with 4GB of RAM or more.

  • It's been more than 15 years since the first 64bit OSes... What was Mozilla waiting for?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      When the first 64bit OSes were released, there was a relatively small number of people using them. Making the 64bit version of Firefox the default back then would have rendered it useless on most people's computers. It would have been a very poor choice.
      • Users on 64-bit Windows who download Firefox will now get our 64-bit version by default. Why couldn't Mozilla make a default 64bit version for the 64bit OSes and keep a 32bit default for the 32bit OSes. And it's been a while since the last 32bit OSes and processors have been sold by default.
    • It's the Mozilla motto: "Leading the market 100% of the time, 10% of the time."

  • Firefox 64-bit Works Every Time (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    61% of the time, Firefox 64-bit works every time!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      The "39% less" is telling in itself. You can't get to a "39% less" without multiple and quite a few crashes. If it had been a number like 50%, it could be attributed to a small sample size, but 0.39 isn't close to any small divisor.
      So they're telling us that it still crashes quite a bit.

    • What's really needed is a version of Firefox that doesn't use so much fucking memory that we need a 64-bit version.

      With two slashdot tabs open my Firefox is current using 700Mb of memory.

      Yes, I just restarted it. Before the restart it was 1.5Gb for those same two pages.

      I installed the 64-bit version a few months ago when the 32-bit version finally became completely unusable for basic web browsing.

      PS: Google Chrome is better, but not much - 500Mb. IE can do it in a "mere" 200Mb. WTF happened to 'coding'?

  • Crashing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >How much less? In our tests so far, 64-bit Firefox reduced crashes by 39% on machines with 4GB of RAM or more.

    What was it crashing from? OOM?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      What was it crashing from? OOM?

      If so, I would recommend sticking with 32-bit Firefox. Then the browser may crash, but at least it won't eat up more than the 32-bit address space and cause problems for other tasks running on your system.

  • crashes a whole lot less. How much less? In our tests so far, 64-bit Firefox reduced crashes by 39% on machines with 4GB of RAM or more.

    A rather sad state of affairs — good software does not crash, period... If the RAM-size is a factor (and I do confirm that it is), you are leaking... And Mozilla knows this — they even implemented some tools to monitor the problem [about].

    Long way to go, Mozilla. But, at least, you aren't against "gay marriage" any more [usatoday.com].

  • About those "crashes"... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by toonces33 ( 841696 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @11:39AM (#55017503)
    Usually the problem is address space exhaustion. So by going to a 64-bit executable, the memory leaks are probably still there, but instead of crashing Firefox, it will just thrash the machine. That doesn't sound like progress to me.

  • Great news for the 5% of us that still use Firefox. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

    (Am a Firefox user, but am thinking about moving over to Chrome in the next few weeks).

  • Maybe also Google will follow!

  • Did they finally -after YEARS- fix the famous Black Screen caused by GPU HW acceleration? Just today, with the latest nVidia drivers, and a fully patched Windows 10 box, still have this problem. It occurs maybe twice a week. But talk about shit code in Firefox! I've never had any other problems with HW acceleration in other applications.

  • Is it because WOW32 & 32-bit graphics drivers can be unstable on Windows 64-bit? Or because antivirus software doesn't have the means to insert hooks into it in ways that destabilize it? Or because it has more memory to leak before allocs start causing it to become unstable?

    Would be nice to know. Probably a combination of all of the above but I assume Mozilla has metrics to say where the added stability comes from.

