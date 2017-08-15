Cloudflare is the One Tech Company Still Sticking By Neo-Nazi Websites (qz.com) 82
An anonymous reader shares a report: One company is sticking by The Daily Stormer and other far-right websites: the cloud security and performance service Cloudflare. Cloudflare acts as a shield between websites and the outside world, protecting them from hackers and preserving the anonymity of the sites' owners. But Cloudflare is not a hosting service: It does not store website content on its servers. And that fact, as far as the company is concerned, exempts it from judgment over who its clients are -- even if those clients are literally Nazis. In a statement Cloudflare sent to Quartz and other publications yesterday, the company refused to explicitly say it will continue to do business with sites like The Daily Stormer, but pointed out that the content would exist regardless of what Cloudflare does or doesn't do. "Cloudflare is aware of the concerns that have been raised over some sites that have used our network. We find the content on some of these sites repugnant. While our policy is to not comment on any user specifically, we are cooperating with law enforcement in any investigation. Cloudflare is not the host of any website. Cloudflare is a network that provides performance and security services to more than 10% of all Internet requests. Cloudflare terminating any user would not remove their content from the Internet, it would simply make a site slower and more vulnerable to attack."
Cool that someone still stands for freedom (Score:5, Insightful)
Cool that someone still stands for freedom of speech.
Most people were brainwashed to think that freedom of speech means "freedom to say anything - as long this are the 'good things'".
Just because you have the right to say it, doesn't mean people have to actually give you the time, place, or attention.
That's true, but saying it on your own website SHOULD be equivalent to saying it on the doorstep of your house.
No intermediary required for you to to get your internet access should be judging you, because FREE and OPEN communication is the primary value of the internet.
Some choices:
1. Nazis working underground
2. Nazis working in the open
3. Nazis trying to work in the open but finding it exceptionally difficult because people don't want to associate with them or take their money
I'll have a 3 please!
Freedom of speech implies that you're allowed a voice. In the Internet era, that means web hosts.
Removing already existing content over ideological dissent is called censorship, no matter how you put it.
No one 'has to' sell services to people, but companies that withdraw services are now acting as a judge of content instead of just being a common carrier and leaving it to courts to rule on such things - you know, the people who can actually define 'racism' or w/e is the term du jour being misused in media and random internet posts.
Companies are quick to overreact based on perceived negative PR, thanks to overzealous media that loves to gang up on anyone who doesn't follow their groupthink. But as this beco
Exactly...
If you silence someone and make their speech forbidden, then it will attract people *because* its forbidden.
Hiding information from people is never a solution to anything.
Nazis should be free to express their views, as should everyone else.
If people are reasonably educated then they should be able to draw their own conclusions based on the information available to them.
It's also good to hear all viewpoints before you decide where you stand on an issue. Just because someone's views are commonly hel
It will also provide people justifications for trying to suppress YOUR speech in the future.
These people are all idiots.
Naziism and racism is not "speech" - it's an assault on human beings and should be stopped.
Anyone who defends Free Speech these days is called a Nazi and Racist and their words are called "violent".
Make no mistake, your protestations are not about human decency, they are about a creeping authoritarianism from the left that would allow only approved speech. Guess who the people approving it would be...ya...
i'm a fan of freedom of speech. FOR ALL. nazis and racists actively work to deny the freedom of speech of people of color. if you actually believe in freedom of speech, there is NO ROOM for racists who silence folks of color through violence and intimidation. it's the paradox of tolerance [medium.com].
What's your definitions of these? Are they the exact same definitions everyone else uses to rant about anyone they don't like? Esp. with 'racism', its become a good excuse to get upset for a lot of people who have no understanding of the actual meaning of the term.
So, how're you going to stop what you say are 'assaults on human beings' (somehow conducted thru the net - what is it, e-terrorism for the couch terrorists?) without affecting all the other people getting accused unfairly? If you or major internet
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.
Talking about nazism and racism, even promoting such views is free speech. It's not an assault on anyone, it's only words. If someone is promoting such views then at least you know where they stand and can decide wether to have dealings with them or not. Which is better than them holding such views in secret.
Would you want to do business with someone who secretly hates you and thinks you have no right to live? I certainly wouldn't. I would ch
"Insightful" my ass. The First Amendment only stops the government from censoring you. Private companies are not bound by it. I can still tell you to shut up.
But you can't make him shut up.
And, likewise, no one is smashing down the server room door where The Daily Stormer is hosted.
If someone detroys their server or their network link, that's crossing the line. If someone decides not to do business with them, that's perfectly fine.
You are entitled to exist free from harm or threats; you are not entitled to publicity, social media, or a platform.
Follow the money (Score:2)
Re:Follow the money (Score:5, Insightful)
Or maybe they have very strict guidelines on ethics and don't bend them just because they "don't like somebody". It could be they believe in not interfering with free speech, no matter how repugnant. A consistent view point in this world of hypocrites is a breath a fresh air.
The Swiss banks tried to hide behind that for years... "Oh you see, our confidentiality rules are so verrrryy ethical."
On the contrary, they are the only ones with ethics.
"I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it"
When you prevent people from speaking, you led everyone down a slipperly slope of fascism.
Is entirely separate from, "I disapprove of what you say, but for $X I will actively carry around a placard saying it for you. I'll print your copies for you, and I'll even pound the pavement to deliver your flyers for you."
I'm not sure why you think believing in free speech, and defending free speech requires me to actively engage as a participant in spreading their crap around?
You, sir, are part of the problem - not part of the solution. Free Speech is the cornerstone of a free society; and free speech, even by those saying the most repulsive things ought not be suppressed.
Who would you suppress next? Farrakhan? BLM? Muslims who promote Sharia Law? Or, worse. Would you allow racist and hateful
Rights can be in conflict. Which was more important? Hitler's right to free speech or a million Jews and their right to life?
Giving a speech gassing anyone.
Why can't you morons discern between speech and actions?
If Antifa and BLM had just stayed home and not gone to Charlotte, then KKK and Nazis would have had their rally, looked like fools, and then gone home.
Everyone would see what fools they are. The press would make a single mention o the rally and that would be it. No one would care what they said or think.
But nooo. They had to go in and start some shit. Now, they are the opposite side of the coin. Anyone who wanted to justify the KKK and Nazis just had to point to Antifa and BLM.
Good job guys.
OT - Prism Break is a good site for alternatives (Score:2)
https://prism-break.org/en/
Came across this link ages back and bookmarked it - reading your comment, I figured you may find it useful for alternatives to the tech goliaths that everyone uses.
It seems far more ethical to respect that you should not have the power to decide whom is and whom isn't allowed on the internet. I also like how you put it all down on the money, pretending like Google would care in the slightest if they didn't need some positive PR to take eyes and ears off the Damore storm.
Oh, and Cloudflare also noted they are cooperating with law enforcement, assuming there was anything they could do. You know, that stuff that isn't just virtue signalling. Seems like a respectable line
Somebody has to (Score:5, Insightful)
Free speech means nothing if it's not applied to everyone, including the most odious. For there is always something you would like that someone else would consider obscene and block.
Let it all through. Let people choose and find their own way.
Re:Somebody has to (Score:5, Insightful)
yar.. if there's one thing worse than this kind of repugnant bullshit, it's censorship.
A core tenant of Nazis is violence against certain people. Therefore, promotion of Nazi ideas is inherently incitement to violence, which is not protected by speech.
uh huh, everyone you dont like is a nazi, and here's my mainstream article about why violence against nazis is ok, but everyone i dont like shouldn't be able to speak because thats violence
just wanted to sum up your retarded opinion
If only I had a penny for every time some right wing nut made that exact same case he did that lefties and liberals should have their freedom of speech restricted by law. Never mind some of the right wing's other favourite masturbation fantasies, such as the one that votes from California should not count in congressional or presidential elections (but California's taxes should of course continue to flow into federal coffers so they can be used to subsidise red states). I'm afraid that the sword of hypocris
And that should be dealt with via the law, not private companies trying to smooth over their recent bad PR.
Actually, unless the speech can be judged as intending to immediately incite people to violence, it probably is protected.
People (myself included, in the past) love to quote Chief Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes statement "[T]he most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man falsely shouting fire in a theater and causing a panic". Thing is, that ruling was subsequently significantly narrowed [wikipedia.org] some years afterward... it's all about whether your intent is to get people to become violent right n
Communism advocates class struggle (i.e. line up the property owners and intellectuals against the wall). Islam advocates violence against infidels, Jews most of all. Feminism advocates free and freely available abortions (i.e. killing certain unborn persons). We can go on and on.
So who's free speech do you want to ban?
Funny, up until now, the only violent people have been the Left.
Wonder what their core tenet is? Oh, yes, the Ends Justifies the Means. THAT turned out well last century...to the tune of 100 million dead.
How nice for them. (Score:2)
All publicity is good publicity.
The Shame (Score:2)
Even Damore has come out against the Alt-right.
Offensive speech is the type that needs protection (Score:4, Insightful)
"The First Amendment really was designed to protect a debate at the fringes. You don't need the courts to protect speech that everybody agrees with, because that speech will be tolerated. You need a First Amendment to protect speech that people regard as intolerable or outrageous or offensive - because that is when the majority will wield its power to censor or suppress, and we have a First Amendment to prevent the government from doing that."
- ACLU Legal Director Steven Shapiro
It's true that companies are not limited by the First Amendment, but it's refreshing when one acts as if they were.
>It's true that companies are not limited by the First Amendment, but it's refreshing when one acts as if they were.
There seems to be some limits. We don't want companies refusing services to gays or muslims or minorities.
There is also limits on companies firing employees who try to unionize or talk about working conditions.
And we don't want them firing pregnant workers or disabled people for no reasons.
Most americans wants some limits to protect people, this includes people who dont agree with.
Pastor M
Quick question (Score:3)
What about those dastardly ACLU guys? (Score:2)
Free Speech isn't optional (Score:4, Insightful)
the company refused to explicitly say it will continue to do business with sites like The Daily Stormer, but pointed out that the content would exist regardless of what Cloudflare does or doesn't do.
While I and probably most of us find the content disgusting and repulsive, I for one am glad Cloudflare is standing up for free speech even they disagree with. This takes real balls. And it's a good thing. Free speech isn't optional. Only listening is optional.
New marketing slogan (Score:2)
Godwin's law (Score:2)
Article has already "Nazi" in the title. What are we supposed to further trol^H^H^H^Hsay about Cloudflare ?