Cloudflare is the One Tech Company Still Sticking By Neo-Nazi Websites

Posted by msmash from the all-alone dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: One company is sticking by The Daily Stormer and other far-right websites: the cloud security and performance service Cloudflare. Cloudflare acts as a shield between websites and the outside world, protecting them from hackers and preserving the anonymity of the sites' owners. But Cloudflare is not a hosting service: It does not store website content on its servers. And that fact, as far as the company is concerned, exempts it from judgment over who its clients are -- even if those clients are literally Nazis. In a statement Cloudflare sent to Quartz and other publications yesterday, the company refused to explicitly say it will continue to do business with sites like The Daily Stormer, but pointed out that the content would exist regardless of what Cloudflare does or doesn't do. "Cloudflare is aware of the concerns that have been raised over some sites that have used our network. We find the content on some of these sites repugnant. While our policy is to not comment on any user specifically, we are cooperating with law enforcement in any investigation. Cloudflare is not the host of any website. Cloudflare is a network that provides performance and security services to more than 10% of all Internet requests. Cloudflare terminating any user would not remove their content from the Internet, it would simply make a site slower and more vulnerable to attack."

  • Cool that someone still stands for freedom (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @04:43PM (#55020403)

    Cool that someone still stands for freedom of speech.

    Most people were brainwashed to think that freedom of speech means "freedom to say anything - as long this are the 'good things'".

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by ldgeorge85 ( 1660791 )
      Just because you have the right to say it, doesn't mean people have to actually give you the time, place, or attention. Sure, you can believe and say anything you want. Doesn't meant I can't just ignore you and think you are an idiot, and also have the right to saw as much.

      • Re:Cool that someone still stands for freedom (Score:4, Insightful)

        by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @04:53PM (#55020483)

        Just because you have the right to say it, doesn't mean people have to actually give you the time, place, or attention.

        That's true, but saying it on your own website SHOULD be equivalent to saying it on the doorstep of your house.

        No intermediary required for you to to get your internet access should be judging you, because FREE and OPEN communication is the primary value of the internet.

        • yep but no one, not me, you, cloudflare or anyone else has to provide them with the loudspeaker, sell them the server or provide them bandwidth, internet protection etc to spread that opinion. Freedom of speech doesn't put an obligation on anyone else to facilitate that and in fact freedom of speech allows others to explicitly refuse you the platform, if they control it, to speak from.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by r1348 ( 2567295 )

            Freedom of speech implies that you're allowed a voice. In the Internet era, that means web hosts.
            Removing already existing content over ideological dissent is called censorship, no matter how you put it.

            • Back when I was a web designer in the infancy of the Internet, I ended up dealing with this a lot. I built and maintained web sites for a bunch of different, diverse companies and one of them was an adult bookstore. The woman that owned that store was a very nice person who sold her smutty books in peace and in person was the complete opposite of the content of any of those books. But after a few years of being hosted by a net provider, a new person was promoted to a higher position at that company, and he
              • absolutely, that sort of shit happens all the time. Also don't get me wrong, I fully support CloudFlares decision to continue to service them, they are a business and also have rights to make their own choices regardless of what I think of those choices. I only get pissed off when people try to label this as them protecting freedom of speech which shows pure ignorance of what freedom of speech is and equates their business decision with some sort of moral quality. It is a business decision pure and simple,

            • Freedom of speech implies that you're allowed a voice. In the Internet era, that means web hosts.

              You can have an onion site up and running in under an hour starting from scratch.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Alok ( 37687 )

            No one 'has to' sell services to people, but companies that withdraw services are now acting as a judge of content instead of just being a common carrier and leaving it to courts to rule on such things - you know, the people who can actually define 'racism' or w/e is the term du jour being misused in media and random internet posts.

            Companies are quick to overreact based on perceived negative PR, thanks to overzealous media that loves to gang up on anyone who doesn't follow their groupthink. But as this beco

        • The real question is what freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of press all mean in the virtual world. I don't agree with what was said, and I certainly don't agree with any form of censorship regarding speech. I really would like to see some of these cases make their way up to the supreme court to reaffirm some of the rights which have been diluted over the past 4-5 decades.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Bert64 ( 520050 )

        Exactly...
        If you silence someone and make their speech forbidden, then it will attract people *because* its forbidden.
        Hiding information from people is never a solution to anything.
        Nazis should be free to express their views, as should everyone else.
        If people are reasonably educated then they should be able to draw their own conclusions based on the information available to them.

        It's also good to hear all viewpoints before you decide where you stand on an issue. Just because someone's views are commonly hel

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by sycodon ( 149926 )

          It will also provide people justifications for trying to suppress YOUR speech in the future.

          These people are all idiots.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            Your previous post is you complaining that people call everyone they disagree with Nazis. Here you are calling everyone you disagree with an idiot.

            • Your previous post is you complaining that people call everyone they disagree with Nazis. Here you are calling everyone you disagree with an idiot.

              Yeah, but idiots are still allowed a platform.

              When you support the silencing of dissent, don't be surprised when your dissent is silenced.

              What goes around, comes around.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by tsqr ( 808554 )

              Your previous post is you complaining that people call everyone they disagree with Nazis. Here you are calling everyone you disagree with an idiot.

              Good point. "Nazi" and "idiot" are pretty much the same thing, after all.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by sycodon ( 149926 )

              Calling people who disagree with your political agenda Nazis calling people who specifically want to suppress Free Speech idiots.

              Suppressing Free Speech is a very specific action/agenda and subset of individuals.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by fightinfilipino ( 1449273 )

      Cool that someone still stands for freedom of speech.

      Most people were brainwashed to think that freedom of speech means "freedom to say anything - as long this are the 'good things'".

      Naziism and racism is not "speech" - it's an assault on human beings and should be stopped.

      • Re:Cool that someone still stands for freedom (Score:5, Insightful)

        by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @05:10PM (#55020665)

        Anyone who defends Free Speech these days is called a Nazi and Racist and their words are called "violent".

        Make no mistake, your protestations are not about human decency, they are about a creeping authoritarianism from the left that would allow only approved speech. Guess who the people approving it would be...ya...

        • Anyone who defends Free Speech these days is called a Nazi and Racist and their words are called "violent".

          Make no mistake, your protestations are not about human decency, they are about a creeping authoritarianism from the left that would allow only approved speech. Guess who the people approving it would be...ya...

          i'm a fan of freedom of speech. FOR ALL. nazis and racists actively work to deny the freedom of speech of people of color. if you actually believe in freedom of speech, there is NO ROOM for racists who silence folks of color through violence and intimidation. it's the paradox of tolerance [medium.com].

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          People keep complaining about being called Nazis, not even listening carefully enough to notice that it's not directed at them. It's directed at the guy with the swastika standing next to them.

          It's a warning that the mainstream right is being infiltrated and subsumed by the far right. Trump, the guy at the very top, took 60 hours to give a half assed condemnation of those guys. That should worry you.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Alok ( 37687 )

        What's your definitions of these? Are they the exact same definitions everyone else uses to rant about anyone they don't like? Esp. with 'racism', its become a good excuse to get upset for a lot of people who have no understanding of the actual meaning of the term.

        So, how're you going to stop what you say are 'assaults on human beings' (somehow conducted thru the net - what is it, e-terrorism for the couch terrorists?) without affecting all the other people getting accused unfairly? If you or major internet

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Bert64 ( 520050 )

        Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.

        Talking about nazism and racism, even promoting such views is free speech. It's not an assault on anyone, it's only words. If someone is promoting such views then at least you know where they stand and can decide wether to have dealings with them or not. Which is better than them holding such views in secret.
        Would you want to do business with someone who secretly hates you and thinks you have no right to live? I certainly wouldn't. I would ch

        • Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.

          Talking about nazism and racism, even promoting such views is free speech. It's not an assault on anyone, it's only words. If someone is promoting such views then at least you know where they stand and can decide wether to have dealings with them or not. Which is better than them holding such views in secret. Would you want to do business with someone who secretly hates you and thinks you have no right to live? I certainly wouldn't. I would choose to take my business elsewhere if i knew someone to be a nazi or hold any other such extremist views.

          Anti-nazi speech should similarly be protected, and people should be just as free to tell nazis (and any other groups) exactly what they think of them.

          Speech should be protected, draw the line at actual physical violence.

          come back at me the next time you've had someone call you a "chink" and tell you to "go back home" when you already are.

          better yet, come back at me when you can explain why Heather Heyer had to *die*

    • "Insightful" my ass. The First Amendment only stops the government from censoring you. Private companies are not bound by it. I can still tell you to shut up.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sycodon ( 149926 )

        But you can't make him shut up.

        • And, likewise, no one is smashing down the server room door where The Daily Stormer is hosted.

          If someone detroys their server or their network link, that's crossing the line. If someone decides not to do business with them, that's perfectly fine.

          You are entitled to exist free from harm or threats; you are not entitled to publicity, social media, or a platform.

      • Yes, this right here: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech". This also applies to the "entire government", not just Congress. Now, one could argue that Executive Actions are not technically laws, or other such loopholes, and then those have to be fought out in the Courts.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CodeHog ( 666724 )
      assuming you're referencing amendment 1 of the US constitution, nowhere does it say people have to listen to or put up with shitty speech.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by davecb ( 6526 )
      Cloudflare is the same company that's fightog back agains the Trum Administration's bid to seize the identity of 13 million people for visiting an anti-Trump site, mentaioned earlier today at https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Joviex ( 976416 )

      Cool that someone still stands for freedom of speech.

      A Canadian Hosting company is protecting your freedom of speech in America? Lollers.

  • So, no ethics then? As long as a payment clears, you could care less where the money comes from or where it goes? As long as they don't push it to the point that requires an order or subpoena, oh well? Glad to hear. Also, trying to claim that about only DNS and proxy services is just BS. Great, still puts you business with terrible people and continuing to support their efforts. At least Google had the good mind to kick them, and their track record isn't great. Glad to hear CloudFlare condones racism, pe

    • Re:Follow the money (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @04:50PM (#55020465)

      Or maybe they have very strict guidelines on ethics and don't bend them just because they "don't like somebody". It could be they believe in not interfering with free speech, no matter how repugnant. A consistent view point in this world of hypocrites is a breath a fresh air.

      • The Swiss banks tried to hide behind that for years... "Oh you see, our confidentiality rules are so verrrryy ethical."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      On the contrary, they are the only ones with ethics.

      "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it"

      When you prevent people from speaking, you led everyone down a slipperly slope of fascism.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vux984 ( 928602 )

        ""I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it"

        Is entirely separate from, "I disapprove of what you say, but for $X I will actively carry around a placard saying it for you. I'll print your copies for you, and I'll even pound the pavement to deliver your flyers for you."

        I'm not sure why you think believing in free speech, and defending free speech requires me to actively engage as a participant in spreading their crap around?

    • It seems far more ethical to respect that you should not have the power to decide whom is and whom isn't allowed on the internet. I also like how you put it all down on the money, pretending like Google would care in the slightest if they didn't need some positive PR to take eyes and ears off the Damore storm.

      Oh, and Cloudflare also noted they are cooperating with law enforcement, assuming there was anything they could do. You know, that stuff that isn't just virtue signalling. Seems like a respectable line

    • No. Cloudfare protects the right of people to say unpopular things.

      If we allow censorship of racists now, it will be censorship of everyone in short order.

  • Somebody has to (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @04:45PM (#55020425)

    Free speech means nothing if it's not applied to everyone, including the most odious. For there is always something you would like that someone else would consider obscene and block.

    Let it all through. Let people choose and find their own way.

    • Re:Somebody has to (Score:5, Insightful)

      by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @04:49PM (#55020451)

      yar.. if there's one thing worse than this kind of repugnant bullshit, it's censorship.

    • A core tenant of Nazis is violence against certain people. Therefore, promotion of Nazi ideas is inherently incitement to violence, which is not protected by speech.
      • nearly every political movement advocates violence, can't wait for the IRS's website to be taken down.

      • And that should be dealt with via the law, not private companies trying to smooth over their recent bad PR.

      • Actually, unless the speech can be judged as intending to immediately incite people to violence, it probably is protected.

        People (myself included, in the past) love to quote Chief Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes statement "[T]he most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man falsely shouting fire in a theater and causing a panic". Thing is, that ruling was subsequently significantly narrowed [wikipedia.org] some years afterward... it's all about whether your intent is to get people to become violent right n

        • You're talking about the legal limits of free speech. These are not necessarily the same the moral limits of free speech. Clouldflare or any other private company is under no obligation to apply the Brandenburg test to determine whether hate speech is protected.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by CQDX ( 2720013 )

        Communism advocates class struggle (i.e. line up the property owners and intellectuals against the wall). Islam advocates violence against infidels, Jews most of all. Feminism advocates free and freely available abortions (i.e. killing certain unborn persons). We can go on and on.

        So who's free speech do you want to ban?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sycodon ( 149926 )

        Funny, up until now, the only violent people have been the Left.

        Wonder what their core tenet is? Oh, yes, the Ends Justifies the Means. THAT turned out well last century...to the tune of 100 million dead.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Bert64 ( 520050 )

        Various religious books also promote violence against certain people, and yet they are protected...

        The key to everything is education.

        If people are stupid and poorly educated, then they will be easily influenced by others.
        People who are smart and well educated will not be easily swayed irrespective of how much propaganda they read.

        Of course the powers that be actually prefer the former group of people, as it is easier for them to control through the mass media. But in order for that to work, you need to ens

    • Free speech does not and has never meant providing people a platform to voice their hate. They are free from government persecution to voice it, but NO ONE has to provide them any service to facilitate that, that is also a key part of everyone elses free speech. cloudflare made a business decision, not one about freedom.

  • All publicity is good publicity.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CodeHog ( 666724 )
      all as in everything? I'm sure there are some things that a few people like but sure as hell shouldn't be allowed.

  • From a business perspective, and looking over the long run, this is probably the most sensible move to make.

    This could help establish them as a trusted service provider that won't engage in sudden knee-jerk reactions that could have devastating consequences for their customers.

    Even if you're not doing anything deemed "wrong" today, you should be concerned when companies providing a critical service have shown themselves willing to suspend a customer's service suddenly.

    While the risk of a service provider fa

  • Man, Damore was right that the west coast Techies are all about shame. even if its constitutionally protected speech. I for one applaud CloudFlare while simultaneously giving the Nazis the finger.

    • Even Damore has come out against the Alt-right.

    • Shame is a societies immune system, attacking anything that agitates the over-all "body" too much. These viewpoints have gotten to the point they are agitating society "too much" and this is just part of the eventual "blowback" until the "disease" is pushed back below an "infection level".

  • Offensive speech is the type that needs protection (Score:5, Insightful)

    by I kan Spl ( 614759 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @04:58PM (#55020531) Homepage

    "The First Amendment really was designed to protect a debate at the fringes. You don't need the courts to protect speech that everybody agrees with, because that speech will be tolerated. You need a First Amendment to protect speech that people regard as intolerable or outrageous or offensive - because that is when the majority will wield its power to censor or suppress, and we have a First Amendment to prevent the government from doing that."
    - ACLU Legal Director Steven Shapiro

    It's true that companies are not limited by the First Amendment, but it's refreshing when one acts as if they were.

    • >It's true that companies are not limited by the First Amendment, but it's refreshing when one acts as if they were.

      There seems to be some limits. We don't want companies refusing services to gays or muslims or minorities.

      There is also limits on companies firing employees who try to unionize or talk about working conditions.

      And we don't want them firing pregnant workers or disabled people for no reasons.

      Most americans wants some limits to protect people, this includes people who dont agree with.

      Pastor M

  • Quick question (Score:3)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @05:00PM (#55020555)
    What would Godwin say about a post actually BEING about Nazis? Oh, nevermind...this [washingtonpost.com] is what he would say.
  • Are we going to get an article about how the ACLU is "sticking by Nazis" as well? Just because a company or group doesn't immediately go out of their way to embargo or shut down a group doesn't mean they're in cahoots with them. There is a difference between supporting a group and providing services to that group as part of a general policy of service for all as a matter of principle.

  • Free Speech isn't optional (Score:5, Insightful)

    by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @05:08PM (#55020649) Homepage

    the company refused to explicitly say it will continue to do business with sites like The Daily Stormer, but pointed out that the content would exist regardless of what Cloudflare does or doesn't do.

    While I and probably most of us find the content disgusting and repulsive, I for one am glad Cloudflare is standing up for free speech even they disagree with. This takes real balls. And it's a good thing. Free speech isn't optional. Only listening is optional.

    • This takes real balls.

      It takes greed. CloudFlare is a big business, and any moralizing should be assumed disingenuous until proven otherwise.

      You can certainly judge a company by who they serve and how, but don't pretend morality enters the picture. GoDaddy, Google, and CloudFlare are all taking political stances to appeal to potential clients.

      Free speech isn't optional. Only listening is optional.

      The right to speak is protected, but access to technology isn't.

      A man has the right to stand on a street corner and speak his mind. But just as no one is obligated to listen to him, neither

  • If we can defend Nazis, we can defend anything!

  • Article has already "Nazi" in the title. What are we supposed to further trol^H^H^H^Hsay about Cloudflare ?

  • We Need A Free Speech TLD (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This way people can say whatever they want and no one will get upset, ever.

  • At least someone is standing by Free Speech. Go to Hell Snowflakes.

