No Cash For Hate, Say Mainstream Crowdfunding Firms (reuters.com) 126

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Online fund-raising sites are turning their backs on activists looking to offer financial support for James Fields, the man accused of driving his car into counter-protesters at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. GoFundMe, Kickstarter and other mainstream crowdfunding firms have policies that prohibit hate speech or abuse, the latest example of technology firms making it harder for far-right groups to organize online. Fields is accused of killing one woman and injuring 19 others on Saturday after the rally in Charlottesville turned violent. Supporters of Fields, who was denied bail at a court hearing in Virginia on Monday, have turned to the internet to raise money for his legal defense. GoFundMe, one of the two leading crowdfunding firms, said on Monday it has removed multiple fundraising campaigns for Fields, because the company prohibits the promotion of hate speech and violence.

  • Black Lives Matter (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Would this apply to Black Lives Matter? They have been responsible for a lot of hate speech, but maybe this only applies to certain kinds of hate speech.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by CQDX ( 2720013 )

      It doesn't. You can find BLM projects on GoFundMe. Nation of Islam too. The usual Marxist/Socialist movements too. This is a one sided ban. Virtue signaling.

      • BLM doesn't advocate violence in pursuit of their objectives. In fact, they don't even have any objectives. Many activists don't understand that to be effective, you need to have clear actionable goals. As an example of this, look at the two movements that arose in reaction to the 2008 financial bailout: Occupy Wall Street, and the Tea Party. One had clear goals, the other did not. Occupy Wall Street accomplished nothing, and has mostly faded away. Meanwhile, the Tea Party is running the country.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 )

      Because pointing out the greater likelihood of being shot by police if you're black than if you're white is clearly hate speech...

      • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        That's only because that population is 10% of our population, but they are responsible for 40% of all crime. Therefore, their exposure to law enforcement is higher, as well as danger to the officers involved.

        • Re:Black Lives Matter (Score:4, Insightful)

          by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @03:55PM (#55019915)

          Such a simplistic approach to the problem.
          There are many times that white people have contact with the Police when they are doing something wrong, and normally they will just get a talking to and move along. A minority has a higher chance on getting arrested for the same problem.
          Being in a culture where the law enforcement will not treat you justly means the local communities will put the law into their own hands, with often poor results. Thus escalating the minor offence to a bigger one.

          In short growing up white you are allowed to make mistakes, if you are black the same mistake will affect you all your life. The ones who make it, normally have to live their life in full consciousnesses that they can't do anything wrong. While for the someone who is white, then most of it will fall under kids will be kids.

        • Being more-likely to be shot if you're X than Y isn't impacted by how much of the total population are X or Y. If the two values aren't equal, something is different.

          Being more-likely to be X or Y if you're shot is impacted by how much of the population is X or Y. If it's not proportional to population, something's different in those too situations.

          That doesn't suggest what the difference may be. Likewise, there are other interesting comparisons: are you more-likely to be accused or convicted of a c

        • That's looking at the wrong statistics. What you'd want to consider is police shootings per encounter with police in order to see if there are any differences. Here's a study that does an excellent Baysian analysis of the data [plos.org], which does show that black people are being shot by police at a greater rate than other racial groups.

          It should be noted that this doesn't control for a lot of other factors that typically factor in to likelihood to commit crime such as socioeconomic status or family status. Being

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by El Cubano ( 631386 )

        Because pointing out the greater likelihood of being shot by police if you're black than if you're white is clearly hate speech...

        Well, that is not hate speech. An example of BLM-related hate speech might be calling for the assassination of law enforcement officers or praising it when it happens, like what happened in Dallas.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Altus ( 1034 )

          Except no such thing ever happened. BLM never called for the attack and issued a statement condemning it immediately after, something our bullshit president couldn't even do after a shit stain terrorist in a charger drove over a bunch of innocent people.

          http://www.cbsnews.com/news/da... [cbsnews.com]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        If it's not ok to fund white bigots then it's not ok to fund non-white bigots. It's pretty obvious the KKK et al, BLM/antifa, and BAMN all have self-serving agendas aligned along various lines, all under the guise of making the world a better place, of course.

        Anyway, it's a little more complicated than you suggest.
        https://www.bjs.gov/content/pu... [bjs.gov]

        Of reported persons who died during the process of arrest, 95 percent were male. About 42 percent were white, 32 percent were black/African American and 20 percent were Hispanic or Latino. More than half (55 percent) were between ages 25 and 44, and juveniles (persons under age 18) were about three percent of all arrest-related deaths.

        Among persons who committed suicide during the process of arrest, 60 percent were white, 20 percent were Hispanic or Latino and 15 percent were black/African American. About 12 percent of persons who committed suicide during the process of arrest allegedly committed homicide during or prior to the arrest.

        Of reported arrest-related deaths by intoxication, black/African Americans were 41 percent of persons who died, whites were 34 percent and Hispanic or Latinos were 21 percent. During an arrest, females were more likely than males to die of intoxication (16 percent compared to 11 percent) and natural causes (12 percent compared to five percent).

        This one does contradict but only when the suspect is drunk.

        Over the seven year period when the arrest-related deaths were reported to BJS, the FBI estimated that state and local law enforcement officers made nearly 98 million arrests.

        5000 arrest related deaths over 98 million.. Not nearly as bad as the media makes it out to be, but I'

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Would this apply to Black Lives Matter? They have been responsible for a lot of hate speech, but maybe this only applies to certain kinds of hate speech.

      your hate speech is their fault, got it

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 )
      That's a false equivalency. BLM may have some incidental violence (like many protest groups), but the goal of the movement is to reduce violence.

      To make it an accurate equivalency, you'd have to find someone who was anti-white, tried to kill a bunch of white people, and then GoFundMe decided to allow a defense fund.
      • i would have a better time believing that if they didnt walk around with signs showing dead cops and screaming things like "what do we want DEAD COPS when do with want them NOW

        this isnt the fringe this is the leadership

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by malkavian ( 9512 )

        No, BLM is recognised as a Black Power movement. 93% of Black homicides are committed by black people (84% of homicides against white people are committed by whites; while this is only a 10% difference, in the population sizes, a vast amount more white people are killed by non-whites than the other way round.
        If Black Lives Matter, then to get the biggest return, they need to address the (probably cultural, gangsta, edgy, which is so popular it's practically mainstream) issues in their own community first.
        B

    • I think it's pretty hard to target the Black Lives Matter group because its not really a group as a whole, but a collective of smaller groups that have almost no connection other than they operate under the same banner. It's very similar to the group Anonymous in that there really isn't any central command and anyone at all can decide that they want to operate under the banner.

      When you have a structure like that, it's really hard to treat them as a monolith. For example, one city's BLM decided to have a [usatoday.com]

    • Black Live Matters isn't a hate group.

    • we also dont even know enough about to him to call him anything. What you can see is that someone hit his car with a baseball bat right before he stepped on the gas. maybe he panicked and is being held accountable as if he were something he wasnt. I know i condemned him right off the bat (no pun intended) until I saw that video and now im not so sure. if an angry mob hit my car with a bat id probably step on it as well

  • Problematic as a precedent (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FooAtWFU ( 699187 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @03:26PM (#55019659) Homepage

    Some day an innocent man is going to set up a crowdfunding campaign for his defence and is going to get it shut down because he's been pre-emptively judged guilty. It's that old "first they came for the (x)" story, except this time they came for the Nazis, and it's all that more seductive because the Nazis deserve it.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 )

      THIS!

      We all need to be guarding the other's rights no matter how repugnant the other's opinions (or actions) are to us. A right to speak, A right to fair trial, even being treated as innocent until convicted should NOT be abridged. If we don't slow down and realize this, we are going to have no real justice, no real democracy. It will be mob rule, where those who are the angriest and most violent will rule with impunity, in short anarchy will rule with all it's violence and fury and bring with it death a

      • Re:Problematic as a precedent (Score:4, Insightful)

        by skids ( 119237 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @03:40PM (#55019775) Homepage

        A right to speak, A right to fair trial, even being treated as innocent until convicted should NOT be abridged.

        Nobody is stopping his supporters from writing stuff on a cardboard box and standing at intersections. I don't see a problem here.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by skids ( 119237 )

          Oops.. meant to add: "with a tin can"

        • They're stopping people from providing funds for a lawyer. Perhaps you'll understand some day. Ass-hole.

          • They're stopping people from providing funds for a lawyer. Perhaps you'll understand some day. Ass-hole.

            no they're not. explain to me how supporters are blocked from sending this guy checks or cash. or sending whoever the attorney is checks or cash. answer: they're not.

            also explain to me why GoFundMe et al should be forced to facilitate the funding of a murderer? answer: why the fuck should they be?

        • A right to speak, A right to fair trial, even being treated as innocent until convicted should NOT be abridged.

          Nobody is stopping his supporters from writing stuff on a cardboard box and standing at intersections. I don't see a problem here.

          Way to miss the point. Are we committed to the US constitution with it's bill of rights or not here? Perhaps the ends (silencing repugnant speech) justifies the means (ignoring the bill of rights)?

          I'm not saying the "crowd sourced funding" companies don't have the right to refuse, I'm just pointing out that we just might letting the camel's nose into the tent by just accepting the idea that the accused don't deserve to ask for help with their legal costs. We need to error on the side of caution here and

        • actually in many places around the country you do need a permit to do so.....
      • Sure, what does that have to do with crowdfunding?

      • So what makes you decide to donate money to a crowdfunding site to raise money for those that cannot afford a good lawyer is a white supremacist like James Fields Jr., and, not say the tens of thousands of minority accused who make up the lion's share of people who are forced due to a lack of money to pay for their own attorney? All of sudden, being stuck with a private defender is a big problem when it's some white Nazi who can't afford a lawyer, but it never bothered you before?

    • Re:Problematic as a precedent (Score:5, Insightful)

      by michiganbob ( 1136651 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @03:36PM (#55019747)
      Since when has crowdfunding been a requirement for justice? These sites can deny service to whomever they like. If people don't like it, they're welcome to create their own crowdfunding site.

    • When that day comes lets have this debate. This is a terrorist.
      People are trying to contribute money to a racist terrorist!

      I'm all for the principal of free speech. Having a demonstration is also fine, but when you drive a car into a crowd you lose some rights.

      • Actually no you don't, ass-hole. We have something in America called due process. And no this was not terrorism. This was a crime pure a simple and will be prosecuted in the courts. But denying someone access to legal representation or the funds to hire legal representation, is un American.

    • Some day an innocent man is going to set up a crowdfunding campaign for his defence and is going to get it shut down because he's been pre-emptively judged guilty.

      So you are presuming this guy is guilty? Isn't that anathema to what you are arguing for? Everyone has a right to a fair trial. No one has a right to have it paid for by a crowdfunding site.

  • nobrainer (Score:2, Interesting)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 )
    It's an easy call to make for a corporation:

    On the one hand, you get free publicity, and most people give you credit for being moral.
    On the other hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who support racist violence.

    In terms of raw numbers, the choice is easy. On the other hand, you'd like these funding things to be apolitical, not appointing themselves judges. It would be kind of interesting to see how many people actually would be willing to donate to his defense fund. Does that fool act

    • On the other hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who support racist violence.

      And on the third hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who believe that everyone accused of a crime is entitled to a fair trial.

      • And on the third hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who believe that everyone accused of a crime is entitled to a fair trial.

        For some reason this group seems very small recently.

        • It's because nobody noticed our original legal framework was set up to make sure you can get away with your crimes.

          If you go out raping and murdering, people are going to notice. It's going to leave evidence, it's going to draw attention, it's going to put you at risk. People care, people start trying to identify who is doing all this raping and murdering, and your strange movements and behaviors start creating patterns which we can see (and which upset people).

          Let me remind you the Unabomber was cau

      • So what about funding a terrorist? (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If it was a Muslim guy who drove into a crowd in the street would that be OK?

        If there was a doubt about his guilt this could have been used as an appeal to these companies. He's a terrorist who murdered an innocent person and injured many because of his "religion". These sites should not promote or condone terrorism in any form.

      • How would crowdfunding fix this.

  • Free speech vs fair trial (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is I think an interesting dichotomy here...

    On the one hand, they wish to prohibit 'hate speech' on their platform, so understandingly, like GoDaddy or Google, prohibit fund raising/hosting related to the dissemination of 'hate speech'.

    On the other hand, by refusing to allow fund raising for adequate legal representation, they end up putting their finger on the scales of justice by limiting for which causes/persons can raise on the platform.

    • I don't see.

      I really see some restriction of free speech on the first case. Rightful or a precedent opening for further step reductions should be debated.

      Now, fund raising isn't freedom of speech and isn't a necessity for adequate legal representation. These platforms aren't also near monopolies that control the monetary flow around the world.

      Basically, just well done bashing...

    • That line about the US having the best justice system money can buy is meant to be sarcasm. Isn't "putting their finger on the scales of justice" what you do when you introduce money to this situation, not when you remove it?

    • So where is the evidence that a guy who has been recorded driving into a bunch of people, is somehow not getting adequate legal representation.
      If that is the case, where is the crowdfunding source for all the public defenders? Not for this one high profile case.

  • The ACLU defended the Unite the Right group in Charlottesville when the city revoked their permit to demonstrate. So is the ACLU a supporter of hate speech and thus needs to be purged?

  • Donald Trump has already said he would pay for these people's legal fees, so the President can pick up th ebill for this guy.

  • A dollar that goes to ensuring he gets a free trial is a dollar that doesn't fund acts of racism in public.

    I sued a telemarketer once. I did everything I could to load up their legal bill. Since the lawyer was in Phoenix and the company was in Florida, I'd send a response to the one who didn't send me the petition. If Florida sent me something, I'd mail the response to Phoenix.

I won $300 by the end of it because they gave up. Talking to their lawyer I said "I know they paid you a lot of money. That's a

    I won $300 by the end of it because they gave up. Talking to their lawyer I said "I know they paid you a lot of money. That's a

  • he needs mental help. Supposedly he was diagnosed as a schizophrenic in childhood and been on psychiatric drugs ever since.

    How about if they change "Let's raise money for James's legal defense" into "Let's raise money so this loony can be locked up in a proper mental asylum and given treatment", maybe it won't be so objectionable then.

    • Yeah. My prediction is he's going to get off the murder charges for reason of insanity. He'll still be locked up (in a mental hospital), but I suspect those hoping this will set a precedent against acts of violence against protesters are going to be disappointed by the outcome.

