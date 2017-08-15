No Cash For Hate, Say Mainstream Crowdfunding Firms (reuters.com) 126
An anonymous reader shares a report: Online fund-raising sites are turning their backs on activists looking to offer financial support for James Fields, the man accused of driving his car into counter-protesters at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. GoFundMe, Kickstarter and other mainstream crowdfunding firms have policies that prohibit hate speech or abuse, the latest example of technology firms making it harder for far-right groups to organize online. Fields is accused of killing one woman and injuring 19 others on Saturday after the rally in Charlottesville turned violent. Supporters of Fields, who was denied bail at a court hearing in Virginia on Monday, have turned to the internet to raise money for his legal defense. GoFundMe, one of the two leading crowdfunding firms, said on Monday it has removed multiple fundraising campaigns for Fields, because the company prohibits the promotion of hate speech and violence.
It doesn't. You can find BLM projects on GoFundMe. Nation of Islam too. The usual Marxist/Socialist movements too. This is a one sided ban. Virtue signaling.
BLM doesn't advocate violence in pursuit of their objectives. In fact, they don't even have any objectives. Many activists don't understand that to be effective, you need to have clear actionable goals. As an example of this, look at the two movements that arose in reaction to the 2008 financial bailout: Occupy Wall Street, and the Tea Party. One had clear goals, the other did not. Occupy Wall Street accomplished nothing, and has mostly faded away. Meanwhile, the Tea Party is running the country.
Because pointing out the greater likelihood of being shot by police if you're black than if you're white is clearly hate speech...
That's only because that population is 10% of our population, but they are responsible for 40% of all crime. Therefore, their exposure to law enforcement is higher, as well as danger to the officers involved.
Such a simplistic approach to the problem.
There are many times that white people have contact with the Police when they are doing something wrong, and normally they will just get a talking to and move along. A minority has a higher chance on getting arrested for the same problem.
Being in a culture where the law enforcement will not treat you justly means the local communities will put the law into their own hands, with often poor results. Thus escalating the minor offence to a bigger one.
In short growing up white you are allowed to make mistakes, if you are black the same mistake will affect you all your life. The ones who make it, normally have to live their life in full consciousnesses that they can't do anything wrong. While for the someone who is white, then most of it will fall under kids will be kids.
Being more-likely to be shot if you're X than Y isn't impacted by how much of the total population are X or Y. If the two values aren't equal, something is different.
Being more-likely to be X or Y if you're shot is impacted by how much of the population is X or Y. If it's not proportional to population, something's different in those too situations.
are you more-likely to be accused or convicted of a crime if you're X than Y
It should be noted that this doesn't control for a lot of other factors that typically factor in to likelihood to commit crime such as socioeconomic status or family status.
Also contrary to what you're likely be indoctrinated into believing, though people feel more threatened by a black presence (with the 8 times as likely to kill, and a definite skewing of violent offending towards the upper scale of violence, this may be warranted, especially if you're black, as the majority of killings are intra-racial)
I love how you invent a whole new narrative for BLM that appears to have little or nothing to do with what BLM is about. But hey, I get it, those uppety blacks are making noise, so we'd best go around and compare them gangsta rappers and the Black Panthers.
And what actions are those? The leaders of the movement have been quick to condemn any violence done in BLM's name. You are literally just making shit up to try to create a false equivalency.
Have you seen what White Culture has become?
https://media.boingboing.net/w... [boingboing.net]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/... [bbci.co.uk]
https://o.aolcdn.com/images/di... [aolcdn.com]
I don't know what you're talking about, but I'm going to take the opportunity to point out that Charles in Charge had the better theme song, but it was no replacement for Three's Company.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Because pointing out the greater likelihood of being shot by police if you're black than if you're white is clearly hate speech...
Well, that is not hate speech. An example of BLM-related hate speech might be calling for the assassination of law enforcement officers or praising it when it happens, like what happened in Dallas.
Except no such thing ever happened. BLM never called for the attack and issued a statement condemning it immediately after, something our bullshit president couldn't even do after a shit stain terrorist in a charger drove over a bunch of innocent people.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/da... [cbsnews.com]
If it's not ok to fund white bigots then it's not ok to fund non-white bigots. It's pretty obvious the KKK et al, BLM/antifa, and BAMN all have self-serving agendas aligned along various lines, all under the guise of making the world a better place, of course.
Anyway, it's a little more complicated than you suggest.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pu... [bjs.gov]
Of reported persons who died during the process of arrest, 95 percent were male. About 42 percent were white, 32 percent were black/African American and 20 percent were Hispanic or Latino. More than half (55 percent) were between ages 25 and 44, and juveniles (persons under age 18) were about three percent of all arrest-related deaths.
Among persons who committed suicide during the process of arrest, 60 percent were white, 20 percent were Hispanic or Latino and 15 percent were black/African American. About 12 percent of persons who committed suicide during the process of arrest allegedly committed homicide during or prior to the arrest.
Of reported arrest-related deaths by intoxication, black/African Americans were 41 percent of persons who died, whites were 34 percent and Hispanic or Latinos were 21 percent. During an arrest, females were more likely than males to die of intoxication (16 percent compared to 11 percent) and natural causes (12 percent compared to five percent).
This one does contradict but only when the suspect is drunk.
Over the seven year period when the arrest-related deaths were reported to BJS, the FBI estimated that state and local law enforcement officers made nearly 98 million arrests.
5000 arrest related deaths over 98 million.. Not nearly as bad as the media makes it out to be
What exactly does that have to do with African-Americans being more likely to be shot by police than white Americans?
Would this apply to Black Lives Matter? They have been responsible for a lot of hate speech, but maybe this only applies to certain kinds of hate speech.
your hate speech is their fault, got it
To make it an accurate equivalency, you'd have to find someone who was anti-white, tried to kill a bunch of white people, and then GoFundMe decided to allow a defense fund.
this isnt the fringe this is the leadership
No, BLM is recognised as a Black Power movement. 93% of Black homicides are committed by black people (84% of homicides against white people are committed by whites; while this is only a 10% difference, in the population sizes, a vast amount more white people are killed by non-whites than the other way round.
If Black Lives Matter, then to get the biggest return, they need to address the (probably cultural, gangsta, edgy, which is so popular it's practically mainstream) issues in their own community first.
B
When you have a structure like that, it's really hard to treat them as a monolith. For example, one city's BLM decided to have a demonstration
Black Live Matters isn't a hate group.
Yeah, but those are for black and Latino offenders. You can't expect a God-fearing white man to put up with a public defender.
You can't expect a poor white man to put up with a public defender.
FTFY - Yes, I do.
So now it's up to crowdfunding sites to decide who can and who cannot get good legal representation?
This isn't about supporting hate speech - it's about giving a guy a proper lawyer so the courts can do what they're supposed to do.
The courts can do exactly what they're supposed to do... appoint a lawyer if the defendant can't afford it. Show me a law that says this is Kickstarter's responsibility.
Also they're just not offering help in rising the funds, instead of blocking access to funds.
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed.
Post 9/11, plenty of law firms (including the one AG Holder worked for) focused on criminal defense of accused terrorists, insisting that even they deserved adequate representation.
I have to wonder GoFundMe would have allowed for the fund raising for someone who appeared to be guilty as sin, but still had the right to good legal representation.
He certainly has the right and if he cannot afford a lawyer one will be appointed for him... chances are one of his worthless confederate terrorist brethren will end up providing him representation pro-bono. He has the right and he will be represented but that doesn't mean that a fund raising website has to facilitate that in some way.
Re: (Score:3)
Crowdfunding sites aren't the only way for others to support individuals. Even before the internet existed, I remember plenty of local fundraisers at churches or through other organizations like the VFW back in the day to raise money for legal defense.
Problematic as a precedent (Score:5, Insightful)
Some day an innocent man is going to set up a crowdfunding campaign for his defence and is going to get it shut down because he's been pre-emptively judged guilty. It's that old "first they came for the (x)" story, except this time they came for the Nazis, and it's all that more seductive because the Nazis deserve it.
THIS!
We all need to be guarding the other's rights no matter how repugnant the other's opinions (or actions) are to us. A right to speak, A right to fair trial, even being treated as innocent until convicted should NOT be abridged. If we don't slow down and realize this, we are going to have no real justice, no real democracy. It will be mob rule, where those who are the angriest and most violent will rule with impunity, in short anarchy will rule with all it's violence and fury and bring with it death a
Re:Problematic as a precedent (Score:4, Insightful)
A right to speak, A right to fair trial, even being treated as innocent until convicted should NOT be abridged.
Nobody is stopping his supporters from writing stuff on a cardboard box and standing at intersections. I don't see a problem here.
Re: (Score:3)
Oops.. meant to add: "with a tin can"
They're stopping people from providing funds for a lawyer. Perhaps you'll understand some day. Ass-hole.
no they're not. explain to me how supporters are blocked from sending this guy checks or cash. or sending whoever the attorney is checks or cash. answer: they're not.
also explain to me why GoFundMe et al should be forced to facilitate the funding of a murderer? answer: why the fuck should they be?
A right to speak, A right to fair trial, even being treated as innocent until convicted should NOT be abridged.
Nobody is stopping his supporters from writing stuff on a cardboard box and standing at intersections. I don't see a problem here.
Way to miss the point. Are we committed to the US constitution with it's bill of rights or not here? Perhaps the ends (silencing repugnant speech) justifies the means (ignoring the bill of rights)?
I'm not saying the "crowd sourced funding" companies don't have the right to refuse, I'm just pointing out that we just might be letting the camel's nose into the tent by just accepting the idea that the accused don't deserve to ask for help with their legal costs. We need to error on the side of caution here.
So what makes you decide to donate money to a crowdfunding site to raise money for those that cannot afford a good lawyer is a white supremacist like James Fields Jr., and, not say the tens of thousands of minority accused who make up the lion's share of people who are forced due to a lack of money to pay for their own attorney? All of sudden, being stuck with a private defender is a big problem when it's some white Nazi who can't afford a lawyer, but it never bothered you before?
Re:Problematic as a precedent (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Problematic as a precedent (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
If you cannot afford and attorney one will be provided.
Now this is going to be a high profile case, with a lot of solid evidence, if this attorney could find a way to do anything to help him, this would look golden on any job interview for a big high paying firm.
If this was some drug dealer and only getting 15 seconds on the local news. He may just make sure the court doesn't give the death penalty, but for this case the attorney will probably be doing his best. Just because he is in a visible position.
Is there a doubt he ran into the crowd with a car? (Score:1)
When that day comes lets have this debate. This is a terrorist.
People are trying to contribute money to a racist terrorist!
I'm all for the principal of free speech. Having a demonstration is also fine, but when you drive a car into a crowd you lose some rights.
Some day an innocent man is going to set up a crowdfunding campaign for his defence and is going to get it shut down because he's been pre-emptively judged guilty.
So you are presuming this guy is guilty? Isn't that anathema to what you are arguing for? Everyone has a right to a fair trial. No one has a right to have it paid for by a crowdfunding site.
nobrainer (Score:2, Interesting)
On the one hand, you get free publicity, and most people give you credit for being moral.
On the other hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who support racist violence.
In terms of raw numbers, the choice is easy. On the other hand, you'd like these funding things to be apolitical, not appointing themselves judges. It would be kind of interesting to see how many people actually would be willing to donate to his defense fund.
On the other hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who support racist violence.
And on the third hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who believe that everyone accused of a crime is entitled to a fair trial.
And on the third hand, you might alienate the few remaining Americans who believe that everyone accused of a crime is entitled to a fair trial.
For some reason this group seems very small recently.
It's because nobody noticed our original legal framework was set up to make sure you can get away with your crimes.
If you go out raping and murdering, people are going to notice. It's going to leave evidence, it's going to draw attention, it's going to put you at risk. People care, people start trying to identify who is doing all this raping and murdering, and your strange movements and behaviors start creating patterns which we can see (and which upset people).
Let me remind you the Unabomber was cau
So what about funding a terrorist? (Score:1)
If it was a Muslim guy who drove into a crowd in the street would that be OK?
If there was a doubt about his guilt this could have been used as an appeal to these companies. He's a terrorist who murdered an innocent person and injured many because of his "religion". These sites should not promote or condone terrorism in any form.
How would crowdfunding fix this.
Free speech vs fair trial (Score:1, Insightful)
There is I think an interesting dichotomy here...
On the one hand, they wish to prohibit 'hate speech' on their platform, so understandingly, like GoDaddy or Google, prohibit fund raising/hosting related to the dissemination of 'hate speech'.
On the other hand, by refusing to allow fund raising for adequate legal representation, they end up putting their finger on the scales of justice by limiting for which causes/persons can raise on the platform.
I don't see.
I really see some restriction of free speech on the first case. Rightful or a precedent opening for further step reductions should be debated.
Now, fund raising isn't freedom of speech and isn't a necessity for adequate legal representation. These platforms aren't also near monopolies that control the monetary flow around the world.
Basically, just well done bashing...
That line about the US having the best justice system money can buy is meant to be sarcasm. Isn't "putting their finger on the scales of justice" what you do when you introduce money to this situation, not when you remove it?
So where is the evidence that a guy who has been recorded driving into a bunch of people, is somehow not getting adequate legal representation.
If that is the case, where is the crowdfunding source for all the public defenders? Not for this one high profile case.
Are they going to ban the ACLU too? (Score:2)
The ACLU defended the Unite the Right group in Charlottesville when the city revoked their permit to demonstrate. So is the ACLU a supporter of hate speech and thus needs to be purged?
Simple (Score:2)
Simple Economics (Score:2)
A dollar that goes to ensuring he gets a free trial is a dollar that doesn't fund acts of racism in public.
I sued a telemarketer once. I did everything I could to load up their legal bill. Since the lawyer was in Phoenix and the company was in Florida, I'd send a response to the one who didn't send me the petition. If Florida sent me something, I'd mail the response to Phoenix.
I won $300 by the end of it because they gave up. Talking to their lawyer I said "I know they paid you a lot of money. That's a
He was seen marching with a white supremacist group (Vanguard America) and was seen wearing one of their shields early in the protest. Couple that with statements by others who knew him that he espoused white supremacist views, I don't think you need to be Sherlock Holmes to draw the line, unless you're intentionally trying to make a group like Vanguard look less loathsome than they are by making the absurd claim that he had nothing to do with them.
You need to remember the biblical admonition against throwing pearls before swine. GP knows exactly WTF this guy did, and is being a parrot. Your effort is wasted on him.
I'm sorry.
The guy doesn't need legal help (Score:2)
he needs mental help. Supposedly he was diagnosed as a schizophrenic in childhood and been on psychiatric drugs ever since.
How about if they change "Let's raise money for James's legal defense" into "Let's raise money so this loony can be locked up in a proper mental asylum and given treatment", maybe it won't be so objectionable then.
These tech Marxists are finally showing their true colors. They don't believe in the protections afforded by our constitution. I don't care if they're private companies or not. Censoring speech is never acceptable.
I mean this in the nicest way possible.
Fuck you you Nazi asshole. He can get a public defender, or perhaps one of your president's lawyers - he has teh best.
Did I mention fuck you?