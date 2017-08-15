Guam Radio Stations Accidentally Conduct Emergency Alert Amid North Korea Threat (theguardian.com) 14
the_webmaestro writes: A couple of radio stations in Guam conducted an unscheduled test of the Emergency Alert Broadcast System, sending some residents -- already on edge due to the back and forth between the North Korean regime and the tweets made by the President of the United States -- into a panic. From the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense Facebook page: "The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), our federal and military partners, continue to monitor the recent events surrounding North Korea and their threatening actions. Residents and visitors may have noticed at 12:25 a.m., an unscheduled test of the Emergency Alert Broadcast System (EAS) was triggered from KTWG/KSTO AM. The message read: 'A BROADCAST STATION OR CABLE SYSTEM HAS ISSUED A CIVIL DANGER WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES/AREAS: Guam, Guam; AT 12:25 AM ON AUG 15, 2017 EFFECTIVE UNTIL 12:40 AM. MESSAGE FROM KTWGKSTO.' The unauthorized test was NOT connected to any emergency, threat or warning. GHS/OCD has worked with KSTO to ensure the human error will not occur again. There is no scheduled test of the EAS or All Hazards Alert Warning System sirens today."
In addition, the Guam Power Authority (GPA) reported there were two scheduled outages, for emergency interruption of power, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., August 14: "Unrelated to the EAS unauthorized test, the Guam Power Authority (GPA) reported there were two scheduled outages, for emergency interruption of power, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., August 14 for customers located in Talofofo located along along Rte.17, Chalan J. Kindo, Vicente Borja Dr., Felix Dydasco St., Henry Simpson area to bus shelter by Bishop Street and other customers in these locations."
I graduated high school just after Reagan took office, and never practiced the old 'duck and cover'. And that's after having been in nine different school districts in five different U.S. states during my stint in the public school system. What country were you living in back then?
Santa Clara County, California, USA (AKA Silicon Valley).
https://www.sjpl.org/blog/santa-clara-countys-civil-defense-system-dont-be-alarmed [sjpl.org]
I'm the same age as you and grew up in Canada near an airport. We had the same structure nearby, they would test it only once or twice a year, and also the CF-188's would practice landing there I guess.
Fun times.
In other news, local hospitals report no cases of constipation for the prior 48 hours.
...Trump just went full Nazi on a press conference: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08... [cnn.com]
I once worked for a place where the top boss did the notification recordings. One morning the radio was doing a typical test and I was thinking, "Shit, my boss followed me home and is waking me up! Or, is this a bad dream?"
I wonder if someday we'll hear:
"This is a test of the American Emergency Broadcasting System. I am the Great President Donald J. Trump, who by the way won the popular vote if you discount the filthy illegals who work at milk places. If this were a bigly emergency, I'd tell you exactly wha