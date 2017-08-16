WordPress Bans Fascist Website Linked To Charlottesville Killer

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


tedlistens writes: WordPress has said that it does not censor websites like that of self-proclaimed fascist group Vanguard America. But last night, the group's site was taken offline for violating the company's terms of service. The about-face was likely prompted by Vanguard's participation in last weekend's Unite the Right rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd, killing one person and injuring 19. Fields has claimed allegiance to Vanguard America; the group denies that Fields was a member. For WordPress to drop a site, even a fascist site, is a very big deal; the same is true of GoDaddy's and Google's decision to drop their registration of neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer (another site that GoDaddy previously said would be permitted on free speech grounds). WordPress hasn't explained the shift in its approach to the website: the company's user agreement and terms of service have not changed since Charlottesville. That policy, like that of other tech platforms, has long stood by strict neutrality and freedom of expression. That may now be changing.

  • Are we sure that it's a free spech issue? (Score:3)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @09:08AM (#55024319)

    Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?

    If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.

    • inspire magazine telling how to derail trains is bad.

      This is about free speech and not nazis or there ideas.

      But a site saying the rich jews are putting the working man down is not on the same level. That is covered free speech. and just banning based it being about white power in general is taking there free speech away.

    • Vanguard America has been trying to distance themselves.

      "Yeah, I know the guy was photographed with us earlier in the day, and he was carrying one of our shields in the picture, but he's not with us really."

    • Re:Are we sure that it's a free spech issue? (Score:4, Informative)

      by tsqr ( 808554 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @09:25AM (#55024413)

      Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?

      If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.

      From the WordPress User Guidelines:

      Directly threatening material.
      Do not post direct and realistic threats of violence. That is, you cannot post a genuine call for violence—or death—against an individual person, or groups of persons. This doesn’t mean that we’ll remove all hyperbole or offensive language.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by c ( 8461 )

        Also from the WordPress User Guidelines:

        Bear in mind that these are just guidelines â" interpretations are solely up to us. These guidelines are not exhaustive and are subject to change.

        • Excellent. Arbitrary decisions and criteria to be expected.

          Dag nab it, I was hoping to move my site to a WordPress platform. Pathetic. I'm stuck.

  • ...looking for other sites that violate the "terms of service".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      Pretty sure that there are going to be a lot of people thinking that they might be able to use terms of service to try and suppress sites with dissenting opinions to their own right now, from right across the political spectrum. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and I suspect that GoDaddy, Google, WordPress, and the rest are about to find out it's a very steep and slippery one as well. First they came for the Alt-Right...

      On the otherhand, GoDaddy, Google, WordPress, et al are private comp

      • That's all true, but freedom of speech is more than a government restriction. It's an idea. Eventually, if we keep saying that private society is right to censor we lose the benefits of that idea. A society where you are free to criticize the government or anyone else, but are censored by the gatekeepers of all forms of expression is worthless.

  • "That policy, like that of other tech platforms, has long stood by strict neutrality and freedom of expression."

    I call BS. There are plenty of platforms which like to spout that platitude, but have special rules when it comes to naked people [wordpress.com]. Other platforms disallow "adult content" altogether. Yet point out that a platform is supporting white supremacists, and the "free speech" card gets played.

    Nudity is treated as more offensive than racism. Think about how messed up that is. We're only seeing this reacti

  • action and google's and godaddy's, etc. just remember your position on this when GoHillary.com or BlackLivesMatter.org is taken down because the sites allow "hate speech" to be posted.

    We can fine an endless supply of "hateful" speech, even speech calling for violence on the left, too. The KKK has no monopoly on that.

    Black Lives Matter protester: 'Only good white man is a dead white man'.

    New Black Panther Party (NBPP), whose leaders are known for anti-Semitic and anti-white tirades. Its late chairman, Khalid

  • IANAL but perhaps someone who is versed in such matters can explain why, in light of their behavior, writings and speech, Americal neo-nazis and other groups bonded by hatred are not subject to this law (Link to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute - https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu] ).

    Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

    Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so

    ....

    It certainly seems to me that the frenzied acts and utterances by these thugs is as much a threat to the nation as yelling "Fire" in a theater, which I think is not covered by the First Amendment right of free spe

