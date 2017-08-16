WordPress Bans Fascist Website Linked To Charlottesville Killer (fastcompany.com) 56
tedlistens writes: WordPress has said that it does not censor websites like that of self-proclaimed fascist group Vanguard America. But last night, the group's site was taken offline for violating the company's terms of service. The about-face was likely prompted by Vanguard's participation in last weekend's Unite the Right rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd, killing one person and injuring 19. Fields has claimed allegiance to Vanguard America; the group denies that Fields was a member. For WordPress to drop a site, even a fascist site, is a very big deal; the same is true of GoDaddy's and Google's decision to drop their registration of neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer (another site that GoDaddy previously said would be permitted on free speech grounds). WordPress hasn't explained the shift in its approach to the website: the company's user agreement and terms of service have not changed since Charlottesville. That policy, like that of other tech platforms, has long stood by strict neutrality and freedom of expression. That may now be changing.
Look, Wordpress is here to make money. You can't make as much money if everyone is boycotting your services because you "support" hate groups.
I expect a bit of both.
First there is an acknowledgement that these groups are more then just a random ranting hicks. But groups trying to push a well crafted narrative of fear that giving others equal rights will diminish their own rights, and hatred of the groups who are getting such rights and trying to show that they are not worth it. It is the responsibility of everyone to stand up against this groups in one way or an other. These groups use the same methods and logic that had created much of the fore
Are we sure that it's a free spech issue? (Score:3)
Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?
If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.
inspire magazine telling how to derail trains is b (Score:2)
inspire magazine telling how to derail trains is bad.
This is about free speech and not nazis or there ideas.
But a site saying the rich jews are putting the working man down is not on the same level. That is covered free speech. and just banning based it being about white power in general is taking there free speech away.
Vanguard America has been trying to distance themselves.
"Yeah, I know the guy was photographed with us earlier in the day, and he was carrying one of our shields in the picture, but he's not with us really."
Re:Are we sure that it's a free spech issue? (Score:4, Informative)
Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?
If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.
From the WordPress User Guidelines:
Directly threatening material.
Do not post direct and realistic threats of violence. That is, you cannot post a genuine call for violence—or death—against an individual person, or groups of persons. This doesn’t mean that we’ll remove all hyperbole or offensive language.
Also from the WordPress User Guidelines:
Excellent. Arbitrary decisions and criteria to be expected.
Dag nab it, I was hoping to move my site to a WordPress platform. Pathetic. I'm stuck.
Re: (Score:3)
Ok, suggestions for what label would be acceptable? Assholes is too broad a term.
Re: (Score:1)
Stop calling everything you don't agree with Fascist.
Oh come on now it's obviously fascist. I mean, just look at these very peaceful anti-confederate protesters [youtu.be] and that fascist chubby kid. Doesn't it look like they not going to do him any harm? I mean, it's right to the point where even the cops are having enough of this bullshit.
Re: (Score:3)
That certainly shows the other side in a less forgiving light.
But let's not pretend that all those who wish to keep the statues around are angels that only care about honoring their ancestors.
And let's not pretend that this video is the standard chain of events. The whole reason we have this news post from the beginning is that someone decided those protests were worth killing over.
Nice try (Score:4, Informative)
What? Are you high?
Fascism is an economic model and has nothing to do with Donald Trump or Nazis.
Really? [wikipedia.org] Really??? [wikipedia.org]
"Fascism is a form of radical authoritarian nationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and control of industry and commerce, that came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe."
"National Socialism (German: Nationalsozialismus), more commonly known as Nazism, is the ideology and set of practices associated with the 20th-century German Nazi Party, Nazi Germany, and other far-right groups. Sometimes characterised as a form of fascism that incorporates scientific racism and antisemitism, Nazism's development was influenced by German nationalism (especially Pan-Germanism), the Völkisch movement and the anti-communist Freikorps paramilitary groups that emerged during the Weimar Republic after Germany's defeat in First World War."
I'm sorry, but you absolutely do not get to paint this a color that pleases you.
Fascism does indeed have a few economic ideas in it, but that's only a very small part of what fascism actually is. Saying Fascism is nothing more than an economic policy is like saying a five course dinner is about the glass of water they serve alongside it.
As for Trump... He hasn't explicitly said that he supports or admires fascism, but he's spoken often about how much he admires leaders and systems which function in a similar way.
I'll just quote from the wikipedia definition, to save you some clicks:
Fascists believe that liberal democracy is obsolete, and they regard the complete mobilization of society under a totalitarian one-party state as necessary to prepare a nation for armed conflict and to respond effectively to economic difficulties.[8] Such a state is led by a strong leader—such as a dictator and a martial government composed of the members of the governing fascist party—to forge national unity and maintain a stable and orderly society.[8] Fascism rejects assertions that violence is automatically negative in nature and views political violence, war, and imperialism as means that can achieve national rejuvenation.[9][10][11][12] Fascists advocate a mixed economy, with the principal goal of achieving autarky through protectionist and interventionist economic policies.
Time to start... (Score:2)
...looking for other sites that violate the "terms of service".
On the otherhand, GoDaddy, Google, WordPress, et al are private comp
That's all true, but freedom of speech is more than a government restriction. It's an idea. Eventually, if we keep saying that private society is right to censor we lose the benefits of that idea. A society where you are free to criticize the government or anyone else, but are censored by the gatekeepers of all forms of expression is worthless.
"Free speech is great, as long as it's not tits" (Score:1)
I call BS. There are plenty of platforms which like to spout that platitude, but have special rules when it comes to naked people [wordpress.com]. Other platforms disallow "adult content" altogether. Yet point out that a platform is supporting white supremacists, and the "free speech" card gets played.
Nudity is treated as more offensive than racism. Think about how messed up that is. We're only seeing this reacti
If you're cheering this (Score:2)
action and google's and godaddy's, etc. just remember your position on this when GoHillary.com or BlackLivesMatter.org is taken down because the sites allow "hate speech" to be posted.
We can fine an endless supply of "hateful" speech, even speech calling for violence on the left, too. The KKK has no monopoly on that.
Black Lives Matter protester: 'Only good white man is a dead white man'.
New Black Panther Party (NBPP), whose leaders are known for anti-Semitic and anti-white tirades. Its late chairman, Khalid
Advocacy or Practice of Violence (Score:2)
IANAL but perhaps someone who is versed in such matters can explain why, in light of their behavior, writings and speech, Americal neo-nazis and other groups bonded by hatred are not subject to this law (Link to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute - https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu] ).
Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or
Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so
