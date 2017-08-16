WordPress Bans Fascist Website Linked To Charlottesville Killer (fastcompany.com) 100
tedlistens writes: WordPress has said that it does not censor websites like that of self-proclaimed fascist group Vanguard America. But last night, the group's site was taken offline for violating the company's terms of service. The about-face was likely prompted by Vanguard's participation in last weekend's Unite the Right rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd, killing one person and injuring 19. Fields has claimed allegiance to Vanguard America; the group denies that Fields was a member. For WordPress to drop a site, even a fascist site, is a very big deal; the same is true of GoDaddy's and Google's decision to drop their registration of neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer (another site that GoDaddy previously said would be permitted on free speech grounds). WordPress hasn't explained the shift in its approach to the website: the company's user agreement and terms of service have not changed since Charlottesville. That policy, like that of other tech platforms, has long stood by strict neutrality and freedom of expression. That may now be changing.
I'm pretty sure it's heavily weighted towards PR.
Look, Wordpress is here to make money. You can't make as much money if everyone is boycotting your services because you "support" hate groups.
As if you have a choice. The Alt-Left opens your wallet for you. And your children are theirs, your media, your employer, your barista, everyone you interact with all the time, everywhere, that doesn't think for themselves.
Mmm, immigrants and globalism are the root of all the world's problems, "alt-right" surely is a bastion of independent thought.
You guys are doing a shit job of taking over. Say what you want about the nazis, at least they were fucking competent. Look at Trump. Doesn't exactly scream competence does he?
To be honest, it relaxes me no end to see how fucking hopeless most of the alt-right are as human beings. Lots of bleating, but fuck all else. Long may it continue.
Maybe I should just open my wallet for you and avoid the violence?
Your sense of humor went missing. I suggest buying a pair of poopy glasses [amzn.to] to bring it back.
I expect a bit of both.
First there is an acknowledgement that these groups are more then just a random ranting hicks. But groups trying to push a well crafted narrative of fear that giving others equal rights will diminish their own rights, and hatred of the groups who are getting such rights and trying to show that they are not worth it. It is the responsibility of everyone to stand up against this groups in one way or an other. These groups use the same methods and logic that had created much of the fore
Are we sure that it's a free spech issue? (Score:3)
Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?
If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.
inspire magazine telling how to derail trains is b (Score:2)
inspire magazine telling how to derail trains is bad.
This is about free speech and not nazis or there ideas.
But a site saying the rich jews are putting the working man down is not on the same level. That is covered free speech. and just banning based it being about white power in general is taking there free speech away.
Vanguard America has been trying to distance themselves.
"Yeah, I know the guy was photographed with us earlier in the day, and he was carrying one of our shields in the picture, but he's not with us really."
Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?
If Vanguard America hasn't distanced themselves from the actions of this alleged member, perhaps they could be classified as a terrorist organization? This isn't necessarily an issue of free speech any more than breaking the law is.
From the WordPress User Guidelines:
Directly threatening material.
Do not post direct and realistic threats of violence. That is, you cannot post a genuine call for violence—or death—against an individual person, or groups of persons. This doesn’t mean that we’ll remove all hyperbole or offensive language.
Also from the WordPress User Guidelines:
Excellent. Arbitrary decisions and criteria to be expected.
Dag nab it, I was hoping to move my site to a WordPress platform. Pathetic. I'm stuck.
Well, yes. That's how businesses operate, and you get what you pay for. If you don't want to risk someone pulling the plug on you at a moments notice for whatever criteria they decide is important at the time, then you pay the money to get a legally binding service contract that specifically lays out the specific conditions under which that can or can't happen.
And no it's not a free speech issue. Nazis can go host their own content with their own storage and tools.
How about BLM saying there are "too many white people"?
A business that is open to the general public must serve the general public. A bakery must sell to all customers and WordPress must sell to all customers.
Does WordPress have anything in their terms of service about inciting violence, committing crimes, or breaking the law in general?
Don't know about WordPress, but I have yet to see a single web site in my country that wouldn't have "don't break the law with your contents" in its ToS, and inciting violence is definitely illegal around here.
Ok, suggestions for what label would be acceptable? Assholes is too broad a term.
Troll didn't used to mean what it does now. Now it apparently means "asshole on the internet".
Speak for yourself, AC.
But in your case, "trolls" seems to mean "people who live in reality".
You mean a reality where it's OKAY to create false accounts, post dick pics and re-post personal information from public records?
Re: (Score:3)
Stop calling everything you don't agree with Fascist.
Oh come on now it's obviously fascist. I mean, just look at these very peaceful anti-confederate protesters [youtu.be] and that fascist chubby kid. Doesn't it look like they not going to do him any harm? I mean, it's right to the point where even the cops are having enough of this bullshit.
Re: (Score:3)
Looks pretty peaceful to me.
... Isn't this the kind of protest you spend hours on here defending?
You mean the part where people were yelling, getting right into his face is peaceful? No wonder you're perfectly fine with this as they are.
So, since we're convicting without a trial. I'm sure that you're going to be shaming those anti-confederate protesters for their violence right? After all, holding you to your standard: Words are violence.
You pretend that "fuck you" is the same as "all jews should die and here is how it should be done." You are the one equating yelling in someone's face with running them over with a car. One is not like the other.
I'm holding you to your standard. [areomagazine.com]
The is a possibility that the car was hit first after which the driver made a stupid maneuver and rolled (slowly) over somebody. Then a mob surrounded him so he panicked and escaped.
The images aren't that clear, and even if true that doesn't excuse the driver, but it how how what you consider "peaceful protesting" may spiral out of control.
That certainly shows the other side in a less forgiving light.
But let's not pretend that all those who wish to keep the statues around are angels that only care about honoring their ancestors.
And let's not pretend that this video is the standard chain of events. The whole reason we have this news post from the beginning is that someone decided those protests were worth killing over.
That certainly shows the other side in a less forgiving light.
... And let's not pretend that this video is the standard chain of events. The whole reason we have this news post from the beginning is that someone decided those protests were worth killing over.
Go watch any protest at the start where there is some "anti" group protesting and you'll see something similar. Hell even Jordan Peterson experienced in Toronto when he was speaking in public. [youtu.be] This isn't an uncommon occurrence by the left, it's standard operating procedure. [youtu.be] That was Canada. This is in the US [youtu.be], and you can find plenty of other examples.
Nice try (Score:3, Insightful)
What? Are you high?
Fascism is an economic model and has nothing to do with Donald Trump or Nazis.
Really? [wikipedia.org] Really??? [wikipedia.org]
"Fascism is a form of radical authoritarian nationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and control of industry and commerce, that came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe."
"National Socialism (German: Nationalsozialismus), more commonly known as Nazism, is the ideology and set of practices associated with the 20th-century German Nazi P
What liberals brag about actually doing is far more scary than what some fringe group is accused of advocating.
Pretty sure no liberals have actually committed genocide, but there are a scary amount of fringe groups advocating it. You need to get some perspective and realize that taking down a website is not even close to murdering someone.
Re: (Score:2)
"Fascism does indeed have a few economic ideas in it, that's only a very small part of what fascism actually is"
"“If any man's money can be taken by a so-called government, without his own personal consent, all his other rights are taken with it; for with his money the government can, and will, hire soldiers to stand over him, compel him to submit to its arbitrary will, and kill him if he resists.” - Lysander Spooner
I'm not a fanboi of Spooner, but he has it right fairly often, such as in this i
As for Trump... He hasn't explicitly said that he supports or admires fascism, but he's spoken often about how much he admires leaders and systems which function in a similar way.
I'll just quote from the wikipedia definition, to save you some clicks:
Fascists believe that liberal democracy is obsolete, and they regard the complete mobilization of society under a totalitarian one-party state as necessary to prepare a nation for armed conflict and to respond effectively to economic difficulties.[8] Such a state is led by a strong leader—such as a dictator and a martial government composed of the members of the governing fascist party—to forge national unity and maintain a stable and orderly society.[8] Fascism rejects assertions that violence is automatically negative in nature and views political violence, war, and imperialism as means that can achieve national rejuvenation.[9][10][11][12] Fascists advocate a mixed economy, with the principal goal of achieving autarky through protectionist and interventionist economic policies.
The only people that can't cope with multiple political parties are liberals that assume that anyone that doesn't follow their group think is some kind of Nazi.
The entire media narrative surrounding this event distils down to nothing more than that.
You either support the absurd whitewash being perpetrated by Reb state politicians or you're a Klansman.
Socialism is an economic model, enforced by violence.
Men with guns.
Please try to be consistent. Only a 'free market' could be considered a purely economic model, and then only if the State retrains itself and leaves the market alone. Fascism, Socialism, etc all rely on the State to force conditions.
Time to start... (Score:2)
...looking for other sites that violate the "terms of service".
On the otherhand, GoDaddy, Google, WordPress, et al are private comp
That's all true, but freedom of speech is more than a government restriction. It's an idea. Eventually, if we keep saying that private society is right to censor we lose the benefits of that idea. A society where you are free to criticize the government or anyone else, but are censored by the gatekeepers of all forms of expression is worthless.
>there profits
Paid Russian trolls need to up their grammar game
"He can simply run his own website,"
Like The Daily Stormer [usatoday.com]', right?
I cruise at -1 just to keep an eye out for the crazies^H^H^H^H^H^H^H ACs and bottom dwellers. It's painful sometimes.
change of venue (Score:2)
change of venue
"Free speech is great, as long as it's not tits" (Score:2)
I call BS. There are plenty of platforms which like to spout that platitude, but have special rules when it comes to naked people [wordpress.com]. Other platforms disallow "adult content" altogether. Yet point out that a platform is supporting white supremacists, and the "free speech" card gets played.
Nudity is treated as more offensive than racism. Think about how messed up that is. We're only seeing this reacti
If you're cheering this (Score:1)
action and google's and godaddy's, etc. just remember your position on this when GoHillary.com or BlackLivesMatter.org is taken down because the sites allow "hate speech" to be posted.
We can fine an endless supply of "hateful" speech, even speech calling for violence on the left, too. The KKK has no monopoly on that.
Black Lives Matter protester: 'Only good white man is a dead white man'.
New Black Panther Party (NBPP), whose leaders are known for anti-Semitic and anti-white tirades. Its late chairman, Khalid
Speaking of breaking laws is perfectly fine, no matter how much others disagree with it. Actually breaking the law is not.
If what you want to do would be illegal, try and change the law to make it legal but do not act it until it is so.
Assuming this site was an integral part to inciting these murders, the question is whether that is legal or not.
Advocacy or Practice of Violence (Score:2)
IANAL but perhaps someone who is versed in such matters can explain why, in light of their behavior, writings and speech, Americal neo-nazis and other groups bonded by hatred are not subject to this law (Link to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute - https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu] ).
Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or
Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so
....
It certainly seems to me that the frenzied acts and utterances by these thugs is as much a threat to the nation as yelling "Fire" in a theater, which I think is not covered by the First Amendment right of free spe
Tried and convicted - in the media (Score:2)
I have no idea what happened with this guy and his car in Charlottesville. But then, no one else really does either. So it's really kind of sad to see the continual press coverage about how he deliberately search out left-wing protesters in order to run them down. This is what the press says, and what their video clips seem to show.
However, lots of people captured the event on their phones and other videos are circulating that support a different interpretation: the guy drove his car down a road he shouldn'
he did what you are supposed to do: never stop, keep driving no matter what
That's the stupidest thing I've read all week, and this has been a pretty good week for stupidity.
getting a fair jury trail may be hard and the last (Score:2)
getting a fair jury trail may be hard and the last thing we need to do is take that right away from him!
Free Enterprise (Score:2)
A good start (Score:1)
Somebody should ban whitehouse.gov because there's a Nazi living in there and I don't mean Steve Bannon.