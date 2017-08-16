Cloudflare Stops Supporting Neo-Nazi Site The Daily Stormer (arstechnica.com) 49
Timothy B. Lee reports via Ars Technica: All week, the infamous hate site Daily Stormer has been battling to stay online in the face of a concerted social media campaign to shut it down. The site lost its "dailystormer.com" domain on Monday after first GoDaddy and then Google Domains blacklisted it from their domain registration services. The site re-appeared online on Wednesday morning at a new domain name, dailystormer.ru. But within hours, the site had gone offline again after it was dropped by Cloudflare, an intermediary that defends customers against denial-of-service attacks. Daily Stormer's Andrew Anglin reported Cloudflare's decision to drop the site in a post on the social media site Gab. His post was first spotted by journalist Matthew Sheffield.
Re: (Score:2)
Nice one bruva Seems you have a personal problem and posting in on
/. you're trying to get some free shrink time?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Then they came for the snowflakes. And nobody was left to speak up for me.
Fixed it for you, big fella.
Now put on your big boy pants and man up, sweet pea.
Re: (Score:2)
Except the only thing that these people are actually doing is saying shit you don't like.
You clearly want license to abuse people you don't like and are too arrogant to see this ever being used against you.
Huh? (Score:4, Interesting)
Has Cloudflare released a statement on this? Because...this is at odds with their previous behavior, and I want to know if it's just a one-off 'if you beat us hard enough, we'll do things' or if they've actually changed their mind. Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.
Assuming this statement is true, why would they do that? It would cut off a source of business given they provide "protection".
While these guys are nutters.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?
All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..
Shine a light on them, don't chase them away to skulk in the dark, where they will do what they will do without anyone watching.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm reserving judgement on this one since Stormfront is a bunch of whackos, but I don't like the general precedent being set here. Haven't looked, but I bet Antifa and BLM websites sit behind Cloudflare also. Where is the outrage for those folks? Last I checked it's been a while since any neo-nazis organized riots and burned down noticeable portions of big cities.
A business should be allowed to decide if it wants to take money from someone or not. That being said, why should a bakery be forced to bake a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
It might be modded up, now that most of the Google employees have gone home for the day.
Re: (Score:1)
Someones never been on the daily stormer, or browsed comments on far-right websites. Did you know that an internet archive exists?
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, in a more typical case, they would have recourse. They could just go elsewhere for their hosting and domain name services.
These specific assholes will have a hard time doing that, of course, because they are a notorious hate group, and everybody, including you, knows it. But if their status as a hate group was questionable or incorrect, somebody else would likely be happy to take their money.
Re: (Score:1)
I think we know what they are about. By the time people get to sites like that it's too late. To stop them being radicalized it's better to look to YouTube, Reddit and 4chan.
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Explain. This is not keeping people from putting their Blood and Soil and the Holocaust was a liberal Jewish hoax and Lets go here because there are some liberals gathering" websites on the internet, it is telling them that "we" aren't going to host it.
The Brave young Aryans are completely free to sign up with any service that will have them. Or even better, start one of their own, where they can spread their messages without having to worry about Liberals. In fact, they can deny those liberals access to
Re: (Score:1)
Congratulations, you just described Jim Crow.
Re:While these guys are nutters.. (Score:4, Interesting)
Do you really think their site continuing unabated as-is would be "shining a light on them"? It would just continue to give them their dark corner of the web to flourish in, while the rest of us blissfully ignore whatever racist bullshit propaganda was being spread over there.
Now, I wouldn't advocate for a government crackdown, because I'm a big believer in the first amendment, but GoDaddy and Google and Cloudfare have no obligation to provide service these hateful monsters, as they've made clear in their terms of service, so if they want to pull the plug, I have no problem with that.
Re: (Score:3)
There's "censorship", and then there's "you're an asshole, and association with you will hurt my reputation, so I won't do business with you".
It's not like an ISP is proactively blocking people who want to read this site's content, or the government is forcing people to abandon him. The free market is acting.
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Yes
Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?
Yes
All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..
And yes
Shine a light on them, don't chase them away to skulk in the dark, where they will do what they will do without anyone watching.
Careful, that independent thought will get you into trouble with our groupthink overlords.
Re: (Score:3)
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?
All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..
No it's not. Leaving them happily in the open gives them legitimacy and a way to spread their message. They are already disenfranchised, and they already hate. But cutting them off they won't hate any more. What it will do is separate the actual haters and neo-nazi from the part time weekend warriors who have nothing better to do than join the angry rant of the day.
These groups will always exist. But it's quite important that they stay in the minority and in the underground rather than allowing them to mass
The Internet (Score:2, Funny)
Is only for left-think.
I miss the BBS days.
Re: (Score:3)
So much for common carrier status (Score:3, Interesting)
An ru domain... ohnee govarraht po ruskii? (Score:1)
Re: An ru domain... ohnee govarraht po ruskii? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The Nazis perpetrated on the Russians atrocities on par with the Shoa. Nobody in the West bothers to acknowledge this.
See Mein Kampf under "Lebensraum".
Nazi (Score:2, Insightful)
Please stop using that word. I don't think you know what it means.
I was tortured in Auschwitz by real Nazis - ie. German SS soldiers. Nazis aren't 18 year old white males on your college campus you disagree with. Sorry, but that's true.