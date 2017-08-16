Cloudflare Stops Supporting Neo-Nazi Site The Daily Stormer (arstechnica.com) 105
Timothy B. Lee reports via Ars Technica: All week, the infamous hate site Daily Stormer has been battling to stay online in the face of a concerted social media campaign to shut it down. The site lost its "dailystormer.com" domain on Monday after first GoDaddy and then Google Domains blacklisted it from their domain registration services. The site re-appeared online on Wednesday morning at a new domain name, dailystormer.ru. But within hours, the site had gone offline again after it was dropped by Cloudflare, an intermediary that defends customers against denial-of-service attacks. Daily Stormer's Andrew Anglin reported Cloudflare's decision to drop the site in a post on the social media site Gab. His post was first spotted by journalist Matthew Sheffield.
Nice one bruva Seems you have a personal problem and posting in on
/. you're trying to get some free shrink time?
Then they came for the snowflakes. And nobody was left to speak up for me.
Fixed it for you, big fella.
Now put on your big boy pants and man up, sweet pea.
Then they came for the straight people. You have nothing to worry about.
Except the only thing that these people are actually doing is saying shit you don't like.
You clearly want license to abuse people you don't like and are too arrogant to see this ever being used against you.
Except the only thing that these people are actually doing is saying shit you don't like.
Are you sure it's the *only* thing? A gal I know got spit on by a stranger in a coffee shop in Denver today, because she was Jewish. Now maybe *that* guy isn't like these other guys with the same ideology, and as long as they're only talking about things, and it's just this guy who's working his way up through assault, there's a line there. But it's hard to believe anyone who self-identifies as a Nazi isn't hoping to have a chance to do at least that much.
Cloudflare was bullied by SJWs to censor Daily Stormer.
Look, the guys behind Daily Stormer are shitbags, but they have a fucking right to say and believe what they want. Whomever disagrees might want to consider moving somewhere less free, perhaps North Korea.
Has Cloudflare released a statement on this? Because...this is at odds with their previous behavior, and I want to know if it's just a one-off 'if you beat us hard enough, we'll do things' or if they've actually changed their mind. Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.
Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.
Assuming this statement is true, why would they do that? It would cut off a source of business given they provide "protection".
Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.
Assuming this statement is true, why would they do that? It would cut off a source of business given they provide "protection".
I'm referencing Krebs on Security on that one - he's pointed out several times that CloudFlare does in fact seem to have a protection racket running there. That's why I'm curious whether they've turned over a new leaf (perhaps not EVERYONE should be our customer), or whether this is a one-off.
You are almost certainly correct on why they do it, of course.
Good question
Another good question: was dailystormer a paying customer, or was it in Cloudflare's free tier? (I mention it as I've used the free tier before)
If they were in the free tier, it's not too different from dropping the free service they gave to Brian Krebs before someone tried to DDOS his site offline for weeks at a time. (I.e. It's hard to justify the cost of maintaining service for a customer that pays nothing)
They put up a blog post explaining their decision [cloudflare.com] a little while ago.
I take some umbrage at Cloudflare's rationale. Their position regarding this site, as well as various other sites, seems to be "we're just a proxy." The issue with that defense is that by proxying for a site, the Cloudflare service hides and obfuscates whatever provider is actually hosting the content. This is a) by design, and b) necessary in order to make the DDoS protection effective. That doesn't make it any less problematic.
Cloudflare
While these guys are nutters.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?
All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..
Shine a light on them, don't chase them away to skulk in the dark, where they will do what they will do without anyone watching.
I'm reserving judgement on this one since Stormfront is a bunch of whackos, but I don't like the general precedent being set here. Haven't looked, but I bet Antifa and BLM websites sit behind Cloudflare also. Where is the outrage for those folks? Last I checked it's been a while since any neo-nazis organized riots and burned down noticeable portions of big cities.
A business should be allowed to decide if it wants to take money from someone or not. That being said, why should a bakery be forced to bake a
Well the left extremists think anyone who isn't like them is a nazi, and the right extremists think that anyone who isn't like them is antifa. Overall a lovely blanket of cognitive dissonance is keeping both side's eyes shut and brains turned off. Until these groups can sit down and have an effective discourse nothing is gonna get any better...
by "antifa" you mean "everyone who is not a nazi"
No, by "antifa" you mean, "People who deliberately plan and carry out violence and destruction to intimidate and silence those who don't share the ideological groupthink of their masters and defenders on the left." And, "People who are applauded in campus newspaper editorials for beating other people bloody and unconscious for wanting to attend an event featuring a speaker that isn't slavishly obeying every SJW edict and requirement."
Only disingenuous liberal tools consider anyone who isn't a violent a
You elevate Che by calling him a mass murderer. He was a serial killer. So psychopathic a serial killer that they didn't really want him around in Cuba after awhile.
Oh, bullshit. Fuck you are your redefinition of terms to fit your worldview. This is definitely censorship - they're deliberately interfering with legal speech because of the content. Whether you agree or disagree with that speech doesn't make a difference, it's still censorship.
It might be modded up, now that most of the Google employees have gone home for the day.
Someones never been on the daily stormer, or browsed comments on far-right websites. Did you know that an internet archive exists?
I mean, in a more typical case, they would have recourse. They could just go elsewhere for their hosting and domain name services.
These specific assholes will have a hard time doing that, of course, because they are a notorious hate group, and everybody, including you, knows it. But if their status as a hate group was questionable or incorrect, somebody else would likely be happy to take their money.
These specific assholes will have a hard time doing that, of course, because they are a notorious hate group, and everybody, including you, knows it.
They would have to work harder, yes, but not that much harder. The world is full of service providers who would be happy to take their money.
Only if you're not technical enough to hit the dark web. Daily Stormer's not going anywhere, they're just changing addresses.
See, you and I have been told that "The Daily Stormer" has been censored and must be removed from our view because it was hateful.
Not really. You and I have been told that there are certain groups of people who would prefer not to be associated with The Daily Stormer.
The Daily Stormer can certainly stay up and remain accessible. They just can't do it with the support of those groups.
I think we know what they are about. By the time people get to sites like that it's too late. To stop them being radicalized it's better to look to YouTube, Reddit and 4chan.
Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Explain. This is not keeping people from putting their Blood and Soil and the Holocaust was a liberal Jewish hoax and Lets go here because there are some liberals gathering" websites on the internet, it is telling them that "we" aren't going to host it.
The Brave young Aryans are completely free to sign up with any service that will have them. Or even better, start one of their own, where they can spread their messages without having to worry about Liberals. In fact, they can deny those liberals access to
Congratulations, you just described Jim Crow.
Re: (Score:2)
Except, in this case, we're talking about literal Nazis.
Anyway, you needn't worry. The Russians were more than happy to provide web services to neo-Nazis and White Supremacists, because Russia has a stellar record of promoting freedom of speech.
Except, in this case, we're talking about literal Nazis.
Not really. We're talking about some loons who figured out if they put on silly uniforms and act like they are Nazis, people will get mad at them. Certain particular people will get so angry that they will become just as physically violent as the people pretending to be Nazis.
But you're free to elevate them by saying "yes, they are REAL Nazis."
Do you really think their site continuing unabated as-is would be "shining a light on them"? It would just continue to give them their dark corner of the web to flourish in, while the rest of us blissfully ignore whatever racist bullshit propaganda was being spread over there.
Now, I wouldn't advocate for a government crackdown, because I'm a big believer in the first amendment, but GoDaddy and Google and Cloudfare have no obligation to provide service these hateful monsters, as they've made clear in their terms of service, so if they want to pull the plug, I have no problem with that.
There's "censorship", and then there's "you're an asshole, and association with you will hurt my reputation, so I won't do business with you".
It's not like an ISP is proactively blocking people who want to read this site's content, or the government is forcing people to abandon him. The free market is acting.
Yea but the gay wedding cake thing... (Score:2)
I know you're trolling, but the federal government has well defined protected classes [wikipedia.org], and being a Nazi sure as shit isn't among them.
Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Yes
Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?
Yes
All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..
And yes
Shine a light on them, don't chase them away to skulk in the dark, where they will do what they will do without anyone watching.
Careful, that independent thought will get you into trouble with our groupthink overlords.
Once you've reached the point where you sport a swastika armband and Nazi flag and throw up Nazi salutes and call for Jews to be put in ovens, you've pretty much reached peak hate. I don't think Cloudflare dropping the Daily Stormer is going to cause them to get a +1 Hate added to their stats because the Hate stat is pretty much capped at "Nazi".
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?
All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..
No it's not. Leaving them happily in the open gives them legitimacy and a way to spread their message. They are already disenfranchised, and they already hate. But cutting them off they won't hate any more. What it will do is separate the actual haters and neo-nazi from the part time weekend warriors who have nothing better to do than join the angry rant of the day.
These groups will always exist. But it's quite important that they stay in the minority and in the underground rather than allowing them to mass
What it will do is separate the actual haters and neo-nazi from the part time weekend warriors
Don't be so sure. I have some trailer park dwelling redneck relatives who are already upset about Confederate monuments being torn down (which is what started all of this), and the way the alt-right is being treated by tech companies, and portrayed by the media, is generating sympathy from them.
They may not go out and riot, but they sure as heck aren't going to vote for a Democrat in 2020. The Democrats need to start focusing on real issues like healthcare and jobs, instead of stupid symbolism like monume
Do you have an historical example of this working? I mean, there may well be some, but none come to mind.
If you shine a light on some bugs and they scurry under a rock, you can then blow up the rock and problem solved. You don't beat the bugs by inviting them into your house.
Nazis are cockroaches. When you promote genocide by idolizing genocide that already happened you forfeit your right to be part of civil society.
Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink
Or as those monsters at Wikipedia call it, "Society".
Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
I don't believe that anymore. That policy has been an abject failure, and seems to have served more as an enabling support group than as a disinfectant.
I tend to disagree. The more of a platform in the open they have the more effect their propaganda has. Americans are very receptive to propaganda; they've been trained all their life to listen to PR.
Would your company want the Daily Stormer as a client? I think this is more along the lines of no company wants them as a customer - if you ran a store that had nazi's in it all the time it wouldn't be good for business.
I've worked for big software companies (fortune 50) that have fired customers - it's their right to do so. Typically it goes along the lines of "you're too much of a pain in the ass".
The Internet (Score:2, Funny)
Is only for left-think.
I miss the BBS days.
So much for common carrier status (Score:3, Interesting)
Actually, and especially with CloudFlare, I don't think anyone has much of a leg to stand on to take them on. First amendment is a thing that limits the government, not business - they are free to do business (or not) with whoever they choose.
Whether it's a good idea or not, is a separate thing.
by taking actions based on viewpoint, they potentially forfeit their ability to claim legal protections as common carriers.
This is, of course, utterly untrue per (ironically) Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act [wikipedia.org]:
Basically, Cloudflare isn't responsible for anyone else's data, even if they sometimes reject serving other traffic.
An ru domain... ohnee govarraht po ruskii? (Score:1)
Re: An ru domain... ohnee govarraht po ruskii? (Score:1)
The Nazis perpetrated on the Russians atrocities on par with the Shoa. Nobody in the West bothers to acknowledge this.
See Mein Kampf under "Lebensraum".
Nazi (Score:2, Insightful)
Please stop using that word. I don't think you know what it means.
I was tortured in Auschwitz by real Nazis - ie. German SS soldiers. Nazis aren't 18 year old white males on your college campus you disagree with. Sorry, but that's true.
I love the smell of bullshit in the morning.
I don't believe you either, but the thing is, while the Nazis hadn't come to power they didn't do all that much torturing people either. They merely advocated it. Even after they came to power it took them awhile to really work things up. Things don't happen instantaneously.
So. I'm troubled that this is happening, because with IP numbers so limited it's difficult to post on the new without the support of a webhost. This is a dubious method of social control, and should be resisted. But to defend the n
Well I guess the answer to the old question
How do you shut down Hitler's web hosting is
Tie his Cat 5 cables in NAZIS.
Perhaps they should change tactics ... (Score:2)
The site lost its "dailystormer.com" domain on Monday
... The site re-appeared online on Wednesday morning at a new domain name, dailystormer.ru. But within hours, the site had gone offline again after it was dropped by Cloudflare, ...