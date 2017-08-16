Cloudflare Stops Supporting Neo-Nazi Site The Daily Stormer

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Timothy B. Lee reports via Ars Technica: All week, the infamous hate site Daily Stormer has been battling to stay online in the face of a concerted social media campaign to shut it down. The site lost its "dailystormer.com" domain on Monday after first GoDaddy and then Google Domains blacklisted it from their domain registration services. The site re-appeared online on Wednesday morning at a new domain name, dailystormer.ru. But within hours, the site had gone offline again after it was dropped by Cloudflare, an intermediary that defends customers against denial-of-service attacks. Daily Stormer's Andrew Anglin reported Cloudflare's decision to drop the site in a post on the social media site Gab. His post was first spotted by journalist Matthew Sheffield.

  • Huh? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mhkohne ( 3854 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:09PM (#55029769) Homepage

    Has Cloudflare released a statement on this? Because...this is at odds with their previous behavior, and I want to know if it's just a one-off 'if you beat us hard enough, we'll do things' or if they've actually changed their mind. Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.

    • I'd imagine either some of their other customers made it clear that they'd be leaving if Cloudflare didn't do something decisive about those jackasses, or Cloudflare decided that the best business decision would be to distance themselves from neo-nazi lightning rods. Now, if we can just convince Cloudflare to stop punishing people who use Tor..

    • Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.

      Assuming this statement is true, why would they do that? It would cut off a source of business given they provide "protection".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mhkohne ( 3854 )

        Because I'd kind of like them to stop helping DDOS providers.

        Assuming this statement is true, why would they do that? It would cut off a source of business given they provide "protection".

        I'm referencing Krebs on Security on that one - he's pointed out several times that CloudFlare does in fact seem to have a protection racket running there. That's why I'm curious whether they've turned over a new leaf (perhaps not EVERYONE should be our customer), or whether this is a one-off.

        You are almost certainly correct on why they do it, of course.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      Good question

      Another good question: was dailystormer a paying customer, or was it in Cloudflare's free tier? (I mention it as I've used the free tier before)

      If they were in the free tier, it's not too different from dropping the free service they gave to Brian Krebs before someone tried to DDOS his site offline for weeks at a time. (I.e. It's hard to justify the cost of maintaining service for a customer that pays nothing)

    • They put up a blog post explaining their decision [cloudflare.com] a little while ago.

      I take some umbrage at Cloudflare's rationale. Their position regarding this site, as well as various other sites, seems to be "we're just a proxy." The issue with that defense is that by proxying for a site, the Cloudflare service hides and obfuscates whatever provider is actually hosting the content. This is a) by design, and b) necessary in order to make the DDoS protection effective. That doesn't make it any less problematic.

      Cloudflare

  • While these guys are nutters.. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by thesupraman ( 179040 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:10PM (#55029771)

    Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.

    Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
    Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?

    All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..

    Shine a light on them, don't chase them away to skulk in the dark, where they will do what they will do without anyone watching.

    • Their is no censorship here. They originally made a business decision to support them, now they have made another to drop them. Really they should have avoided making any public statement in the first place and then they probably could have gotten away with the original business decision. Businesses have no responsibility to provide services to such a group and it isn't oppression or censorship to refuse them service, in fact it would be oppression and censorship to force them to support them.

      • I'm reserving judgement on this one since Stormfront is a bunch of whackos, but I don't like the general precedent being set here. Haven't looked, but I bet Antifa and BLM websites sit behind Cloudflare also. Where is the outrage for those folks? Last I checked it's been a while since any neo-nazis organized riots and burned down noticeable portions of big cities.

        A business should be allowed to decide if it wants to take money from someone or not. That being said, why should a bakery be forced to bake a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "Their is no censorship here."

        Oh, bullshit. Fuck you are your redefinition of terms to fit your worldview. This is definitely censorship - they're deliberately interfering with legal speech because of the content. Whether you agree or disagree with that speech doesn't make a difference, it's still censorship.
    • Oh, it's even better than that. See, you and I have been told that "The Daily Stormer" has been censored and must be removed from our view because it was hateful. Although in this case I have no reason to believe otherwise, there's no way for you or I to verify whether or not it really was - or, if it was, just _how_ hateful and whether it really deserved its fate. This time it probably was, and did. But since we can't tell for sure, next time it may not, and we'll have no way to tell - it's been remove

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        That is one of the most interesting perspectives I've read in a long time. I hope someone mods this up hard.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          It might be modded up, now that most of the Google employees have gone home for the day.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Someones never been on the daily stormer, or browsed comments on far-right websites. Did you know that an internet archive exists?

      • I mean, in a more typical case, they would have recourse. They could just go elsewhere for their hosting and domain name services.

        These specific assholes will have a hard time doing that, of course, because they are a notorious hate group, and everybody, including you, knows it. But if their status as a hate group was questionable or incorrect, somebody else would likely be happy to take their money.

        • These specific assholes will have a hard time doing that, of course, because they are a notorious hate group, and everybody, including you, knows it.

          They would have to work harder, yes, but not that much harder. The world is full of service providers who would be happy to take their money.

      • there's no way for you or I to verify whether or not it really was - or, if it was, just _how_ hateful and whether it really deserved its fate.

        Only if you're not technical enough to hit the dark web. Daily Stormer's not going anywhere, they're just changing addresses.

      • See, you and I have been told that "The Daily Stormer" has been censored and must be removed from our view because it was hateful.

        Not really. You and I have been told that there are certain groups of people who would prefer not to be associated with The Daily Stormer.

        The Daily Stormer can certainly stay up and remain accessible. They just can't do it with the support of those groups.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I think we know what they are about. By the time people get to sites like that it's too late. To stop them being radicalized it's better to look to YouTube, Reddit and 4chan.

    • Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.

      Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?

      Explain. This is not keeping people from putting their Blood and Soil and the Holocaust was a liberal Jewish hoax and Lets go here because there are some liberals gathering" websites on the internet, it is telling them that "we" aren't going to host it.

      The Brave young Aryans are completely free to sign up with any service that will have them. Or even better, start one of their own, where they can spread their messages without having to worry about Liberals. In fact, they can deny those liberals access to

    • Re:While these guys are nutters.. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by dslauson ( 914147 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:30PM (#55029915) Journal

      Shine a light on them, don't chase them away to skulk in the dark, where they will do what they will do without anyone watching.

      Do you really think their site continuing unabated as-is would be "shining a light on them"? It would just continue to give them their dark corner of the web to flourish in, while the rest of us blissfully ignore whatever racist bullshit propaganda was being spread over there.

      Now, I wouldn't advocate for a government crackdown, because I'm a big believer in the first amendment, but GoDaddy and Google and Cloudfare have no obligation to provide service these hateful monsters, as they've made clear in their terms of service, so if they want to pull the plug, I have no problem with that.

    • Re:While these guys are nutters.. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by werepants ( 1912634 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:38PM (#55029975)

      There's "censorship", and then there's "you're an asshole, and association with you will hurt my reputation, so I won't do business with you".

      It's not like an ISP is proactively blocking people who want to read this site's content, or the government is forcing people to abandon him. The free market is acting.

      • You mean like, if a gay guy wants to buy a wedding cake from your cake shop, and you refuse to do it because you don't condone gay marriage?

        • You mean like, if a gay guy wants to buy a wedding cake from your cake shop, and you refuse to do it because you don't condone gay marriage?

          I know you're trolling, but the federal government has well defined protected classes [wikipedia.org], and being a Nazi sure as shit isn't among them.

    • Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink, oppression of minorities, and censorship.

      Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?

      Yes

      Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?

      Yes

      All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..

      And yes

      Shine a light on them, don't chase them away to skulk in the dark, where they will do what they will do without anyone watching.

      Careful, that independent thought will get you into trouble with our groupthink overlords.

      • All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..

        And yes

        Once you've reached the point where you sport a swastika armband and Nazi flag and throw up Nazi salutes and call for Jews to be put in ovens, you've pretty much reached peak hate. I don't think Cloudflare dropping the Daily Stormer is going to cause them to get a +1 Hate added to their stats because the Hate stat is pretty much capped at "Nazi".

    • Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?
      Isn't censoring such people just making them feel more targeted, and therefore strengthening their solidarity?
      All this has done is give a bunch of disenfranchised idiots more reason to hate..

      No it's not. Leaving them happily in the open gives them legitimacy and a way to spread their message. They are already disenfranchised, and they already hate. But cutting them off they won't hate any more. What it will do is separate the actual haters and neo-nazi from the part time weekend warriors who have nothing better to do than join the angry rant of the day.

      These groups will always exist. But it's quite important that they stay in the minority and in the underground rather than allowing them to mass

      • What it will do is separate the actual haters and neo-nazi from the part time weekend warriors

        Don't be so sure. I have some trailer park dwelling redneck relatives who are already upset about Confederate monuments being torn down (which is what started all of this), and the way the alt-right is being treated by tech companies, and portrayed by the media, is generating sympathy from them.

        They may not go out and riot, but they sure as heck aren't going to vote for a Democrat in 2020. The Democrats need to start focusing on real issues like healthcare and jobs, instead of stupid symbolism like monume

    • Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?

      Do you have an historical example of this working? I mean, there may well be some, but none come to mind.

      If you shine a light on some bugs and they scurry under a rock, you can then blow up the rock and problem solved. You don't beat the bugs by inviting them into your house.

      Nazis are cockroaches. When you promote genocide by idolizing genocide that already happened you forfeit your right to be part of civil society.

    • Sadly we can chalk up another 'win' to groupthink

      Or as those monsters at Wikipedia call it, "Society".

    • Really, isn't the best way to fight such complete stupidity to keep it in the open?

      I don't believe that anymore. That policy has been an abject failure, and seems to have served more as an enabling support group than as a disinfectant.

    • I tend to disagree. The more of a platform in the open they have the more effect their propaganda has. Americans are very receptive to propaganda; they've been trained all their life to listen to PR.

    • Would your company want the Daily Stormer as a client? I think this is more along the lines of no company wants them as a customer - if you ran a store that had nazi's in it all the time it wouldn't be good for business.

      I've worked for big software companies (fortune 50) that have fired customers - it's their right to do so. Typically it goes along the lines of "you're too much of a pain in the ass".

  • The Internet (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is only for left-think.

    I miss the BBS days.

    • LOL, I was a sysop before I was a webmaster, before I saw the big money moving in and financializing everything and I moved out... Now, I'm hiding somewhere near 45 deg. S. and eating lots of popcorn while I try to stay warm.

  • So much for common carrier status (Score:3, Interesting)

    by WolfWalker545 ( 960367 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:18PM (#55029831)
    I suspect these companies have failed to adequately discuss their moves with their lawyers, by taking actions based on viewpoint, they potentially forfeit their ability to claim legal protections as common carriers.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mhkohne ( 3854 )

      Actually, and especially with CloudFlare, I don't think anyone has much of a leg to stand on to take them on. First amendment is a thing that limits the government, not business - they are free to do business (or not) with whoever they choose.

      Whether it's a good idea or not, is a separate thing.

    • by taking actions based on viewpoint, they potentially forfeit their ability to claim legal protections as common carriers.

      This is, of course, utterly untrue per (ironically) Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act [wikipedia.org]:

      No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

      Basically, Cloudflare isn't responsible for anyone else's data, even if they sometimes reject serving other traffic.

  • Perhaps a certain country is fanning the flames.

  • Nazi (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Please stop using that word. I don't think you know what it means.

    I was tortured in Auschwitz by real Nazis - ie. German SS soldiers. Nazis aren't 18 year old white males on your college campus you disagree with. Sorry, but that's true.

    • I love the smell of bullshit in the morning.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      I don't believe you either, but the thing is, while the Nazis hadn't come to power they didn't do all that much torturing people either. They merely advocated it. Even after they came to power it took them awhile to really work things up. Things don't happen instantaneously.

      So. I'm troubled that this is happening, because with IP numbers so limited it's difficult to post on the new without the support of a webhost. This is a dubious method of social control, and should be resisted. But to defend the n

  • Well I guess the answer to the old question

    How do you shut down Hitler's web hosting is
    Tie his Cat 5 cables in NAZIS.

  • The site lost its "dailystormer.com" domain on Monday ... The site re-appeared online on Wednesday morning at a new domain name, dailystormer.ru. But within hours, the site had gone offline again after it was dropped by Cloudflare, ...

    ... and change their name to "weeklystormer" or "stormermonthly" and wait a while - it would cut back on the attempted registration fees.

