Thai Activist Jailed For the Crime of Sharing an Article on Facebook (eff.org) 23

An anonymous reader shares a report: Thai activist Jatuphat "Pai" Boonpattaraksa was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison -- for the crime of sharing a BBC article on Facebook. The Thai-language article profiled Thailand's new king and, while thousands of users shared it, only Jutaphat was found to violate Thailand's strict lese majeste laws against insulting, defaming, or threatening the monarchy. The sentence comes after Jatuphat has already spent eight months in detention without bail. During this time, Jatuphat has fought additional charges for violating the Thai military junta's ban on political gatherings and for other activism with Dao Din, an anti-coup group. While in trial in military court, Jatuphat also accepted the Gwangzu Prize for Human Rights. When he was arrested last December, Jatuphat was the first person to be charged with lese majeste since the former King Bhumibol passed away and his son Vajiralongkorn took the throne. (He was not, however, the first to receive a sentence -- this past June saw one of the harshest rulings to date, with one man waiting over a year in jail to be sentenced to 35 years for Facebook posts critical of the royal family.) The conviction, which appears to have singled Jatuphat out among thousands of other Facebook users who shared the article, sends a strong message to other activists and netizens: overbroad laws like lese majeste can and will be used to target those who oppose military rule in Thailand.

  • If he were at Google, he might only have been doxxed, fired and blacklisted.

  • It's cool, he was a Neo-Nazi (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Big Media decided to leave that tidbit out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Yeah, censorship is in. The Thai government and the totalitarian majority in Silicon Valley have much in common.

  • No, that was the excuse (Score:3)

    by bungo ( 50628 ) on Thursday August 17, 2017 @10:49AM (#55033981)

    Another click bait headline. I liked Slashdot better when we had dupes every day, and what Taco did couldn't be described as editing.

    He was jailed because he was a pro-domacracy activist, and they used the suppressive laws to silence him.

    This is no different to when they used the same law to jail an activist who 'liked' a face book post.

    Oppressive government uses oppressive law to suppress dissidents. Hmmm... doesn't make a very clickable headline.

  • We have an a natural born right to speech and thought. Unfortunately, not all countries observe that. This is why we must jealously guard everyone's freedom of speech, even when they choose to exercise the right to utter and state absolutely abhorrent ideas.
    • There is no such thing as a natural right. Rights are a concept we developed and uphold with better morale understanding to improve the world we live in. We found when things were better for everyone, it was almost always better for the individual as well. At the end of the day, we decided this is the right way to do things, other people said it was wrong to hold their power.

    • Man Behind Anti-Islam Video Gets Prison Term

      The problem isn't that he got a prison term. He got that for violating his probation on a different matter. The problem is that Obama made the false claim about the video pertaining to Benghazi in the first place, and that the NYT never challenged Obama's claim, nor corrected their own articles after the fact.

  • Here's what happens when you post on Facebook (for God's sake!) https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]

