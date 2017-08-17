Thai Activist Jailed For the Crime of Sharing an Article on Facebook (eff.org) 41
An anonymous reader shares a report: Thai activist Jatuphat "Pai" Boonpattaraksa was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison -- for the crime of sharing a BBC article on Facebook. The Thai-language article profiled Thailand's new king and, while thousands of users shared it, only Jutaphat was found to violate Thailand's strict lese majeste laws against insulting, defaming, or threatening the monarchy. The sentence comes after Jatuphat has already spent eight months in detention without bail. During this time, Jatuphat has fought additional charges for violating the Thai military junta's ban on political gatherings and for other activism with Dao Din, an anti-coup group. While in trial in military court, Jatuphat also accepted the Gwangzu Prize for Human Rights. When he was arrested last December, Jatuphat was the first person to be charged with lese majeste since the former King Bhumibol passed away and his son Vajiralongkorn took the throne. (He was not, however, the first to receive a sentence -- this past June saw one of the harshest rulings to date, with one man waiting over a year in jail to be sentenced to 35 years for Facebook posts critical of the royal family.) The conviction, which appears to have singled Jatuphat out among thousands of other Facebook users who shared the article, sends a strong message to other activists and netizens: overbroad laws like lese majeste can and will be used to target those who oppose military rule in Thailand.
In Russia, he would have simply been killed.
The thing with narcissistic ego-driven despots is they do this kind of horrible shit if they're allowed to. Considering his kind words for Putin and Duarte, how long before Trump calls the king of Thailand "a tremendous guy"?
While you have tinpot dictators like Rouhani in Iran and Maduro in Venezuela actually persecuting people at large who're not opposing the regimes but just going about their daily lives, and in Iran's case, doing it on the basis of religion, who the Left actually lionizes, you have the same Left getting into the Right for attitudes on Putin, Duterte, potentially Maha Vajiralongkorn, who only go after either their critics, or criminals like drug dealers or terrorists.
I think I've figured how the Left picks
Thereby allowing the dictatorship to get away with anything it wants. The older political term for this was Endlösung
If he were at Google, he might only have been doxxed, fired and blacklisted.
Big Media decided to leave that tidbit out.
Yeah, censorship is in. The Thai government and the totalitarian majority in Silicon Valley have much in common.
Actually, considering what the Thai government is like, it's more likely him NOT being one is the problem...
No, that was the excuse (Score:3)
Another click bait headline. I liked Slashdot better when we had dupes every day, and what Taco did couldn't be described as editing.
He was jailed because he was a pro-domacracy activist, and they used the suppressive laws to silence him.
This is no different to when they used the same law to jail an activist who 'liked' a face book post.
Oppressive government uses oppressive law to suppress dissidents. Hmmm... doesn't make a very clickable headline.
Spoken like the totalitarian prick that you are.
You have the right to speech and thought. Too bad that today far too many that use the former forgo the latter...
Man Behind Anti-Islam Video Gets Prison Term [nytimes.com]
It went to the extreme fringe groups. Today, moderation is seen as belonging to "the other side". I've actually been called a bleedin' hard SJW by conservatives and a nazi by liberals, just because I dared to reject either flavor of Kool-Aid.
Fuck it, people, if you want a civil war, for fuck's sake fight it and get it over with. We in the middle are going to wait for you to duke it out and when you're done acting like little kids, rebuild the country. As we always do.
Some of us want it to be. But evil people keep opposing us.
Man Behind Anti-Islam Video Gets Prison Term
The problem isn't that he got a prison term. He got that for violating his probation on a different matter. The problem is that Obama made the false claim about the video pertaining to Benghazi in the first place, and that the NYT never challenged Obama's claim, nor corrected their own articles after the fact.
It's also that he got a prison term. It was politically convenient to put him in prison. There are enough laws to put almost anyone in prison if the government really wants to and spends enough time and money trying to trip a person up.
Also, Obama gets to tell all the lies he wants. And if you want to complain about it, you're a crazy unhinged person. That's what we learned in 2012. The facts don't matter, especially not to the media.
It was the final shovel of dirt on the grave of truth in US public discourse.
I thought it sounds like a brand of rice.
If the words of a mere mortal scare him?