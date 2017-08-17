China Cracks Down on VPN Vendors (bbc.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: China's latest crackdown on those attempting to skirt state censorship controls has seen it warn e-commerce platforms over the sale of illegal virtual private networks (VPNs). Five websites, including shopping giant Alibaba, have been asked to remove vendors that sell VPNs. It is the latest in a series of measures from the Chinese government to maintain strict control over content. Apple has previously been asked to remove VPN apps. China's cyber-regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has ordered the websites to carry out immediate "self-examination and correction." "The CAC has ordered these five sites to immediately carry out a comprehensive clean-up of harmful information, close corresponding illegal account.. and submit a rectification report by a deadline," the regulator said in a statement.
Crackdown (Score:1, Insightful)
That word is such a cop-out. Governments don't "crack down" on freedom of speech or freedom of assocation -- they oppress, because those are things which every human being has a natural right to with or without government.
Check your local listings.
It seems like we see pretty much the same story about China and VPN issues pretty much every week. We get it, a country that doesn't like freedom of expression takes away a way to express yourself freely. Surprise!
And...I suck at editing. Pretty much, pretty much.
;) Don't post before morning coffee!
It's DUPE-O-LICIOUS!
...to an America near you.
