Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China IT Technology

China Cracks Down on VPN Vendors (bbc.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the further-control dept.
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: China's latest crackdown on those attempting to skirt state censorship controls has seen it warn e-commerce platforms over the sale of illegal virtual private networks (VPNs). Five websites, including shopping giant Alibaba, have been asked to remove vendors that sell VPNs. It is the latest in a series of measures from the Chinese government to maintain strict control over content. Apple has previously been asked to remove VPN apps. China's cyber-regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has ordered the websites to carry out immediate "self-examination and correction." "The CAC has ordered these five sites to immediately carry out a comprehensive clean-up of harmful information, close corresponding illegal account.. and submit a rectification report by a deadline," the regulator said in a statement.

China Cracks Down on VPN Vendors More | Reply

China Cracks Down on VPN Vendors

Comments Filter:

  • Crackdown (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That word is such a cop-out. Governments don't "crack down" on freedom of speech or freedom of assocation -- they oppress, because those are things which every human being has a natural right to with or without government.

  • It seems like we see pretty much the same story about China and VPN issues pretty much every week. We get it, a country that doesn't like freedom of expression takes away a way to express yourself freely. Surprise!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by LoTonah ( 57437 )

      And...I suck at editing. Pretty much, pretty much. ;) Don't post before morning coffee!

  • It's DUPE-O-LICIOUS!

  • ...to an America near you.

  • Because if the request also covers emails between the company organizers and the 1.3 million people that casually are even interested in VPNs, any deleted messages and files, as well as subscriber information — such as names and addresses — and unpublished photos and blog posts that are stored in the site’s database, that would be some serious fascist shit I'd expect from a second rate dictatorship like China.

Slashdot Top Deals

We all like praise, but a hike in our pay is the best kind of ways.

Close