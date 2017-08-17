New MH370 Analysis Again Suggests Plane Came Down Outside Search Area (theregister.co.uk) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: New analysis of images thought to depict wreckage from missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH 370 suggest the Boeing 777 came down to the north of the area searched during efforts to find the plane. A new document [PDF] released yesterday by Geoscience Australia (GA) detailed analysis of four images captured by the PLEIADES 1A Earth-imaging satellite on March 23rd, 2014, not long after the March 8th disappearance of the plane. The images were provided to GA by the French Ministry of Defence. The images depict an area to the north and east of the area searched by underwater survey, and in-between areas where search and rescue operations were conducted in the wake of the plane's disappearance. The image displays the areas covered by underwater survey in yellow and the search and rescue zones in red. Extensive manual analysis of the images -- there was not enough data to use machine learning -- yielded a dozen objects that researchers were happy to classify as "probably not natural." Several of those objects were clustered in the northern parts of the areas depicted in the photos. The document is at pains to point out that it is not possible to identify the objects as airplane debris. The new analysis referred back to drift pattern analysis made on debris known to have come from MH370 and released in December 2016. That analysis suggested the search area be extended by 25,000km2. More detailed drift analysis released in April 2017 also called for a new search to the north, as did a July talk by scientists from Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.
Really? (Score:1)
It wasn't found in the search area so your conclusion is it isn't there?
Granted ocean searches are hard so it could still be there and this is more a gripe against the title, rather than the article is about images of possible airplane debris in a new location.
Black Box satellite Links (Score:5, Insightful)
I find it very surprising that the black boxes in airplanes don't communicate with a satellite in this day and age. The technology has been around for 30 years at this point.
Re: (Score:1)
It just needs to try to communicate, period, whether it's with satellites or gerbils. If it kept sending a signal for long enough, then it could have been picked up.
And a backup to that could be to gradually leak micro-beads with a distinct chemical signature that would float to the top to leave a trail. That way if the broadcasting electronics are damaged, there is a secondary way to find sunken planes.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a telescope and have observed numerous satellite's up to and including the International Space station. It's fun. But I don't see that's relative to the OP.
Re: (Score:2)
We know as much as we do about the flight path and probable whereabouts of the airframe because various parts of the plane were indeed communicating via satellite.
A secondary, and perhaps surprising (at least it was to me) issue is that satellite coverage isn't universal. There are large parts of the world, including the Indian Ocean, that have very poor coverage. It's not unlike cell phone towers which are only deployed where they are most needed.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering that the black box most likely is not in the open air with clear path to a satelite, the chance of its signals reaching the satelite are pretty slim.
In the case of MH370, the black box is under water, so the signal would most likely not even reach the surface.
Historically, there are very few cases where the black boxes have not been found, so there is little reason to change how it is tracked.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering that the black box most likely is not in the open air with clear path to a satelite, the chance of its signals reaching the satelite are pretty slim.
Agreed, but if the plane was transmitting GPS coordinates up until the box went under water, we'd know exactly where it was and where to look for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Communicating with satellites from the bottom of the sea would take a lot of power.
Agreed, but if the plane was transmitting GPS coordinates up until the box went under water, we'd know exactly where it was and where to look for it.
Misleading title (Score:5, Interesting)
The article is about how computer analysis shows the wreckage to be potentially elsewhere but the government won't fund another search
Aside from the cost it will still be difficult to find the wreckage as the black box beacons are long dead and even if they do find the wreckage after all this time there won't be much to salvage or to reconstruct what possibly happened aside from the data recorders.
It's up to private salvage teams at this point.
Re: (Score:2)
The article is about how computer analysis shows the wreckage to be potentially elsewhere but the government won't fund another search
Unless the wreckage is believed to be a danger to the marine environment, I don't think that's a bad thing. The amount of money spent already by Malaysian and Australian authorities probably could have saved far more lives than those lost, if spent otherwise.
If any additional searches are planned, they should, in my opinion, be funded by the airlines and/or surviving relatives.
Simulations are guesses without data (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What has always been missing in the search for MH370 is MH370.
Fixed that for ya
;-)
Probably not natural (Score:3)
Given how long we've been sailing the seven seas, and given it hasn't exactly been historically uncommon for ships to sink - or, nowadays, for containers to fall off ships - identifying objects as "probably not natural" may very well not be the big red flag the authors try to imply it is.
Let's Review (Score:2)
A search area was established and the plane was not found in that search area.
I don't know if I need an analysis to tell me that the plane potentially went down outside the search area.
They couldn't find a sunk cruiser (Score:2)
Why not? (Score:2)