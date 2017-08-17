Unpatchable 'Flaw' Affects Most of Today's Modern Cars (bleepingcomputer.com) 40
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: A flaw buried deep in the hearts of all modern cars allows an attacker with local or even remote access to a vehicle to shut down various components, including safety systems such as airbags, brakes, parking sensors, and others. The vulnerability affects the CAN (Controller Area Network) protocol that's deployed in modern cars and used to manage communications between a vehicle's internal components. The flaw was discovered by a collaborative effort of Politecnico di Milano, Linklayer Labs, and Trend Micro's Forward-looking Threat Research (FTR) team. Researchers say this flaw is not a vulnerability in the classic meaning of the word. This is because the flaw is more of a CAN standard design choice that makes it unpatchable.
Sounds like good design to me (Score:2)
Re:Sounds like good design to me (Score:4, Insightful)
Maybe what you're missing is that it shouldn't be possible for an attacker to induce this state in the first place.
Oh enough of this shit (Score:1)
I am so sick of infosec nerds thinking they know more than the engineers at Ford, BMW, etc. About building cars. Coming up with new "vulnerabilities" - "I just need physical access to the car's OBD-II port with a laptop". Stick to Flintstones cars if you feel so insecure, the rest of us will drive fearlessly in luxury.
Re: (Score:2)
What happens is that the malfunction indicator comes on. Screwing up the anitlock brakes means that the 'antilock' function no longer works, not that the brakes don't work.
Multiple CANs Per Vehicle (Score:2)
That's why you must silence the comms (Score:2)
My approach so far is to avoid buying cars that include communications. Eventually, though, even older used cars will have this crap.
At that point, I'll have to disable the comms. Right now, that appears to be easy to do in almost every car (just locate and remove the antenna). Hopefully, that will get me through the rest of my car-driving years.
This exploit is too subtle. (Score:1)
If one has physical access, I think you will find it is also vulnerable to simple voltage injection, say 110v.
This is easily created using capacitors when a wall outlet is inconvenient.
Why knock out one device when you can kill the whole bus? Am I missing the point? Abs breaks won't work, just time the injection correctly.
Re: (Score:1)
This exploit can be done remotely. Physical access is not required.
Not a flaw, but a feature (Score:1)
It's so we can shut down your cars when you try to drive them into high security areas that are federally controlled.
For exactly that reason.
Exploit requires access (Score:3)
Acccess can be obtained (Score:2)
you must have a device physically connected to the CAN bus.
Which *for now* means a laptop connected on the ODB port.
But which could mean in the future hacking into some component of the car that is on the CAN bus it self (like the infotainment center, which needs to get information about fuel consumption and a few other stuff).
Hack remotely (Bluetooth, some even support Wifi and 3G/4G) that component and then you get full access to the CAN bus.
Expect *high range cars* to have two separate CAN bus and the infotainment only talking on the "public" CAN bus (and all
Re: (Score:2)
THIS!
Seriously, if you have physical access to a vehicle to access the CAN Bus, you can cut a break line or otherwise mess with anything on the car. Safety systems, Security systems, entertainment systems, you name it. Physical access implies all the same risks as this CAN buss "vulnerability" and MORE.
I'm not seeing the huge problem here, at least not for car owners.
okay (Score:3)
This is nothing new, anyone who has developed a CAN device before knows this, no "shocking new research" needed. It was never designed to be secure, it was designed to be extremely resistant to noisy environments, and does a damn good job at it.
tl;dr if you are a political target, get an older car without an electric throttle body and electric power steering bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
if you are a political target, get an older car without an electric throttle body and electric power steering bullshit.
Why only if you're a political target? This seems like wise advice for everybody.
"All it takes" (Score:2)
Special device needed to carry out local attacks
The research team says that all it takes is a specially-crafted device that attackers have to connect to the car's CAN bus through local open ports.
So, to be clear, a specially-crafted device, connected directly to an open local port.
"The only current recommendation for protecting against this exploit is to limit access to input ports (specifically OBD-II) on automobiles," said ICS-CERT experts in an alert released last month.
Um... So don't let strangers with car hacking gear ride along with you in your car -- or watch them *very* closely -- check.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, I stand corrected. This isn't so bad, then.
I will continue to avoid buying cars that have wireless communications facilities, though.
Another approcah. (Score:3)
There is another approach. CAN traffic happens over a differential pair. I have a specially-constructed device that can jam CAN traffic. I call it a "paperclip." I bend it and plug it into both data lines on the OBD port and the network is dead.
We need to ban these dangerous hacking paperclips.
Physical access (Score:1)
I dont see any problem with this as long as the CAN bus is not accessible from the outside.
I can also create an DoS attack on my PC if I short pins on the motherboard.
You don't need an arduino to get CAN nodes to get into bus-off state, just short the two CAN bus signals together a couple of times.
If you have physical access then you can also disable Airbags, and ABS brakes with a sidecutter.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you have found the problem: "not accessible from the outside."
Car makers have jumped on the "smart everything" revolution, so they built devices into the cars that can bridge CAN with cell phone networks (On-Star, for example). If you own the On-Star, you can do pretty much whatever you want.
The problem is not with CAN, however. The problem is with the typical crappy security between things that bridge CAN to other data sources.
The one thing to remember about CAN is that it is a SHARED BUS. There i
Very dangerous (Score:2)
But plenty of people have access to cars of family members and friends. More than 75% of the homicide victims know their perps. Stranger on stranger murder rate is less than 25%. [quora.com]
So one could sabotage a car of a family member in a manner very difficult to detect using a device plugged into the network, targets the brake system once the car speed is above 75 mph. An average dumb criminal, (all criminals are du
Remote network access to car == REALLY BAD IDEA (Score:2)