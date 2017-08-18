Waymo Patent Shows Plans To Replace Steering Wheel, Pedals With Push Button (driverless.id) 12
nesaefendija shares a report from Driverless: Waymo just received approval on a patent for a push-button console that replaces not only a steering wheel in a car but the brake and gas pedals, too. This reflects Alphabet's driverless arm could remain true to its original mantra of developing cars that pilot themselves without human intervention. In many ways, the push-button controls give the riders the same level of control you might have in an elevator, largely confined to just being able to make an emergency stop or to set the vehicle into motion by pressing the "GO" button.
I very much like that idea. Presumably something like the Google Maps interface, where you're shown multiple suggested routes ordered by your preferences, then you can drag points off-route if you wish.
Assuming this is for a personal vehicle and not a self-driving taxi or rental, you'd probably also want to have it remember common destinations and routes for you.
Now... how about the display being a large vertical panel between you and the windshield that turns opaque when it needs to be a touchscreen displ
I WILL decide where the car goes by driving it myself.
After rebooting my laptop twice today, I have no confidence in a computer to
1. Take me where I want and...
2. Do it safely.
Selling it to me...
Because a button is better than a wheel (Score:2)
If these people truly believe their software and systems will never make a mistake, will never have a problem, will never be hacked, will be the perfect antidote for what ails us, they should be fired right now.
The steering wheel and pedals are as simple as driving can be. Especially for how lazy the vast majority have become by driving automatic rather than manual gearboxes. What they are planning to do is increase the complexity which increases the chances for something to go wrong which increases the li