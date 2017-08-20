Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The Military Earth Government

A Global Fish War is Coming, Warns US Coast Guard (usni.org) 64

Posted by EditorDavid from the calling-Mr.-Limpet dept.
schwit1 shares an article from the U.S. Naval Institute's Proceedings magazine. It includes this warning from the Coast Guard's chief of fisheries law enforcement: Nearly two decades into the 21st Century, it has become clear the world has limited resources and the last area of expansion is the oceans. Battles over politics and ideologies may be supplanted by fights over resources as nations struggle for economic and food security. These new conflicts already have begun -- over fish... In 1996, Canada and Spain almost went to war over the Greenland turbot. Canada seized Spanish vessels it felt were fishing illegally, but Spain did not have the same interpretation of the law and sent gunboats to escort its ships. In 1999, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter intercepted a Russian trawler fishing in the U.S. exclusive economic zone. The lone cutter was promptly surrounded by 19 Russian trawlers. Fortunately, the Russian Border Guard and the Coast Guard drew on an existing relationship and were able to defuse the situation...

Japan protested 230 fishing vessels escorted by seven China Coast Guard ships entering the waters of the disputed Senkaku Islands. Incidents in the South China Sea between the Indonesian Navy and Chinese fishing vessels and China Coast Guard have escalated to arrests, ramming, and warning shots leading experts to suggest only navies and use of force can stop the IUU fishing... The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law. It needs a fleet that not only will provide a multilateral cooperation platform, but also take action against vessels and fleets that are unwilling to cooperate... If cooperation cannot be achieved, the United States should prepare for a global fish war.
When I read "fish war," I was imagining it more like this.

A Global Fish War is Coming, Warns US Coast Guard

  • Protecting its own interests (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law." Right. Change that to protecting its own interests, and international rule of law where it benefits self. As history has shown time and again.

    So, please, don't try to play just and rightful, it has not worked for America for many decades.

  • Nearly two decades into the 21st Century, it has become clear the world has limited resources and the last area of expansion is the oceans.

    Ah, the exclusivity of our times — surely, nothing like this has ever happened before. Except around Newfoundland [marianopolis.edu]:

    After the War of American Independence the new United States demanded, as part of the peace settlement, continuation of the fishing rights they had enjoyed in North Atlantic waters as British colonies. Great Britain at the end of the War was not in a position to resist American demands and the Treaty of Versailles in 1783 accorded United States inhabitants equal rights with British subjects to fish in the waters of British North America, including Newfoundland.

    • Oh, do you mean that we are NOT all that special in the history of humanity, and we are merely acting in ways very similar to those societies that came before us, showing only a tiny bit of evolution despite our extremely technological advancement?

      I call hate crime on that! I am a special snowflake, mommy said so, so I can't be driven by the same weaknesses or strengths as other people. Our times are unique and we have never had to fight such evil (like hearing opinions we don't like or fight

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vlad30 ( 44644 )
        The difference now is that we have rapid population growth with good medicine and life spans that are increasing and the usual things that keep the human population down, biological agents and war are increasingly ineffective. Add that some humans pollute there food sources so need to look outside there own borders. What the world needs now is a rapid depopulation. maybe constrained resources might be the new methof of population control

        • Look up "demographic transition" in the social science sense, then get back to me.

          The situation you describe is no different from many others, and other species - population expands to the limit of the resources as a rule. The human race is the first to lift a significant fraction of the population of the species above survival level, first, a tiny fraction as the result of the agricultural revolution, and now a significant fraction as the result of the industrial revolution.

          Living on

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why do people pull something out of the past and just say, "See it happened before so we have nothing to worry about."

      Things are different now. The World's fisheries are teetering on the brink of collapse. As one species gets fished out, another one is fished. There are fish in my super market's case that I've never seen before.

      And the prices of what is still being fished is obscene. $30/lb for wild caught CoHo Salmon.

      And farmed fish - they feed farmed salmon with wild caught fish. There is no such thin

  • Tragedy of the Commons (Score:5, Informative)

    by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Sunday August 20, 2017 @11:36AM (#55052497) Homepage

    This is a literal example of the case example known in economics as "tragedy of the commons."

  • obhvious to anyone (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Anyone with half a brain, has seen this coming. Fish stock declining, half assed attempts at increasing them. Growing world population.
    The west subsidizing poor countries to have more kids.

  • the United States should prepare for a global fish war.

    Shouldn't they just stick to their own little bit of ocean. Rather than trying to impose their "interpretation" of international treaties by pointing guns at the people they disagree with?

    • Probably worse than that (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Either we all cut down on the fishing now, or pretty soon nobody'll fish anything at all, forever.

      • I expect that in time we'll start moving to genetically engineered factory farmed fish as natural stocks become depleted and prices raise. They've existed in various forms for around 30 years now, and only recently was a type of genetically modified salmon approved for human consumption by the FDA. Switching over to engineered fish that could supply a lot of the demand would go a long way towards letting native ocean populations recover. Further down the road, I expect we'll just be able to grow meat withou

    • You do understand the oceans are all connected right?

      • You do understand the oceans are all connected right?

        All the more reason why global policy shouldn't be "enforced" or interpreted by the most belligerent asshole with the most guns.

  • is $30/lb sometimes. That's insane. And I don't mean at Whole Foods or similarly overpriced places. Just regular grocery stores. It was never the cheap fish, but $30/lb is insane.

    • This reminds me of what I've gone through with bison. Two years ago I was buying it for $5/lb.. Two months later my grocery store stopped selling it because they said the price got too high. A few months later they got it back in...at $10/lb.

      The reason: The meat manager said it was being bought up by all of the restaurants. So it was entirely due to supply and demand.

      This was about two years ago. And the price is still $10/lb. with no end in sight. Just like your fish, does this mean no one thought of incre

    • So don't buy it

  • Small, sometimes violent confrontations along borders are common when relations between the neighbouring countries are tense, but are not the cause of bad relations.

  • My money is on the sharks. I don't think there's any question they're going to win the fish wars.

  • A documentary [imdb.com] on the coming fish war.

  • We can't allow this! (Score:3)

    by HangingChad ( 677530 ) on Sunday August 20, 2017 @12:20PM (#55052641) Homepage

    Mr. President, we must not allow a fish gap!

  • Every day we hear this or that policy could start a trade war. But the last "trade war" was like 40+ years ago. They've predicted hundreds of trade wars since then and none have occurred.

    Why should we listen to people telling stories about what they imagine the future might be like? Stop crying wolf all day every day.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Sique ( 173459 )
      There are ongoing trade wars all the time. Whenever you hear about two countries signing a "trade and mutual support agreement", you know another trade war has been ended.

  • The US could give a fire and forget torpedo to every one person fishing rowboat in Malaysia and similar places. Something they can just point towards any Chinese trawler and dump overboard. That'll win via attrition and help solve China's habit of randomly scrawling lines all over the map and saying it's theirs.

  • Something fishy going on here, but I can't quite put my finger on it.

  • Backwards barbarian countries don't GAF, and are just out to smash and grab as much as they can. There will be no sea life, the oceans will die, we will die, but they won't care, because a few well-connected mafia types got to make a bit of easy money.

    Long live American and Western hegemony. Because it may be the last line of defence between us, and oblivion triggered by greedy, selfish barbarians.

  • I was thinking more like this [youtu.be]. (https://youtu.be/lefP0_ZM-Lw)

