A Global Fish War is Coming, Warns US Coast Guard (usni.org) 64
schwit1 shares an article from the U.S. Naval Institute's Proceedings magazine. It includes this warning from the Coast Guard's chief of fisheries law enforcement: Nearly two decades into the 21st Century, it has become clear the world has limited resources and the last area of expansion is the oceans. Battles over politics and ideologies may be supplanted by fights over resources as nations struggle for economic and food security. These new conflicts already have begun -- over fish... In 1996, Canada and Spain almost went to war over the Greenland turbot. Canada seized Spanish vessels it felt were fishing illegally, but Spain did not have the same interpretation of the law and sent gunboats to escort its ships. In 1999, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter intercepted a Russian trawler fishing in the U.S. exclusive economic zone. The lone cutter was promptly surrounded by 19 Russian trawlers. Fortunately, the Russian Border Guard and the Coast Guard drew on an existing relationship and were able to defuse the situation...
Japan protested 230 fishing vessels escorted by seven China Coast Guard ships entering the waters of the disputed Senkaku Islands. Incidents in the South China Sea between the Indonesian Navy and Chinese fishing vessels and China Coast Guard have escalated to arrests, ramming, and warning shots leading experts to suggest only navies and use of force can stop the IUU fishing... The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law. It needs a fleet that not only will provide a multilateral cooperation platform, but also take action against vessels and fleets that are unwilling to cooperate... If cooperation cannot be achieved, the United States should prepare for a global fish war.
When I read "fish war," I was imagining it more like this.
Japan protested 230 fishing vessels escorted by seven China Coast Guard ships entering the waters of the disputed Senkaku Islands. Incidents in the South China Sea between the Indonesian Navy and Chinese fishing vessels and China Coast Guard have escalated to arrests, ramming, and warning shots leading experts to suggest only navies and use of force can stop the IUU fishing... The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law. It needs a fleet that not only will provide a multilateral cooperation platform, but also take action against vessels and fleets that are unwilling to cooperate... If cooperation cannot be achieved, the United States should prepare for a global fish war.
When I read "fish war," I was imagining it more like this.
Protecting its own interests (Score:2, Insightful)
"The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law." Right. Change that to protecting its own interests, and international rule of law where it benefits self. As history has shown time and again.
So, please, don't try to play just and rightful, it has not worked for America for many decades.
Re: (Score:2)
Solution: Don't eat fish. Don't eat meat, while we are at it - don't eat.
Re: (Score:2)
Like in, say, Syria, where the US did everything in their power to destabilize the region and leaving Europe now to deal with the fallout?
Re: (Score:1)
Beware the IKEA weapons. They even come with ("english") instructions:
Thank you purchase Sweden flat-pack bomb. Please assembly in timely maner follow instructiones step 1 to 40 and pressing button "detonate". Thanks you.
Re: (Score:2)
Stick to your principals [dictionary.com]? What?
Re: (Score:2)
You didn't read the link you provided, did you?
Re: (Score:2)
Putin's dick is so far up your arse it's not even funny.
Everything old is new again (Score:3)
Ah, the exclusivity of our times — surely, nothing like this has ever happened before. Except around Newfoundland [marianopolis.edu]:
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, do you mean that we are NOT all that special in the history of humanity, and we are merely acting in ways very similar to those societies that came before us, showing only a tiny bit of evolution despite our extremely technological advancement?
I call hate crime on that! I am a special snowflake, mommy said so, so I can't be driven by the same weaknesses or strengths as other people. Our times are unique and we have never had to fight such evil (like hearing opinions we don't like or fight
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Look up "demographic transition" in the social science sense, then get back to me.
The situation you describe is no different from many others, and other species - population expands to the limit of the resources as a rule. The human race is the first to lift a significant fraction of the population of the species above survival level, first, a tiny fraction as the result of the agricultural revolution, and now a significant fraction as the result of the industrial revolution.
Living on
Re: (Score:1)
Why do people pull something out of the past and just say, "See it happened before so we have nothing to worry about."
Things are different now. The World's fisheries are teetering on the brink of collapse. As one species gets fished out, another one is fished. There are fish in my super market's case that I've never seen before.
And the prices of what is still being fished is obscene. $30/lb for wild caught CoHo Salmon.
And farmed fish - they feed farmed salmon with wild caught fish. There is no such thin
Tragedy of the Commons (Score:5, Informative)
This is a literal example of the case example known in economics as "tragedy of the commons."
obhvious to anyone (Score:1)
Anyone with half a brain, has seen this coming. Fish stock declining, half assed attempts at increasing them. Growing world population.
The west subsidizing poor countries to have more kids.
You fish your bit, I'll fish mine (Score:2)
the United States should prepare for a global fish war.
Shouldn't they just stick to their own little bit of ocean. Rather than trying to impose their "interpretation" of international treaties by pointing guns at the people they disagree with?
Probably worse than that (Score:2, Informative)
Either we all cut down on the fishing now, or pretty soon nobody'll fish anything at all, forever.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: You fish your bit, I'll fish mine (Score:2)
You do understand the oceans are all connected right?
Re: (Score:2)
You do understand the oceans are all connected right?
All the more reason why global policy shouldn't be "enforced" or interpreted by the most belligerent asshole with the most guns.
Halibut in my neck of the woods (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This reminds me of what I've gone through with bison. Two years ago I was buying it for $5/lb.. Two months later my grocery store stopped selling it because they said the price got too high. A few months later they got it back in...at $10/lb.
The reason: The meat manager said it was being bought up by all of the restaurants. So it was entirely due to supply and demand.
This was about two years ago. And the price is still $10/lb. with no end in sight. Just like your fish, does this mean no one thought of incre
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Similar to border conflicts (Score:2)
Small, sometimes violent confrontations along borders are common when relations between the neighbouring countries are tense, but are not the cause of bad relations.
Fish Wars (Score:2)
My money is on the sharks. I don't think there's any question they're going to win the fish wars.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If Hollywood is any indicator, they may have their time but in the end it doesn't look too good for them.
Fish war documentary (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Equating humanity to a disease is just going to lead to bad thinking, because your solution is that humanity should be wiped out. That's what any person would tell you they'd wan
Re: (Score:2)
Well, looking at the kind of humans that pump out units like there's no tomorrow, the "doesn't think" analogy stays valid.
We can't allow this! (Score:3)
Mr. President, we must not allow a fish gap!
Like the trade war? (Score:2)
Every day we hear this or that policy could start a trade war. But the last "trade war" was like 40+ years ago. They've predicted hundreds of trade wars since then and none have occurred.
Why should we listen to people telling stories about what they imagine the future might be like? Stop crying wolf all day every day.
Re: (Score:2)
Good time for a proxy war (Score:2)
The US could give a fire and forget torpedo to every one person fishing rowboat in Malaysia and similar places. Something they can just point towards any Chinese trawler and dump overboard. That'll win via attrition and help solve China's habit of randomly scrawling lines all over the map and saying it's theirs.
Something fishy going on (Score:2)
China and Russia want to rape the world (Score:2)
Backwards barbarian countries don't GAF, and are just out to smash and grab as much as they can. There will be no sea life, the oceans will die, we will die, but they won't care, because a few well-connected mafia types got to make a bit of easy money.
Long live American and Western hegemony. Because it may be the last line of defence between us, and oblivion triggered by greedy, selfish barbarians.
I was thinking more like this (Score:2)