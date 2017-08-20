A Global Fish War is Coming, Warns US Coast Guard (usni.org) 31
schwit1 shares an article from the U.S. Naval Institute's Proceedings magazine. It includes this warning from the Coast Guard's chief of fisheries law enforcement: Nearly two decades into the 21st Century, it has become clear the world has limited resources and the last area of expansion is the oceans. Battles over politics and ideologies may be supplanted by fights over resources as nations struggle for economic and food security. These new conflicts already have begun -- over fish... In 1996, Canada and Spain almost went to war over the Greenland turbot. Canada seized Spanish vessels it felt were fishing illegally, but Spain did not have the same interpretation of the law and sent gunboats to escort its ships. In 1999, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter intercepted a Russian trawler fishing in the U.S. exclusive economic zone. The lone cutter was promptly surrounded by 19 Russian trawlers. Fortunately, the Russian Border Guard and the Coast Guard drew on an existing relationship and were able to defuse the situation...
Japan protested 230 fishing vessels escorted by seven China Coast Guard ships entering the waters of the disputed Senkaku Islands. Incidents in the South China Sea between the Indonesian Navy and Chinese fishing vessels and China Coast Guard have escalated to arrests, ramming, and warning shots leading experts to suggest only navies and use of force can stop the IUU fishing... The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law. It needs a fleet that not only will provide a multilateral cooperation platform, but also take action against vessels and fleets that are unwilling to cooperate... If cooperation cannot be achieved, the United States should prepare for a global fish war.
When I read "fish war," I was imagining it more like this.
Japan protested 230 fishing vessels escorted by seven China Coast Guard ships entering the waters of the disputed Senkaku Islands. Incidents in the South China Sea between the Indonesian Navy and Chinese fishing vessels and China Coast Guard have escalated to arrests, ramming, and warning shots leading experts to suggest only navies and use of force can stop the IUU fishing... The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law. It needs a fleet that not only will provide a multilateral cooperation platform, but also take action against vessels and fleets that are unwilling to cooperate... If cooperation cannot be achieved, the United States should prepare for a global fish war.
When I read "fish war," I was imagining it more like this.
Protecting its own interests (Score:2, Insightful)
"The United States needs to show it is serious about protecting sustainable fisheries and international rule of law." Right. Change that to protecting its own interests, and international rule of law where it benefits self. As history has shown time and again.
So, please, don't try to play just and rightful, it has not worked for America for many decades.
Re: (Score:1)
I can't wait until you wops and krauts have been completely overrun with muslims. Hopefully we'll stick to our principals and won't let you in to our country as refugees when that happens.
Everything old is new again (Score:3)
Ah, the exclusivity of our times — surely, nothing like this has ever happened before. Except around Newfoundland [marianopolis.edu]:
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, do you mean that we are NOT all that special in the history of humanity, and we are merely acting in ways very similar to those societies that came before us, showing only a tiny bit of evolution despite our extremely technological advancement?
I call hate crime on that! I am a special snowflake, mommy said so, so I can't be driven by the same weaknesses or strengths as other people. Our times are unique and we have never had to fight such evil (like hearing opinions we don't like or fight
Tragedy of the Commons (Score:5, Informative)
This is a literal example of the case example known in economics as "tragedy of the commons."
obhvious to anyone (Score:1)
Anyone with half a brain, has seen this coming. Fish stock declining, half assed attempts at increasing them. Growing world population.
The west subsidizing poor countries to have more kids.
You fish your bit, I'll fish mine (Score:2)
the United States should prepare for a global fish war.
Shouldn't they just stick to their own little bit of ocean. Rather than trying to impose their "interpretation" of international treaties by pointing guns at the people they disagree with?
Probably worse than that (Score:2, Informative)
Either we all cut down on the fishing now, or pretty soon nobody'll fish anything at all, forever.
Re: You fish your bit, I'll fish mine (Score:2)
You do understand the oceans are all connected right?
Halibut in my neck of the woods (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This reminds me of what I've gone through with bison. Two years ago I was buying it for $5/lb.. Two months later my grocery store stopped selling it because they said the price got too high. A few months later they got it back in...at $10/lb.
The reason: The meat manager said it was being bought up by all of the restaurants. So it was entirely due to supply and demand.
This was about two years ago. And the price is still $10/lb. with no end in sight. Just like your fish, does this mean no one thought of incre
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Similar to border conflicts (Score:2)
Small, sometimes violent confrontations along borders are common when relations between the neighbouring countries are tense, but are not the cause of bad relations.
Fish Wars (Score:2)
My money is on the sharks. I don't think there's any question they're going to win the fish wars.
Re: (Score:2)
Fish war documentary (Score:2)
We can't allow this! (Score:2)
Mr. President, we must not allow a fish gap!