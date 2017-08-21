Supreme Court Asked To Nullify the Google Trademark (arstechnica.com) 57
Is the term "google" too generic and therefore unworthy of its trademark protection? That's the question before the US Supreme Court. From a report: What's before the Supreme Court is a trademark lawsuit that Google already defeated in a lower court. The lawsuit claims that Google should no longer be trademarked because the word "google" is synonymous to the public with the term "search the Internet." "There is no single word other than google that conveys the action of searching the Internet using any search engine," according to the petition to the Supreme Court. It's perhaps one of the most consequential trademark case before the justices since they ruled in June that offensive trademarks must be allowed. The Google trademark dispute dates to 2012 when a man named Chris Gillespie registered 763 domain names that combined "google" with other words and phrase, including "googledonaldtrump.com."
to google means to search on google.
I don't know what kind of morons this guy talks to, but I never hear people say google when they mean bing, or yahoo or whatever.
The verb for those is "search".
Isn't that that great porn search engine, where it will offer raunchier and raunchier suggestions as you keep clicking through them?
Kleenex (Score:2)
Do they still have their Trademark?
Because that's pretty much synonymous with every snotrag now.
I've heard "Just google it on bing. Works a lot better." That sounded just fine to my ears, truth of the statement notwithstanding. .
I've heard "Just google it on bing. Works a lot better."
I doubt it. I have never heard anyone say that Bing "works a lot better".
Why not bing it on yahoo?
to google means to search on google.
Indeed. I have never heard anyone say "Google it with Bing" except as a joke.
Nitpick: TFA claims that the trademark for "aspirin" was lost through generic use. This is wrong. Bayer was forced to abandon the trademark because Germany lost the First World War. Bayer also lost the trademark to "Heroin".
Bayer also lost the trademark to "Heroin".
Well that turned out to be short sighted. The war on heroin would be over today if Bayer could go after street dealers for trademark infringement!
I think you need to get out more often. Substantial numbers of people literally don't know the difference, despite the bigass logo.
I'm not arguing that the term "google" has become generic but I am absolutely arguing that people don't ever really "mean bing", they mean search, and don't realize they aren't using google. I've even heard it called "Microsoft google", and they were referring to neither bing nor google.
To quote Scott Hanselmann: "Quickly googling with Bing

Pretty sure we know the answer. (Score:1)
And they don't say, "Let me google that. Hey Siri, "When is the eclipse?" "
And that's correct usage among all the cases I've seen.
No one says, "I'm going to google that with SIRI".
No one says, "I'm going to google that with Bing"
When they say they are going to google something, they mean they are going to use google to search the internet.
Partially, this is because there is a particular quality to google results which other search engines lack.
You obviously haven't been around non-tech people in a while.
I've heard "google that on Bing" "I use yahoo to google."; for a non-trivial number of people, "to google" justt means "to search online".
Just like "hand me a kleenex" "i need a band-aid". The terms are still trademarked, but the public chooses to use it generically for anything similiar.
I wonder if there is a way for Google to find people using the word "google" in a generic sense. Some kind of ability to look at millions of use cases and citations, some kind of artificial intelligence to infer the context... Wondering who Google would turn to find information.
What is before SCOTUS is an appeal not a case (Score:5, Informative)
Because google is not googol
Too successful? (Score:2)
Same logic nullifies Bing and Yahoo too. (Score:1)

The only machine that I know of that goes Bing is the most expensive one in the WHOOOOOLE hospital.
huh... (Score:1)
Jeeves just told me this is BS.
I prefer to use... (Score:2)
The privacy-preserving search engine, DuckDuckGoogle.
this seems a little circular (Score:2)
Google - by itself, as a word - implies nothing about internet search.
Ostensibly, it's a number ( in fact it's a homonym of googol, coined to mean 10^100).
If the summary is correct, essentially they're arguing that Google's market success means they lose their trademark ala generification like kleenex, xerox, etc. But it doesn't make any sense at all to assert "There is no single word other than google that conveys the action of searching the Internet using any search engine" without intrinsically creditin
Ostensibly, it's a number ( in fact it's a homonym of googol, coined to mean 10^100)
Actually it's a mispelling of the word "googol" (http://graphics.stanford.edu/~dk/google_name_origin.html).
Dan Parisi Defense (Score:2)
We used to love Dan Pirisi here on slashdot. The guy made a habit out of registering things he didn't like with "Sucks" at the end of it.
http://www.salon.com/2001/06/2... [salon.com]
His case was hard fought and he won with the defense of registering a domain name with "sucks" in it is a criticism of the companies being featured. Good story from the early days of slashdot/the internet.
Coke, Dumpster, Escalator, Kerosene (Score:2)
So should Coca-cola Company lose their trademark because a bunch of Georgians erroneously call all soft drinks "coke" ?
Sure, sometimes trademarks become genericized [wikipedia.org]. And sometimes the trademark is lost, and other times the courts decide that the trademarks are still valid. Usually the newer the trademark the less likely it is to be lost, probably because modern courts are corporation-friendly.