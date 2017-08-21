Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google The Internet Your Rights Online

Supreme Court Asked To Nullify the Google Trademark (arstechnica.com) 57

Posted by msmash from the setting-precedent dept.
Is the term "google" too generic and therefore unworthy of its trademark protection? That's the question before the US Supreme Court. From a report: What's before the Supreme Court is a trademark lawsuit that Google already defeated in a lower court. The lawsuit claims that Google should no longer be trademarked because the word "google" is synonymous to the public with the term "search the Internet." "There is no single word other than google that conveys the action of searching the Internet using any search engine," according to the petition to the Supreme Court. It's perhaps one of the most consequential trademark case before the justices since they ruled in June that offensive trademarks must be allowed. The Google trademark dispute dates to 2012 when a man named Chris Gillespie registered 763 domain names that combined "google" with other words and phrase, including "googledonaldtrump.com."

Supreme Court Asked To Nullify the Google Trademark More | Reply

Supreme Court Asked To Nullify the Google Trademark

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Facts are stubborn, but statistics are more pliable.

Close