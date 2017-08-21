Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google The Internet Your Rights Online

Supreme Court Asked To Nullify the Google Trademark (arstechnica.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the setting-precedent dept.
Is the term "google" too generic and therefore unworthy of its trademark protection? That's the question before the US Supreme Court. From a report: What's before the Supreme Court is a trademark lawsuit that Google already defeated in a lower court. The lawsuit claims that Google should no longer be trademarked because the word "google" is synonymous to the public with the term "search the Internet." "There is no single word other than google that conveys the action of searching the Internet using any search engine," according to the petition to the Supreme Court. It's perhaps one of the most consequential trademark case before the justices since they ruled in June that offensive trademarks must be allowed. The Google trademark dispute dates to 2012 when a man named Chris Gillespie registered 763 domain names that combined "google" with other words and phrase, including "googledonaldtrump.com."

Supreme Court Asked To Nullify the Google Trademark More | Reply

Supreme Court Asked To Nullify the Google Trademark

Comments Filter:

  • bullshit (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    to google means to search on google.
    I don't know what kind of morons this guy talks to, but I never hear people say google when they mean bing, or yahoo or whatever.
    The verb for those is "search".

    • Re:bullshit (Score:4, Interesting)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Monday August 21, 2017 @01:31PM (#55057791)

      to google means to search on google.

      Indeed. I have never heard anyone say "Google it with Bing" except as a joke.

      Nitpick: TFA claims that the trademark for "aspirin" was lost through generic use. This is wrong. Bayer was forced to abandon the trademark because Germany lost the First World War. Bayer also lost the trademark to "Heroin".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by EvilSS ( 557649 )

        Bayer also lost the trademark to "Heroin".

        Well that turned out to be short sighted. The war on heroin would be over today if Bayer could go after street dealers for trademark infringement!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think you need to get out more often. Substantial numbers of people literally don't know the difference, despite the bigass logo.

      I'm not arguing that the term "google" has become generic but I am absolutely arguing that people don't ever really "mean bing", they mean search, and don't realize they aren't using google. I've even heard it called "Microsoft google", and they were referring to neither bing nor google.

    • To quote Scott Hanselmann: "Quickly googling with Bing ..."

  • Like many questions asked on slashdot, the answer should be "No". See Kleenex(TM), Xerox(TM), Band-Aid(TM), etc.
  • Chris Gillespie sued and lost so he appealed to the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS), which is his right. However, the justices have not yet ruled on whether they'll even hear his appeal. My guess is they won't hear it and will let the previous ruling (against Gillespie) stand. I do know that one of the ways you can lose a trademark is not to defend it and nobody can accuse Google of doing this.
    • Since it is recently filed, I can't find any amicus briefs. Usually many amicus briefs would generally mean SCOTUS is likely to hear the case
  • Yeah, this would be a great idea. Let's punish a company for being TOO successful in what they do by taking away their trademark protection. Sheesh,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      The only machine that I know of that goes Bing is the most expensive one in the WHOOOOOLE hospital.

  • Jeeves just told me this is BS.

Slashdot Top Deals

The best things in life are for a fee.

Close