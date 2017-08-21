Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation

Driverless Cars Need a Lot More Than Software, Ford CTO Says (axios.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the cars-of-future dept.
In an interview, Ken Washington, Ford's Chief Technical Officer, shared company's views on how autonomy will change car design. From an article: The biggest influence will be how the cars are bought, sold and used: "You would design those vehicles differently depending on what business model (is being used). We're working through that business model question right now," he said. The biggest misconceptions about autonomous capabilities is that it's only about software: "People are imagining that the act of doing software for autonomy is all you need to do and then you can just bolt it to the car," he said. "I don't think it's possible to describe what an autonomous vehicle is going to look like," he added.

Driverless Cars Need a Lot More Than Software, Ford CTO Says More | Reply

Driverless Cars Need a Lot More Than Software, Ford CTO Says

Comments Filter:

  • Translation (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Monday August 21, 2017 @02:04PM (#55058019)
    We are sick and tired of selling value at this price point. We don't easily know where you go in real time, can't divert you to areas we want you to go, or subject you to in vehicle ads, and after only a few years you are off a payment plan. We are going to fix this for you, and likely make it illegal to return to the old model of ownership and privacy rights.
  • The business model should include protecting people and pedestrians at all cost. A car that protects itself while getting everyone killed probably won't have a great used car value.

    • Now if we could only find a way to program human drivers to that standard.

    • The business model should include protecting people and pedestrians at all cost.

      If you want to be taken seriously, try to avoid hyperbolic phrases like "at all costs". In the real world, resources are always finite.

      A car that protects itself while getting everyone killed probably won't have a great used car value.

      Killing a human will cost millions or tens of millions in legal fees and payouts. Suggesting that these cars will intentionally prioritize avoiding mechanical damage over human life is absurd.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        In the real world, resources are always finite.

        How many years did it take the auto industry to be shamed by Ralph Nader into providing safety features for their customers?

        Suggesting that these cars will intentionally prioritize avoiding mechanical damage over human life is absurd.

        Depends on the business model. Not every business model will prioritize human life. Based on the business model is how these self-driving cars will be programmed.

        https://www.technologyreview.com/s/542626/why-self-driving-cars-must-be-programmed-to-kill/ [technologyreview.com]

        • How many years did it take the auto industry to be shamed by Ralph Nader into providing safety features for their customers?

          Immediately after Ralph Nader shamed the government into changing product liability laws.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      This is difficult, and is going to have to be a government decision eventually.
      We'll never make a vehicle that will never kill anyone under any circumstance, there are just too many possible circumstances. The bigger problem is how it decides who dies.

      The driver of a vehicle will always choose to save themselves over someone else. In fact, they'll likely choose to save themselves over several others. But what choice will the car make?

      If people know that one make of car prioritizes the occupants of the vehic

    • The only safe car is a parked car.

  • So it almost needs a soul when it needs to make life and death decisions, sort of a
    Complete holistic reconnaissance intelligence system to intercept necrosis events.

    • So it almost needs a soul when it needs to make life and death decisions, sort of a
      Complete holistic reconnaissance intelligence system to intercept necrosis events.

      Like in iRobot where the robot saves Will Smith's character from a car crash while letting a child in the other car die. The algorithm predicted that Will Smith's character had a higher likelihood of surviving. But it doesn't take into account that most (unselfish) people would want the child to be rescued. The problem is that it is a moral and value judgement rather than something that can be easily calculated.

  • The technology simply isn't safe enough yet (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This rush to deploy driverless vehicles is insanity. Especially after the news of the gentleman who was denogginized by an 18 wheeler through no fault of his own. In response to events like that, Musk and other true believers simply think the concept might need a few more tweaks.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by gurps_npc ( 621217 )

      Yes. Because I can't remember when the last time a human driven car caused a death. Excluding Charllotesville. And Barcelona. Oh, and my Grandmother. Actually it's pretty common. Which explains why you don't think about it.

      Common risks are ignored, while uncommon things get talked about.

      This causes some people to think that ridiculous precautions should be taken to stop the uncommon things while doing nothing to fix the common ones.

      Nope. Driver-less cars, using CURRENT technology would be safer th

      • Nope. Driver-less cars, using CURRENT technology would be safer than what we have now.

        Those are the ones that can be tricked into thinking a stop sign is actually a speed limit sign with nothing more than a handful of stickers, right?

        BTW, did Google ever figure out how to get their car to recognize a stopped cyclist, and not repeatedly slam on the brakes?

        • Mod parent up. Also driverless cars run most of the miles on freeways and all in fair weather. A major cause of accidents is bad weather, which driverless cars don't run in, another is alcohol which autonomous cars won't be good at avoiding since the drunk drivers don't follow rules. I can't even find a study that can compare apples to apples as driverless cars don't run under the same conditions as piloted ones and very few studies seperate out weather or road type in accidents. Comparing pre planned sa

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      The guy who had "no fault of his own" drove his car in to the side of a semi-truck. That is the very definition of his fault. He didn't apply the brakes, didn't swerve, he drove straight in to the side of a truck.

      And don't claim it was the car's fault. The car was not self driving, you can't buy a self driving car at this point, nobody claimed the car could drive itself, and he had to agree to, and ignore, many warnings that it could not before operating it.

      In response to that incident, Musk did the horribl

    • This rush to deploy driverless vehicles is insanity. Especially after the news of the gentleman who was denogginized by an 18 wheeler through no fault of his own. In response to events like that, Musk and other true believers simply think the concept might need a few more tweaks.

      Self-driving cars already have a better driving record than any human could hope for. They don't have to be perfect, they just have to be better than us.

  • They need hardware too. Duh.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      Many vehicles today already have a large percentage of the hardware, it's needed for other more basic systems like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, automatic lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, etc. These cars will likely still need a bit more in the sensor department, but not all that much. They'll likely need some more powerful computers processing those signals though, and then of course a lot of software.

      What Ford is talking about though

  • Ford was warned by their own engineers that the car would explode in rear-end collisions and that it would cost $5 per car to fix it. Ford decided that killing a few customers and settling a few lawsuits was better and cheaper than actually building safe cars.

    I do hope they're going to make a better set of choices this time.

  • If, for example, your sensors can't detect a white truck on a cloudy day, no software is going to be good enough.

  • I think what Washington's basically saying is that autonomous vehicles are replacements for taxis and transport/delivery trucks, not personal cars. I wonder if he's thought about personal cars that can do both?

Slashdot Top Deals

A hacker does for love what others would not do for money.

Close