Driverless Cars Need a Lot More Than Software, Ford CTO Says
In an interview, Ken Washington, Ford's Chief Technical Officer, shared company's views on how autonomy will change car design. From an article: The biggest influence will be how the cars are bought, sold and used: "You would design those vehicles differently depending on what business model (is being used). We're working through that business model question right now," he said. The biggest misconceptions about autonomous capabilities is that it's only about software: "People are imagining that the act of doing software for autonomy is all you need to do and then you can just bolt it to the car," he said. "I don't think it's possible to describe what an autonomous vehicle is going to look like," he added.
Now if we could only find a way to program human drivers to that standard.
Was someone talking about taking away your right to drive? It strikes me that the first place self-driving vehicles are going to make major inroads is in long haul trucking, and that has nothing to do with taking away your right to drive, but rather with firing a whole lot of truckers, and making shipping cheaper.
Automation is coming, and you might as well accept it. I can't imagine self-driving vehicles are going to be common consumer products in the near future, but in thirty or forty years, I'll wager th
The business model should include protecting people and pedestrians at all cost.
If you want to be taken seriously, try to avoid hyperbolic phrases like "at all costs". In the real world, resources are always finite.
A car that protects itself while getting everyone killed probably won't have a great used car value.
Killing a human will cost millions or tens of millions in legal fees and payouts. Suggesting that these cars will intentionally prioritize avoiding mechanical damage over human life is absurd.
In the real world, resources are always finite.
How many years did it take the auto industry to be shamed by Ralph Nader into providing safety features for their customers?
Suggesting that these cars will intentionally prioritize avoiding mechanical damage over human life is absurd.
Depends on the business model. Not every business model will prioritize human life. Based on the business model is how these self-driving cars will be programmed.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/542626/why-self-driving-cars-must-be-programmed-to-kill/ [technologyreview.com]
How many years did it take the auto industry to be shamed by Ralph Nader into providing safety features for their customers?
Immediately after Ralph Nader shamed the government into changing product liability laws.
Shitty 'self driving cars' will fail spectacularly in the marketplace once people truly understand the reality of them: your real freedom taken away, as you're strapped into some machine that you have zero real control over.
I for one will be very happy to have a machine do the driving for me. I already use adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist on my commute, and I would happily turn over the drudgery of driving to a machine. I derive no joy from driving, though I know many people who do, and I don't begrudge them that.
But I question the common perception that self driving cars are going to lead huge drops in car ownership. Right now my golf clubs and gym bag are in my car, and my sunglasses, and my bike rack, and m
feld techs / plumbers / hvac / cable guys / etc.
Keep alot of parts / tools in the car / van and they go site to site throughout the day.
I'm sure there were many horse breeders and carriage manufacturers who believed the same thing, right up until most of them went out of business.
you're strapped into some machine that you have zero real control over.
This is also true when you are a passenger on an airplane, taxi, bus, or even a carpool. Yet people do that everyday. The difference with SDCs is that you will be safer.
This is difficult, and is going to have to be a government decision eventually.
We'll never make a vehicle that will never kill anyone under any circumstance, there are just too many possible circumstances. The bigger problem is how it decides who dies.
The driver of a vehicle will always choose to save themselves over someone else. In fact, they'll likely choose to save themselves over several others. But what choice will the car make?
If people know that one make of car prioritizes the occupants of the vehic
A soul?
So it almost needs a soul when it needs to make life and death decisions, sort of a
Complete holistic reconnaissance intelligence system to intercept necrosis events.
So it almost needs a soul when it needs to make life and death decisions, sort of a
Complete holistic reconnaissance intelligence system to intercept necrosis events.
Like in iRobot where the robot saves Will Smith's character from a car crash while letting a child in the other car die. The algorithm predicted that Will Smith's character had a higher likelihood of surviving. But it doesn't take into account that most (unselfish) people would want the child to be rescued. The problem is that it is a moral and value judgement rather than something that can be easily calculated.
The technology simply isn't safe enough yet
This rush to deploy driverless vehicles is insanity. Especially after the news of the gentleman who was denogginized by an 18 wheeler through no fault of his own. In response to events like that, Musk and other true believers simply think the concept might need a few more tweaks.
Yes. Because I can't remember when the last time a human driven car caused a death. Excluding Charllotesville. And Barcelona. Oh, and my Grandmother. Actually it's pretty common. Which explains why you don't think about it.
Common risks are ignored, while uncommon things get talked about.
This causes some people to think that ridiculous precautions should be taken to stop the uncommon things while doing nothing to fix the common ones.
Nope. Driver-less cars, using CURRENT technology would be safer th
Nope. Driver-less cars, using CURRENT technology would be safer than what we have now.
Those are the ones that can be tricked into thinking a stop sign is actually a speed limit sign with nothing more than a handful of stickers, right?
BTW, did Google ever figure out how to get their car to recognize a stopped cyclist, and not repeatedly slam on the brakes?
the cut over time is really bad with you must be r
the cut over time is really bad with you must be ready to take over with much less reaction time Then an airline pilot has when the autopilot fails.
Actually, the Ford guy has a valid point. He probably doesn't want to talk about it, but it *is* valid. When the car drives itself, do you provide controls? What percentage of people are going to own a car, and how many will just use an automated taxi when needed. Etc.
Note that many of these changes are dependent on social decisions that haven't been made, but might be. E.g., if rush hour goes away, then the "I'll depend on a taxi" option becomes more viable. If it doesn't, then micro-buses dominate.
The guy who had "no fault of his own" drove his car in to the side of a semi-truck. That is the very definition of his fault. He didn't apply the brakes, didn't swerve, he drove straight in to the side of a truck.
And don't claim it was the car's fault. The car was not self driving, you can't buy a self driving car at this point, nobody claimed the car could drive itself, and he had to agree to, and ignore, many warnings that it could not before operating it.
In response to that incident, Musk did the horribl
This rush to deploy driverless vehicles is insanity. Especially after the news of the gentleman who was denogginized by an 18 wheeler through no fault of his own. In response to events like that, Musk and other true believers simply think the concept might need a few more tweaks.
Self-driving cars already have a better driving record than any human could hope for. They don't have to be perfect, they just have to be better than us.
If you take a model S, and add cross traffic and rear radars, it will have the hardware to be 100% self driving. (Don't believe Tesla when they take your money for "full self driving" without those basic necessities, they're flat out lying as they have done so often in the past)
Beyond that though, there's a LOT of software work to be done, and I really don't know how far away that is. There are just so many edge cases in driving that I'm not confident that we'll get to 100% self driving with zero driver inp
Well yea...
Many vehicles today already have a large percentage of the hardware, it's needed for other more basic systems like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, automatic lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, etc. These cars will likely still need a bit more in the sensor department, but not all that much. They'll likely need some more powerful computers processing those signals though, and then of course a lot of software.
What Ford is talking about though
Ford was warned by their own engineers that the car would explode in rear-end collisions and that it would cost $5 per car to fix it. Ford decided that killing a few customers and settling a few lawsuits was better and cheaper than actually building safe cars.
I do hope they're going to make a better set of choices this time.
If, for example, your sensors can't detect a white truck on a cloudy day, no software is going to be good enough.
