Cord-Cutting Still Doesn't Beat the Cable Bundle (wired.com) 84
I'd like to cut the cord, writes Brian Barrett for Wired, then, the very instant I allow myself to picture what life looks like after that figurative snip, my reverie comes crashing down. From an article: Cutting the cord is absolutely right for some people. Lots of people, maybe. But it's not that cheap, and it's not that easy, and there's not much hope of improvement on either front any time soon. Not to turn this into a math experiment, but let's consider cost. Assuming you're looking for a cord replacement, not abandoning live television altogether, you're going to need a service that bundles together a handful of channels and blips them to your house over the internet. The cheapest way you can accomplish this is to pay Sling TV $20 per month, for which you get 29 channels. That sounds not so bad, and certainly less than your cable bill. But! Sling Orange limits you to a single stream. If you're in a household with others, you'll probably want Sling Blue, which offers multiple streams and 43 channels for $25 per month. But! Sling Orange and Sling Blue have different channel lineups (ESPN is on Orange, not Blue, while Orange lacks FX, Bravo and any locals). For full coverage, you can subscribe to both for $40. But! Have kids? You'll want the Kids Extra package for another $5 per month. Love ESPNU? Grab that $5 per month sports package. HBO? $15 per month, please. Presto, you're up to $65 per month. But! Don't forget the extra $5 for a cloud-based DVR. Plus the high-speed internet service that you need to keep your stream from buffering, which, by the way, it'll do anyway. That's not to pick on Sling TV, specifically. But paying $70 to quit cable feels like smoking a pack of Parliaments to quit Marlboro Lights. You run into similar situations across the board, whether it's a higher base rate, or a limited premium selection, or the absence of local programming altogether. It turns out, oddly enough, that things cost money, whether you access those things through traditional cable packages or through a modem provided to you by a traditional cable operator.
For between $20-$50 up front, plus maybe a $20-$50 tuner, you can get several channels at no additional cost!
Depends on where you are. Where I am, I could basically get one.
I get about 25 channels with my crummy $10 antenna in a window plugged into my television. If I paid for an rooftop antenna, I could probably get about 40 channels.
Beware gentle readers, some television companies don't include a built-in tuner with their televisions anymore.
And you can get a DVR experience from Tivo that works well with Antenna.
Or you can buy a SiliconDust box (for about $90) that works with an antenna. The 2 tuner HDHomeRun Connect for example.
You can even build a backend system to record OTA television.
Most TV's still come with a Tuner built-in. Put it to work with an antenna [cordcuttingreport.com]. Often, the HD you receive is better quality than what you get with cable, because most cable providers compress.
And even an indoor antenna can be split with coax splitters between multiple TVs.
Just need to know if you live near some broadcast towers, and here's help with that [nocable.org].
But what's the internet speed?
Who wants ESPN? In fact, most cable providers are realizing the majority of consumers don't want ESPN.
Disingenuous Comparison (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, the majority of people cutting the cord aren't looking to ensure a 1:1 replacement of all channels they may or may not have been watching previously, and the industry damn well knows it. A lot of people are perfectly happy with general internet news, available content on youtube, and maybe 1 or 2 streaming services (netflix, hulu, hbo go, amazon, etc).
Given that people are unlikely to subscribe to cable but not internet, the cost of internet is a non-factor making cord cutting very reasonable to a huge number of people.
Having a lot of mind rotting time filling trash in easy reach leads to compulsive rather then deliberative TV watching. Pay as you go has the important psychological benefit of me thinking to myself do I really want to pay $4.99 to watch that movie? This brings to mind that I'm also paying with my lost time. Sometimes the answer is yes but sometimes it's no. And it's often "No" in cases where had I already paid to see (via the cable bill) I probably would have just tried to get my money's worth rather t
People who want all the channels they currently have, in multiple rooms, with kids, and live new channels, and sports... aren't looking to 'cut the cord'... they want the cord.
And it is also no surprise that replacing the cord... with another cord that does exactly the same thing costs as much as the original cord.
Yup! As I see it, if/when I do finally dump cable, I'll lose some stuff, but there will still be plenty of stuff on Netflix and Hulu, and the combined cost will be much less than cable.
I kind of agree, but from just a video point of view, my kids seem to have no trouble finding anime online, I don't know if the content owners are allowing this willingly.
But my kids end up going to these shows and stuff and end up paying there by purchasing a poster for $10 among other things.
In reality, this post should have been titled "Sling Still Doesn't Beat the Cable Bundle", since that's pretty much the only option they looked at - and even that is disingenuous, since cord-cutting normally involves people who have decided to turn their back on the traditional TV channel idea.
It's not surprising that a person who must rely on cable internet (which is most of us) and still wants local network channels will probably find the cable company to offer the cheapest option.
Assuming you're looking for a cord replacement... (Score:4, Informative)
Bad assumption.
We bought cable as part of a bundle with Internet access when we moved two years ago. We've never used it - not even once. Next house we won't bother, no matter how cheap it is. Lifestyles change.
Broadcast TV was always annoying, and gradually better forms of entertainment have emerged.
Agreed. Our internet provider (Shaw Canada) has been shamelessly begging for us to bundle cable with our internet for years now. They finally promised to quintuple our internet speed if we'd just try it free for two months. We're on our second month now, and never use it. It's just the same ad-ridden low quality garbage that it's always been. Even the movie channels are full of ads, and I assume they still snip out pieces of the movie to make room for more ads? Can't be bothered to find out.
Free Digital Over-the-Air (Score:2)
What you're looking for is free, digital over-the-air broadcasts, which are available using inexpensive, one-time-purchase antennas. Way back when I was a TV newbie like the author of the article, I got started on this because the local cable channel actually wanted extra money to send me HD signals.
If you want specific shows, movies or sporting events
Add in splintering (Score:4, Insightful)
Right now, you can still bundle Netflix with Amazon Prime and an HBO subscription to get a good bit of the market for a reasonable monthly outlay, but as industry watchdogs have suggested, Netflix only works if there aren't too many Netflix-type providers bidding for content.
Weird reasoning (Score:3)
That looks like Cable Company Math, talking about the number of channels per dollar.
That doesn't at all reflect what I've observed people doing when they cut the cord. Most of the time, they realize that they may have a hundred channels for their money, but they only watch two or three of them (and usually only a couple of shows on each).
On a per show cost, for those people, cable is crazy expensive, and it's really easy to bring that number down.
Cord replacement != cord cutting (Score:4, Interesting)
How'd we go from a title that talks about cord-cutting, to one about replacing the cable with just another form of getting the same crap?
Because this is the way the cable industry thinks. When I called my local cable company 17 years ago and told them to discontinue my cable service, and after all the back and forth about how I simply didn't want it and wasn't watching it, and after they finally agreed to disconnect me, their final words for me were "see you in a couple of months". The person on the other end of the phone just simply couldn't grasp the concept of a person without cable.
Do you need all of those channels? (Score:3)
Do you really need all of those channels? When I canceled my cable, I switched to over-the-air networks (for free), and Netflix + Amazon Prime (which is effectively free since I'd have prime even without the streaming).
If you want the same set of channels you had with cable, it stands to reason that it's not going to be cheaper.
I've found more than enough to distract me without cable, I don't need to replicate it with streaming.
download caps and high cost of internet only (Score:1)
download caps and high cost of internet only.
ATT gives you the unlimited add on for free if you take u verse tv or directv.
Comcast max overage is $200 other systems it's $50.
My bill from Comcast is $49/mo for internet only. Your assertion varies wildly by location.
Depends on what you need and your location. I think the East coast has different prices from the West coast. Also some of the bundles are intro only, may make you wish you had just internet only after a year. also they get you on DVR rentals and such.
Also some places have alternate Internet means like Fios, DSL or can Tether via Smart Phone.
Then there are the ones that pay for business lines to avoid a cap.
Why pay for anything? (Score:2)
You could, you know, just watch what's on the antenna for free? The only thing I normally watch that isn't on the antenna is current anime from Japan. (The current season is actually one of the best in years. It's just not big enough of a business for anyone to care about people torrenting that shit.)
Really, the only good reason to still have cable is because of live sports, which some of us can live without.
By live sports you mean the NFL and the NBA... The NFL doesn't have a live streaming service (their service shows replays only). The NBA has a live streaming service for outside of the US. Given their lucrative TV deals, it's easy to see why both are slow to offer a live streaming service.
NHL, MLB, MLS, Premier League, etc. all have streaming services.
Not anymore (Score:2)
Now everything's splitting off into factions and you need multiple subscriptions and apps to get something comparable. Each with their own UI
:( bad experience
I guess I'll stick with trawling bargain bins for what I want. Picked up a few 10 season shows for about $20 each. Not bad!
Also forgot to mention we often hit the library to borrow seasons of shows and movies, and of course trade with friends and family. Pretty good and low budget.
How about... (Score:2)
Share wifi Google fiber with neighbors, cut the cord, and experience the bajillions of movies and TV shows from yesteryear, including all the foreign stuff.
I just don't see the point. There are lifetimes worth of media to watch now... plus hobbies and exercise. And work.
This one easy trick will save you 100% (Score:5, Insightful)
Just stop watching TV and you save the full bill. Seriously, cable cutters aren't doing it because they are getting an equivalent service for cheaper - they are opting out of some or all of the service because they don't see value in it. In fact, I would say cable provides negative value for many people, because it's time that could be better spent doing something a lot more rewarding. Seriously, when was the last time that you spent an evening flipping through channels on cable and felt like it was a worthwhile use of time?
Bad habit. (Score:2)
The problem depicted in this post is that some people consider having so many channels like a need.
Netflix OR HBO OR [put any other service here] has plenty of content by itself, especially in the US.
As a bonus some of these services do not infect your mind with advertising (one could consider this an aggression)
There is not enough time on a day to watch everything except of course if one has nothing better to do all day.
Channels?! (Score:2)
WTF are these things TFS calls 'channels'?
When you cut the cord, you dispense with channels and pay for some combination of Netflix, Hulu, Acorn or other on demand, over the internet providers of content and watch what you want to watch, when you want to watch it.
You can't seriously be suggesting that they let customers decide when they want to watch something? The horror! it would be anarchy!
Cable companies don't understand why people are cutting the cord, because they don't understand what customers actually want.
Not a valid comparison (Score:3)
Us cord cutters aren't looking to retain all the crap we weren't watching anyway, so the article seems kinda moot.
To those of you thinking about cutting the cord, let me give you some advice; you don't need to waste your days glued to the TV. You can actually, you know, go outside if you're bored.
You can actually, you know, go outside if you're bored.
Finally, a practical solution that's really going to hit home with someone that's interested enough in their TV to be pricing out options and surveying cord-cutting services.
Missing the point (Score:2)
The author is clearly missing the point of cutting the cord. He wants to replace his huge cable bundle with an identical streaming bundle. No wonder he isn't saving any money.
Successful cord cutters look at their viewing differently. Instead of, "The entertainment giants are willing to show me these programs right now, I'd better pay for a giant bundle of channels and hope there is something that I sort of want to watch." It becomes, "What programming that I have access to do I want to watch right now."
But you don't need all that! (Score:1)
I had the triple play, and It was getting ridiculous with the add-on fees (taxes, rentals) that made it ridiculous. After several calls, got a 50 Mbps service that works for me. My phone has been moved to a low-cost VOIP. My TV source is now antenna attached to a lifetime-subcription HD3 TiVo ($0/month), BluRay player for Amazon Prime (we also use the shipping benefit, but $99/year), and AppleTV for NetFlix (which is temporary), Hulu ($12/month) and CBS All Access ($6/month). Once NetFlix is cancelled, the
Sling Isn't the Only Option (Score:3)
Sling can add up, sure, but Hulu Live [imore.com] is in beta and looks to provide a better package [hulu.com].
And both Sling and Hulu offer
free trials so you can see whether it works out for you, and
no contracts, so you can start and quit whenever you want, and
no cable box rental fees - just use your PC, phone, or get a Roku-type for your TV.
Cable TV still seems lousy to me.
Modern HDTV sets have antennae (Score:1)
I bought a directional HDTV antenna for $50 and I get 2-3 channels for each - both of the PBS stations has three channels, and so does the local Telemundo - your TV has the ability to display a second language as part of the digital channel, so I can watch a Spanish broadcast of a soccer game with that turned on, and the sound is in English or you can display subtitles in English.
In most major cities this will give you around 50 channels, most of which are higher quality signals than your local cable provid
Alternative: stop rotting brain (Score:3)
How about the alternative: stop rotting your brain and just reading a book?
Shocking, I know.
How about the alternative: stop rotting your brain and just reading a book?
How about the alternative: stop rotting your brain and go outside for a walk?
Shocking, I know.
See how that works? Not everyone likes the same things, and liking activity A over B doesn't make you better than anyone.
don't watch tv... (Score:2)
compelling argument (Score:1)
who was this written by? the ex CEO of comcast?
Inventives (Score:3)
What TFA left out was cable companies playing with the numbers to make their TV look cheaper. Want fast internet? That's $90. But for only $30 more you can have 50 channels!
Pretty slick deal. By lowering TV, and raising internet, they keep their profits the same but make it financially impractical to go outside for your TV.
Subscription != One Time Cost (Score:3)
As a cord-cutter who has quite happily used an internet-only service provider, alongside a standard antenna for access to broadcast television... I would absolutely never consider a fully blown out cable package for my own use. I mean, sure... the author's math sounds mildly interesting and all, but let's glance at the math required to replicate something like my own setup, for comparison:
* Antenna in the attic or on the roof - one time cost of $30 to $100 or so
* A couple of Hauppauge USB television tuners - one time cost of $50 to $150 or so each
* A home theater computer capable of recording shows from those tuners - one time cost of $400 to $3000 or so (it's a computer... you can pretty much pick your price)
* Your preferred media streaming receiver(s), to allow you to stream from your HTPC out to any other TVs in your house over your LAN - one time cost of $40 to $200 or so each
Are you sensing the theme here? No matter how cheap your cable subscription is, it's only a matter of time before my own one time cost setup -- much of which I'd have bought anyway -- saves me money.
"But it's not one-to-one! You're missing out on sports channels and HBO and SyFy!"
Yup: all true. And honestly, I'm no worse off for it, either.
Not sure (Score:2)
I got the VPN+uTorrent bundle and I'm OK.
I'll perhaps go legit when it gets just as easy.
missing the point perhaps (Score:2)