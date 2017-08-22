China Relaunches World's Fastest Train (fortune.com) 9
China has decided to relaunch the world's fastest train service following a fatal crash in 2011, where the high speed train service reduced its upper limit from its then-record holding 350 km/h (217 miles/hour) to 250-300 km/h (155-186 miles/hour). Fortune reports: Government-controlled website Thepaper.cn reported that seven pairs of bullet trains will be operating under the name "Fuxing," meaning rejuvenation, according to the South China Morning Post. The trains will once again run at 350 km/h, with a maximum speed of 400 km/h (248 mph). It is reported that the train service will boast a monitoring system that will automatically slow the trains in case of emergency. The Beijing-Shanghai line will begin operating on 21 September and will shorten the nearly 820 mile journey by an hour, to four hours thirty minutes. Nearly 600 million people use this route each year, providing a reported $1 billion in profits . Other routes include Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, which will begin operation today.
Not very reassuring... (Score:2)
It is reported that the train service will boast a monitoring system that will automatically slow the trains in case of emergency.
Most trains will tend to slow down in the case of an emergency. The question is how quickly they slow down and what they hit whilst doing so.
Only fastest for a short while (Score:2)
It's only fastest for a short while... then they have to relaunch it again.
ba dum tss
Length inaccuracies (Score:1)
12'000 miles include also rails capable of 200km/h only.
The 300 km/h capable rails are today around 6'000 miles.
Also as I know the high speed economics in France, I have the feeling that high speed train are not economally sustainable: TGV are becoming way too expensive, and SNCF is losing money on the overall high speed trains.
Here China Rail authority has a debt of over $600 billions. It will be bailed out by the government. Hey it is owned by the government !
As with these c919 planes heavily subsidized,
..not the fastest train... (Score:3)
Just the fastest train service
...
Passenger trains have gone faster (one offs), manned trains have gone much faster (632 mph), Unmanned trains have gone ridiculously fast (6,416 mph)
china builds infrastructure, usa continues wars (Score:2)
whether this train will live up to its clams over the long run may be in doubt, but china is at least trying to build something, that at very least claims to benefit its citizens.
at the same time usa is wasting lot more money and lives continuing unwinnable wars, causing huge destructions and deaths, creating ever more terrorists, directly in contradiction to wishes of american voters, who wanted less foreign entanglements and interventions, and wanted domestic development "first".