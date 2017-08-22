China Relaunches World's Fastest Train (fortune.com) 3
China has decided to relaunch the world's fastest train service following a fatal crash in 2011, where the high speed train service reduced its upper limit from its then-record holding 350 km/h (217 miles/hour) to 250-300 km/h (155-186 miles/hour). Fortune reports: Government-controlled website Thepaper.cn reported that seven pairs of bullet trains will be operating under the name "Fuxing," meaning rejuvenation, according to the South China Morning Post. The trains will once again run at 350 km/h, with a maximum speed of 400 km/h (248 mph). It is reported that the train service will boast a monitoring system that will automatically slow the trains in case of emergency. The Beijing-Shanghai line will begin operating on 21 September and will shorten the nearly 820 mile journey by an hour, to four hours thirty minutes. Nearly 600 million people use this route each year, providing a reported $1 billion in profits . Other routes include Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, which will begin operation today.
Not very reassuring... (Score:2)
It is reported that the train service will boast a monitoring system that will automatically slow the trains in case of emergency.
Most trains will tend to slow down in the case of an emergency. The question is how quickly they slow down and what they hit whilst doing so.
Only fastest for a short while (Score:2)
It's only fastest for a short while... then they have to relaunch it again.
ba dum tss