Code42 Says Crashplan Backup Service Will Discontinue All Personal Backup Plans (crashplan.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the can't-afford-anymore dept.
Reader amxcoder writes: Code42, the company behind the popular Crashplan online backup service has announced that will be discontinuing all of its personal and family backup plan offerings to focus on business backup service plans only. In the letter sent to existing personal plan customers, it says that next year will be the cutoff date for personal plans and all existing personal plan holders will have to upgrade their subscriptions to more expensive business plans or leave for another provider after current subscription runs out. Crashplan personal and family services were one of the best (and most affordable) options available for online backup, providing features that other rivals do not, including backup options for cloud, external local drives, and to other friends/family member's drives (trusted offsite). Looking at Carbonite services (who Code42 is recommending existing personal subscribers switch to), does not offer many of the options and features in their backup software, including multiple backup sets, unlimited deleted file retention, the trusted offsite options and any type of 'family subscription' offerings. Here is a statement from the Code42 CEO Joe Payne.

  • ...because everyone has a backup of the backup, right? It's supposed to be backups, all the way down...

  • First I've Heard Of It (Score:4, Interesting)

    by friedmud ( 512466 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @01:29PM (#55064285)

    I use them for personal backup... this is the first I've heard of this! I just went and searched my email and didn't find anything.

    This is definitely a shame! One of the things I liked most about their service is that it was easy to setup with black/white lists on what to back up. I really only wanted a backup for my photography hobby... everything else is backed up fine via Time Machine (and I rotate a drive offsite). Crashplan dealt well with this.

    Anyway - nothing to do about it now. I'll start shopping around...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by juancn ( 596002 )
      Try Backblaze, I've been using them for several years.

      • I did look into Backblaze a few years ago. At the time it seemed like they made it difficult to select just _one_ directory to backup... it _really_ wanted to backup your whole computer.

        Has that changed?

      • Yes, Backblaze regularly advertises on Slashdot ... Oh, wait! Those are STORIES!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by suutar ( 1860506 )

      I got an email this morning. It seems like the main thing that they're dropping is the "unlimited computers for a flat rate" (raising the rate for a single computer is also there, but not as big a change imho).

      So, looks like it's time to teach everything how to back up to the file server in a format that I can then make crashplan SMB (or something else) back up as data files. *sigh*

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kokuyo ( 549451 )

      Same here.

      What I would have liked is a more granular schedule. Weekly backups would have sufficed for my setup.

  • You might want to do some due diligence and see whether it makes sense to move your cloud backups elsewhere - or at least set up an account with a second backup provider. Businesses don't retrench for no reason - these guys may be in trouble.

    • You'd think any business subscriber would also have the sense to subscribe to, and use, at least two such services....

  • It took me several months to backup my data to CrashPlan - now it's back to square one...
    Call me an old fart, but the more I read, the less I'm trusting this cloud thing.

  • The message I got said that I had until 09/28/2018... which is plenty of time to figure something out. But 5x the price... ouch! The Carbonite side is a little bit better... ~2x more than what I was paying but with less functionality. :`( Well at least I've got time to think about it.

