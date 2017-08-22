Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Austria, Carmakers Agree To Update Software of 600,000 Diesel Cars (reuters.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Austria's Transport Minister Joerg Leichtfried said on Tuesday he had agreed with carmakers to update the software of 600,000 diesel cars to reduce pollution following a similar deal struck in Germany after a large-scale emissions scandal. Leichtfried said the deal also included extra payments to buyers of more environmentally friendly cars. He said that for potential buyers of electric cars all available financial help could add up to around 10,000 euros ($11,750) per vehicle. The exact amount of incentives, which will come in addition to existing government sweeteners for e-car buyers, will be decided and paid by the carmakers depending on the model of the vehicle exchanged for an old car, the spokesman of Austrian car importers association Guenther Kerle said.

Austria, Carmakers Agree To Update Software of 600,000 Diesel Cars

