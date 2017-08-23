How a Tax Inspector Used Google Search To Locate the Founder of SilkRoad (bbc.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report: You could buy any drug imaginable, wherever you were in the world, on the Silk Road website. Hidden on the dark web, it made millions of dollars every week. The US government had been trying to shut it down for more than two years when tax agent Gary Alford was brought in to try to trace the money which passed through the site. In his spare time, Gary started searching Google to try to find the mysterious mastermind behind the site: Dread Pirate Roberts. And he was successful. Gary spent hours trawling the internet for the first ever mention of Silk Road. He says he came across a posting on Bitcoin forum. In the post, Roberts had shared his Gmail account. That escalated the investigation. Gary spoke with BBC describing the rest.
VERY old news... (Score:4, Informative)
Exact same story.
Video? (Score:2, Insightful)
No one is going to watch a stupid video for this.
Re:Video? (Score:4, Interesting)
Pretty much. As soon as I noticed it was a video I just simply closed the tab in disgust. Videos are great and all for content where there is some visual content that'd be difficult to convey properly in textual form, but... talking heads ain't that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The other reason I prefer reading to watching someone with a lisp trying to explain something, is that I read WAY faster than t
Re: (Score:2)
Video like this is the "it's millinial's thus, hot shit in their demographic market" just like it was supposed to be for gen-xer's in 2002.
bull (Score:1)
yeah that's the official story
they just dont want to admit they used the same techniques to break in machines as what they are supposed to protect us from , the silkroad bust is as criminal as what was going on on the silkroad
But the book came out this spring... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The guy built a website. Hell I myself had a Geocities page, putting up a storefront is hardly mastermind criminal stuff.
This wasn't any storefront. It was the Amazon of the international black market. Sex, drugs and nuclear weapons were just a few offerings available.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Life in prison is to send a message that this is much worse than rape or murder, for which you won't get such a harsh sentence. This the the worst crime. Defying authority!
Re: (Score:2)
This the the worst crime. Defying authority!
Not even close. There was credible evidence that DPR tried to order hits on people who he perceived as threats.
I assume the judge had the option to provide a lesser sentence, but if someone is willing to hire a hitman to protect his illegal business---how is he any better than a mob boss? Send him up the river.
Fuck that guy, he deserves to rot. Not for the drugs alone, sure, but he is a piece of shit.
Maybe the real lesson is paranoia (Score:3)
Use a new computer (hint, they're cheap these days, even a Raspberry Pi). Use a browser in the most anonymous mode, within a VM. Connect to the internet using an anonymous WiFi. Create a new account on the forum simply for the unveiling event. Wipe the VM and maybe even the entire computer when you're done. If the computer was a Pi, simply dispose of the SD card. Use a USB WiFi dongle, not the computer's built in WiFI -- and then dispose of the WiFI dongle when done. Use a pre-composed message for your announcement. Make sure it is not in your typical writing style and vocabulary. Don't compose the message on another computer. Maybe on a yellow paper tablet that is easily disposed of.
Maybe that sounds too paranoid. After all, they're not out to get you.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
And never, ever, ever make a mistake. Mistakes never go away.
What's in addition point mistakes, where you reveal a single, discrete detail that identifies you, there are cumulative mistakes, where you release enough enough information over time; innocuous details that crosschecked with each other can locate you in time and space.
Even your writing style and subject matter can identify you. That's how they caught the Unabomber, through content and style of his manifesto. Keep your communications terse, busi
Best part of the story (Score:2)
Librarian: I texted my son, "...a bunch of FBI agents just came in and busted a guy." My son knew exactly what Silk Road was! (nervous laugh) I don't know why he knew that.
Comedy gold.