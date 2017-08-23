Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


How a Tax Inspector Used Google Search To Locate the Founder of SilkRoad (bbc.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the as-simple-as-that dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: You could buy any drug imaginable, wherever you were in the world, on the Silk Road website. Hidden on the dark web, it made millions of dollars every week. The US government had been trying to shut it down for more than two years when tax agent Gary Alford was brought in to try to trace the money which passed through the site. In his spare time, Gary started searching Google to try to find the mysterious mastermind behind the site: Dread Pirate Roberts. And he was successful. Gary spent hours trawling the internet for the first ever mention of Silk Road. He says he came across a posting on Bitcoin forum. In the post, Roberts had shared his Gmail account. That escalated the investigation. Gary spoke with BBC describing the rest.

  • VERY old news... (Score:4, Informative)

    by courteaudotbiz ( 1191083 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @10:04AM (#55069359) Homepage
    This one dates back to Dec 27 2015 [businessinsider.com]...

    Exact same story.

  • Video? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No one is going to watch a stupid video for this.

    • Re:Video? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Gaygirlie ( 1657131 ) <gaygirlie@NOSpam.hotmail.com> on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @10:10AM (#55069393) Homepage

      Pretty much. As soon as I noticed it was a video I just simply closed the tab in disgust. Videos are great and all for content where there is some visual content that'd be difficult to convey properly in textual form, but... talking heads ain't that.

      • While this is slightly off topic from the story, it is interesting how Video was supposed to be like the entire internet by now, yet I agree that for stories like this, if I am forced into a video to get more information it is highly likely I'll bail on the whole story. Some of that is probably because I'll read news stories at work or somewhere else where audio isn't an option, but I know that's not the whole reason because I will do the same at home most times unless I am extremely interested in the sto
        • What's annoying about videos is the wadsworth constant [knowyourmeme.com] where the first 30% of a video is not worth watching because it contains nothing relevant to why you are watching the video in the first place. It's waffle about their other videos and pleas to subscribe etc. etc. You used to be able to add &wadsworth=1 to a youtube url, but the last time I tried it didn't work anymore.

          The other reason I prefer reading to watching someone with a lisp trying to explain something, is that I read WAY faster than t

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Video like this is the "it's millinial's thus, hot shit in their demographic market" just like it was supposed to be for gen-xer's in 2002.

  • bull (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    yeah that's the official story
    they just dont want to admit they used the same techniques to break in machines as what they are supposed to protect us from , the silkroad bust is as criminal as what was going on on the silkroad

  • But the book came out this spring... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @10:14AM (#55069423) Homepage
    On my reading list is "American Kingpin: The Epic Hunt for the Criminal Mastermind Behind the Silk Road" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton. The author previously wrote "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to], a great read about the accidental founding of Twitter, the shenanigans of the four cofounders who wanted to CEO, and everyone else who wanted to buy a revenue-less Twitter.
    • An amazing story with incredibly researched details, if i may add!

  • Maybe the real lesson is paranoia (Score:3)

    by DickBreath ( 207180 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @10:23AM (#55069467) Homepage
    When you first want to unveil something like this, think ahead more. Don't get caught up in the excitement of your creation.

    Use a new computer (hint, they're cheap these days, even a Raspberry Pi). Use a browser in the most anonymous mode, within a VM. Connect to the internet using an anonymous WiFi. Create a new account on the forum simply for the unveiling event. Wipe the VM and maybe even the entire computer when you're done. If the computer was a Pi, simply dispose of the SD card. Use a USB WiFi dongle, not the computer's built in WiFI -- and then dispose of the WiFI dongle when done. Use a pre-composed message for your announcement. Make sure it is not in your typical writing style and vocabulary. Don't compose the message on another computer. Maybe on a yellow paper tablet that is easily disposed of.

    Maybe that sounds too paranoid. After all, they're not out to get you.
    • hard not to make a mistake ever, he probably should have been sowing the seeds of his defense that he wasn't DPR by setting up red herrings and fall guys so he could at least get a favorable plea deal

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      And never, ever, ever make a mistake. Mistakes never go away.

      What's in addition point mistakes, where you reveal a single, discrete detail that identifies you, there are cumulative mistakes, where you release enough enough information over time; innocuous details that crosschecked with each other can locate you in time and space.

      Even your writing style and subject matter can identify you. That's how they caught the Unabomber, through content and style of his manifesto. Keep your communications terse, busi

  • Librarian: I texted my son, "...a bunch of FBI agents just came in and busted a guy." My son knew exactly what Silk Road was! (nervous laugh) I don't know why he knew that.

    Comedy gold.

