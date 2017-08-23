How a Tax Inspector Used Google Search To Locate the Founder of SilkRoad (bbc.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a report: You could buy any drug imaginable, wherever you were in the world, on the Silk Road website. Hidden on the dark web, it made millions of dollars every week. The US government had been trying to shut it down for more than two years when tax agent Gary Alford was brought in to try to trace the money which passed through the site. In his spare time, Gary started searching Google to try to find the mysterious mastermind behind the site: Dread Pirate Roberts. And he was successful. Gary spent hours trawling the internet for the first ever mention of Silk Road. He says he came across a posting on Bitcoin forum. In the post, Roberts had shared his Gmail account. That escalated the investigation. Gary spoke with BBC describing the rest.
VERY old news... (Score:4, Informative)
Exact same story.
Video? (Score:1)
No one is going to watch a stupid video for this.
Re: (Score:3)
Pretty much. As soon as I noticed it was a video I just simply closed the tab in disgust. Videos are great and all for content where there is some visual content that'd be difficult to convey properly in textual form, but... talking heads ain't that.
Re: (Score:2)
bull (Score:1)
yeah that's the official story
they just dont want to admit they used the same techniques to break in machines as what they are supposed to protect us from , the silkroad bust is as criminal as what was going on on the silkroad
But the book came out this spring... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The guy built a website. Hell I myself had a Geocities page, putting up a storefront is hardly mastermind criminal stuff.
This wasn't any storefront. It was the Amazon of the international black market. Sex, drugs and nuclear weapons were just a few offerings available.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Life in prison is to send a message that this is much worse than rape or murder, for which you won't get such a harsh sentence. This the the worst crime. Defying authority!
Maybe the real lesson is paranoia (Score:2)
Use a new computer (hint, they're cheap these days, even a Raspberry Pi). Use a browser in the most anonymous mode, within a VM. Connect to the internet using an anonymous WiFi. Create a new account on the forum simply for the unveiling event. Wipe the VM and maybe even the entire computer when you're done. If the computer was a Pi, simply dispose of the SD card. Use a USB Wi
Re: (Score:1)
Best part of the story (Score:2)
Librarian: I texted my son, "...a bunch of FBI agents just came in and busted a guy." My son knew exactly what Silk Road was! (nervous laugh) I don't know why he knew that.
Comedy gold.